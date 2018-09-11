Square: Valuation, Schmaluation - The Stock Tracks Revenue

Potential investors can be scared away from Square's stock due to the high valuation according to standard metrics.

When you have a disruptive company growing at above-average rates, the stock can get highly valued according to standard valuation metrics. That's what we've seen with stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) over many years. Square (SQ) is another example of an industry-leading disruptor with a high valuation and above-average growth.

Square's Stock Correlates Well With Revenue Growth

Investors can easily be scared away from Square's forward P/E of 113 and PEG ratio of 3.54. Those same investors probably avoided Amazon and Netflix as they traded with triple-digit forward P/E ratios for many years. Square's stock tends to correlate well with revenue growth over time. So, I think the stock will continue to outperform the S&P 500 as revenue and earnings grow at a pace that is significantly above average.

I do have to acknowledge that Square's stock can experience a pullback at any time. Even outperforming market-leading stocks like Amazon and Netflix experience pullbacks of 5% to 30% occasionally even during bull markets. Social media stocks, Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Snap (SNAP) are experiencing sharp pullbacks right now, as their consensus earnings expectations have been lowered.

Even with lowered expectations, the social media stocks are still expected to grow revenue at strong double-digit rates. I expect their stocks to recover as they continue to grow at paces that exceed the S&P 500.

One risk for Square's stock would be lowered revenue/earnings expectations. This could trigger a sharp sell-off like we've seen with the social media stocks. However, Square is in the payments business. So, the company is subject to a different business dynamic.

Another risk for Square's stock is profit taking after such a strong run-up in price. Large investors could sell some shares to lock in profits. However, this would probably result in a smaller pullback of about 5% to 10% as opposed to 20% to 30% from a fundamental reason for lowered revenue/earnings expectations. The social media stocks are taking a hit on the large end of the scale as a result of lowered earnings expectations when their stocks were trading with above-average valuations.

Why Revenue Will Increase From Here

The good news for Square right now is that their payments solutions business is thriving. This led to the company exceeding analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings for eight consecutive quarters.

Square allows small businesses to accept credit card payments anywhere using mobile phones/devices. This is a game-changer since businesses that used to be cash-only transactions can now offer debit/credit card transactions. This means that businesses that used to be cash-only such as flee markets, farmers markets, nail salons, barber shops, food trucks, food delivery, craft shows, small restaurants/bars, contractor's work, etc., can easily accept debit/credit cards for consumers' convenience.

Source: Square Feb 2018 Investor Presentation

This is a win-win situation for merchants and consumers. Merchants can get the benefit of having their customers spend more money since they don't have to rely only on the cash in their pockets. Consumers get the benefit of being able to spend more per transaction without having to carry around a lot of cash.

Square gets the benefit of collecting 2.75% in fees for every swiped transaction and 3.5% plus 15 cents for manually entered transactions. The company is likely to benefit from the shift from traditional cash businesses increasingly using debit/credit cards. The use of cash has fallen over time. In 2011, cash accounted for 4 in 10 purchases. However, by 2016, it was down to 3 in 10.

Although a total cashless society could be many years away if it happens at all, we are still likely to see a shift from cash to debit/credit cards for small businesses. Global digital payments are expected to increase 10.9% between 2018 and 2020 to 726 billion transactions according to the World Payments Report 2017. This shift should continue since Square makes cashless transactions convenient for small businesses with their payment solutions. I expect Square to achieve strong revenue/earnings growth as this shift continues.

The company's Square for Restaurants point-of-sale system is likely to be a positive revenue growth catalyst. Square for Restaurants allows food service businesses to run their businesses more efficiently. The system provides table/menu management, sales tracking, delivery/pickup service management, and convenient payment options for customers. This can be managed from iPads, which includes payment methods for customers. The system allows customers to order from smartphones, mobile devices, or PCs.

When restaurants can be run more efficiently, customer service is improved. This will help spur repeat business for those restaurants as customers perceive their experiences to be positive. This represents a strong growth opportunity for Square since there are 660,755 restaurants in the United States as of Spring 2018.

Square's growth momentum is evident in the 131% year-over-year increase in subscription and services revenue and 48% increase in total revenue that the company achieved in Q2 2018. These gains did include the effect of the acquisitions of Weebly and Zesty. However, revenue growth still accelerated if the acquisitions were excluded. This demonstrates the health of the core business.

Strong Earnings Growth/Balance Sheet Fundamentals

While revenue can be a catalyst for the stock, Square is setting up for strong earnings growth in 2019. Earnings are expected to increase 75% to 76% in 2019 (consensus). This is likely to help drive the stock higher as the business appears favorable to investors.

The 2019 consensus earnings estimates can be achieved from the 40% expected revenue growth from positive sales momentum, the gross margin of about 38% to 39% and from EBITDA margin improvements that the company has been achieving.

Square's balance looks solid as the company has $1.62 billion in total cash and $1.07 billion in total debt. The company has 1.44x more total assets than total liabilities with stockholder's equity of $1.08 billion. The current ratio is strong at 2.18. So, Square looks to be in great shape for handling their short and long-term debt obligations.

Outlook For Square

With the shift from cash to cashless payments continuing, I expect Square to thrive with above-average revenue and earnings growth for the foreseeable future. Small businesses are likely to use Square's payment solutions so that they can make transactions more convenient for customers and to encourage them to spend more. Consumers are likely to increasingly use Square's technology for the convenience of not having to carry around a lot of cash.

With the outlook looking strong, I expect Square's stock to continue to correlate with revenue growth over time. Pullbacks of 5% to 25% are likely on profit taking along the way. Larger pullbacks can occur if the stock market experiences a correction or if Square's fundamentals decline.

Overall, I expect Square's fundamentals to remain intact. The shift from cash to cashless payments will help Square achieve the consensus estimate of 39% to 40% revenue growth for 2019. I give the stock a one-year price target of $107 for a gain of about 20%.

I expect this to be driven by revenue growth, which the stock has correlated well with over multiple years. However, I think the stock growth rate will be less than the total revenue growth rate since a pullback is likely to occur in the stock along the way. The stock has experienced pullbacks of 20%-25% before making higher highs. So, this may happen again after the large run-up in price this year.

