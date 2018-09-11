A New Lodging REIT: 'Wake Up On The Bright Side'

The midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments have experienced less volatility in revPAR growth than the U.S. lodging market as a whole.

The midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments are attractive segments because they cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Yesterday, I wrote an article on Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), an investor-friendly monthly dividend payer that owns hotels in the limited-service segment. Although limited service-focused REITs have underperformed year to date, I remain bullish on the property sector given the price-sensitive nature of the business model.

Originally defined as a hotel without restaurant or banquet facilities, the services and amenities offered to guests of limited-service hotels are typically simple.

However, these services and amenities have expanded over the past decade, and in today’s market, a limited-service hotel’s range of amenities might include a business center, a fitness room, a guest laundry facility, a market pantry, an indoor and/or outdoor pool and whirlpool, and small meeting rooms.

“Budget” limited-service hotels offer no-frills rooms at modest prices. More robust limited-service hotels offer many of the same high-quality amenities that guests would expect from full-service hotels, with one significant difference: limited-service hotels lack a dedicated, revenue-producing food and beverage component.

Hence, limited-service hotels typically have the lowest operating costs of all three segments, because they don't offer catering services or multiple restaurants. Room rates are typically on the lower end of the scale as well, because demand for limited-service properties generally comes from price-sensitive commercial and leisure travelers.

The majority of limited-service brands target the price point of $75 per night or less; however, the higher quality of certain brands’ product offering and finish-out can command a premium. Examples of brands belonging to this asset class include:

(Source)

The midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments are attractive segments because they cater to both business and leisure travelers, and they provide travelers the most desired amenities and represent an attractive price and value proposition.

The U.S. lodging industry is highly fragmented: as of December 31, 2017, there were 20 publicly traded REITs with over 317,000 rooms and approximately 1,400 hotels, which generated approximately $23 billion in total revenues during the 2017 fiscal year.

Today, I am writing this article to introduce readers and investors to the only publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT focusing on the midscale and upper-midscale segments. According to data provided by STR, the midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments have experienced less volatility in revePAR growth than the U.S. lodging market as a whole (as measured by standard deviation of annual growth rates).

Also, these segments grew at faster growth rates than the luxury, upper-upscale and upscale segments, and are expected to continue growing at higher growth rates for the next several years. Give the high fragmentation characteristics, this new player should become a dominant REIT over the next few years.



Source: Forbes

La Quinta Means “The Sleep”

On May 31, 2018, La Quinta Holdings Inc. separated its real estate business by forming a new lodging REIT named CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG).

This spin was successfully orchestrated by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) - 30% owned - and CPLG has become the only publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT focused on the midscale and upper-midscale select-service segments.

The separation has resulted in “greater strategic clarity, with distinct management teams that can fully activate and run the respective businesses.” In addition, the spin should “allow CPLG to unlock growth opportunities that are embedded within each business and take advantage of the capital market and tax efficiencies.”

The new La Quinta will continue to benefit from the growth opportunities that currently exist within its franchise and management businesses. It expects to actively capitalize on the embedded growth opportunity of a large and growing pipeline, strong interest from developers in expanding the La Quinta brand into the more than 30% of U.S. markets where the brand is not yet represented, and a highly scalable property management platform.

The CorePoint Value Proposition

As part of the spin transaction, the new La Quinta entered into amended and restated franchise and management agreements with CPLG. These agreements provide CPLG to pay new La Quinta a management fee of 5.0% of gross hotel revenues in return for day-to-day management of its hotels, and a royalty fee of 5.0% of gross room revenues. The management agreements have an initial term of 20 years with two additional 5-year renewal options, and the franchise agreements are expected to have an initial term of 20 years with one 10-year renewal option.

As of Q2-18, CPLG has a portfolio of 316 hotels, excluding three hotels held for sale, with approximately 40,500 rooms located in attractive U.S. locations, including 32% of its rooms located within the top 25 markets as defined by STR. The hotel portfolio contains assets that are located near major employment centers, airports, and transportation corridors.

As a standalone public company, CPLG’s Total Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2017 is estimated to be between $200 million and $215 million. The REIT has significant scale and plans to grow and enhance its portfolio primarily within the highly desirable midscale and upper-midscale select-service lodging segments.

CPLG enjoys a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with La Quinta, and this relationship will drive significant benefits and mutual alignment of interests. La Quinta is a highly recognizable brand in the select-service market, established over a 50-year history of owning and operating hotels. It has an award-winning loyalty program with over 15 million total members (as of December 31, 2017). CPLG expects these benefits will be strengthened with the Wyndham merger, as the combined hotel chains will become the largest hotel franchisor in the world based on number of properties.

The Fundamentals

During 2016, La Quinta identified approximately 50 hotels that will be part of CPLG’s portfolio that, with the appropriate scope of capital investment and renovation, have the opportunity to be repositioned upward within their respective markets, capturing additional occupancy and rate.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016 and continuing through 2017, La Quinta invested more than $180 million in these assets with a focus on enhancing guestrooms, expanding public areas, and upgrading exterior elements.

CPLG is the primary beneficiary of these strategic investments by La Quinta, and the REIT continues to generate attractive long-term total returns by enhancing the value of its properties and utilizing its scale to efficiently allocate capital, while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet.

At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the company had total debt outstanding of $1.060 billion, which consisted of the following:

Total cash and cash equivalents were $80 million as of Q2-18, excluding lender escrows of approximately $15 million. Also, CPLG had $125 million of availability on its revolving credit facility.

Subsequent to Q2-18, CPLG used a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to repay the $25 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, thereby increasing its total availability to $150 million. Also, the company sold one hotel located in Huntsville, Texas, for a total gross sales price of $2 million, substantially the same as the GAAP carrying value.

On August 6, 2018, it declared a cash dividend of $0.067 per share of common stock with respect to Q2-18, which represents an anticipated regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock prorated for the period of the completion of CPLG's spin-off from La Quinta. The second-quarter dividend is payable on September 14, 2018.

CPLG anticipates that its full-year 2018 operating results will be in the following range:

Introducing CPLG to the Intelligent REIT Lab

This is our very first article on CPLG, and typically, we don’t introduce a recommendation with less than three quarters of history. Here’s how the REIT’s dividend yield compares with that of its peers:

CPLG’s comparable RevPAR for Q2-18 increased 5.6% over the same period of 2017, primarily driven by an increase of 4.7% in comparable ADR. Top-performing markets included Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, West Texas, and New Orleans.

CPLG share price has declined by over 20% since the spin:





Keep in mind that CPLG does not directly manage its hotels - the company has structured hotel management agreements with La Quinta and intends to structure future hotel management agreements with other third-party managers to allow CPLG to monitor the performance of the hotels.

Was the timing right for La Quinta?

Time will tell, and rest assured, we will be paying closing attention to CorePoint driven by La Quinta and the “wake up on the right side” brand.

Sources: CPLG Investor Filings.

