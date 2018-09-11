Lukoil: Russia's Exxon Is Fairly Valued

20 years of dividend growth in rubles and we can expect this to continue.

Very cheap compared to Western oil companies, and valuation gap increased since sanctions were put upon Russia in 2014. Gap will most likely narrow if political tensions ease.

Summary:

This article takes a look at the Russian company Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) which engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil (and some natural gas). Despite its cheap valuation compared to Western oil companies, I believe it is fairly valued considering the political risk and its historical valuation.

There is a lot to like about Lukoil: It's the most shareholder-friendly Russian stock I have researched, and in addition, the huge insider ownership should ensure management is on the same side as other investors. Dividend yield is above 5% and it has plenty of room to grow in the future. However, I believe the best way to start a position is after a drop in the share price.

Lukoil has its primary listing in Moscow, but in this article, I focus on LUKOY, the ADR traded on the OTC market. It's a reasonably liquid stock with average volume of 60,000 shares traded.

LUKOY data by YCharts

The business:

Lukoil is an integrated oil company that explores, produces and refines oil, mainly in Russia, and it has exposure to the entire value chain. The operations are managed from Moscow and divided into three main business segments: Exploration and production, Refining/marketing/distribution and Corporate/other. The divisions are more or less self-explanatory except Marketing which involves, among else, their 5,300 filling stations and aviation refueling.

Most of the production is in Western Russia. In addition, Lukoil has interests in several former Soviet countries, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Mexico and Iraq. Production was 2.3 million barrels per day in 2017.

Source: Lukoil website.

Four refineries are in Russia and three in Europe: Bulgaria, Romania and Italy. Output was 1.4 million barrels per day in 2017. Refining helps to smooth earnings due to increased margins when oil prices fall (because oil is an input).

In comparison, production for Exxon (XOM) was 4.1 million per day, and it has a refining capacity of 4.9 million per day.

Lukoil has 1% of the world's oil reserves with 16 billion barrels proven and 9.51 barrels probable/possible, 2% of production and 2% of refining (source: Annual report 2017). If Lukoil was a country, it would rank as the 13th biggest producer.

Currently, Lukoil is the second biggest producer in Russia after state-owned Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). Lukoil has 11% of Russian reserves, 15% of production and 15% of refining. Their proved reserves can sufficiently support 19 years of production and are primarily comprised of conventional reserves, allowing low production costs. Close to 80% of the sales are exports.

The conventional reserves are still cheap to produce, but they are steadily declining. As a result, CAPEX has steadily increased over the last 15 years.

Current market cap of Lukoil is 58 billion USD. That means you can get a piece of Lukoil for 3.6 USD per proven barrel (2.27 if including the possible reserves). In comparison, XOM has 21 billion barrels proven reserves and a market cap of 340 billion. That equals 16.2 USD per barrel. Of course, numbers are not directly comparable, but we get an idea of the valuation gap.

To my knowledge, Lukoil is not directly affected by the sanctions imposed by USA/EU. However, they are indirectly affected due to financial restrictions: Russian corporations have been banned from long-term financing by Western lenders and lack of technology sharing with the West. Recently, Lukoil put a hold on their operations/investments in Iran because of fear of sanctions from the US. The CEO recently said he expected the Russian sanctions to last at least for another 10 years.

Lukoil has a strategic focus on organic growth, not acquisitions, and their main focus is Russia before international sales. Only carefully M&A projects with a conservative approach to risks are evaluated.

Ownership and management:

Originally, Lukoil was a state-owned company. The brain behind the company was Vagit Alekperov, an Azerbaijani, then a young deputy minister of the Oil and Gas Industry of the Soviet Union. Alekperov was engaged in the formation of the first vertically integrated state-owned energy company which in 1993 became Lukoil, with him as president/CEO (he still is). I have not managed to find any useful information on how he obtained his share in the company (see more of about ownership below).

From my understanding, after reading many interviews and articles about Alekperov, he is trying to run Lukoil in the best interest of the shareholders. However, Lukoil is based in a country where corruption and kickbacks are the norm, not the exception. He is supposedly extremely hard working and has said numerous times he has no friends outside the business world. Like all Russian tycoons, he owns an expensive yacht.

About 851 million shares are issued and the free float is at 49%. The president/CEO, Alekperov, owns 23.13% of the company, and Leonid Fedun, Vice President of Strategic Development and a friend of Alekperov, owns about 9.91%. Summarized, management owns 34.2%. 16.6% are shares held by controlled entities. The high insider ownership should ensure that management's interests are aligned with those of regular investors. To my knowledge, the Russian Government has no ownership at all. (All info in this paragraph is taken from the annual report of 2017, page 134.)

Even though Lukoil is not state-owned, I believe Alekperov is in good terms with Putin and they meet regularly. I suspect that's the only way to do business in Russia at present: You have to be an ally with the leadership.

The oil price:

Lukoil is of course highly dependent on the price of oil. Because of this, it's difficult to predict any future value of Lukoil, in my opinion. Look at the swings of the oil price over the last 12 years:

Source: Amibroker/IQfeed.

A top of 150 and a bottom of 27. That is quite a wide range for a commodity the world is very dependent on. The chart above indicates the current price of oil is about average based on the last 12 years. It has risen a lot during the last 3 years: a huge tailwind for oil producers after most of them were forced to cut costs in 2014/2015.

I'm not going to make any predictions on the oil price. I believe that is a futile exercise because random events make such a huge impact. Peak Oil has been predicted for almost a century, but prices are still moderate. A perfect example of why it's so hard to predict the oil price is this chart:

Who honestly thought this would happen?

In a recession, the oil price will highly likely go down a lot. It happened in 2008 and in 2001. However, Lukoil's management is conservative and make most plans based upon a price of 50 USD per barrel. In 2014/15, the price of oil was below 50 and still, Lukoil managed to generate positive cash flow after CAPEX.

The Russian Government's budget depends on taxes from oil and gas production. For Lukoil, it means taxes (other than income taxes), excise and export tariffs were 18% of sales and 20% of total costs for 2017. At present, Russia has only 12% debt to GDP, and they have a national wealth fund. In other words, Russia's finances are in good order, but that's not a given in the future.

Russia is not a member of OPEC, but Putin has lately cooperated with OPEC in cutting production: they have agreed to curtail their combined output by around 1.8 million barrels per day until end of 2018 in order to smooth out oil inventories. Lukoil has to comply with this. What happens after 2018 is still yet unknown. But history has shown that cooperation is more difficult when prices are high.

Income and balance sheet:

Lukoil converts on average 2.9% of turnover into free cash flow. Average CAPEX to sales over the last 10 years is 8.9% (same numbers for XOM are 5.5% and 7.3%). The last 10 years have been cash positive:

Income sheet:

Over the last 10 years, Lukoil has managed to turn 15.6% of operating cash flow into free cash flow deducted for CAPEX and dividends. The same number for XOM is 7.4%:

If we look at the return on invested capital, Lukoil's performance is on the same level as Western companies:

LUKOY Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

A substantial part of the revenue is either denominated in US dollars or euros, while most of the costs are settled in Russian rubles. Therefore, a depreciation of the ruble against the US dollar and euro generally causes the revenue to increase in ruble terms, and vice versa.

Lukoil has had a ruble tailwind since 1993, with most of the depreciation coming from the default in 1998 and the sanctions in 2014:

However, several statistics suggest the RUB is currently undervalued, among them the informal Big Mac Index and this one. It's mainly political tensions making RUB weak at present. Russia has managed to get inflation under control, and the purchasing power parity seems to work for the long term (high inflation over the long term makes the ruble depreciate).

In terms of revenue, conditions have been very favorable for Lukoil since 2014: Both currency and the price of oil formed a powerful tailwind. I would not bet on this to continue.

The balance sheet carries very little debt. Liabilities to assets is a modest 33% (XOM 46%). Of all Russian and international big oil companies, Lukoil has the least net debt (source: Investor day in March 2018).

Dividend and capital allocation:

The two last dividend payments in LUKOY were 1.493 USD in December 2017 and 2.061 in July 2018. At today's price of 67 USD, this gives a dividend yield of 5.3%. Even better, because of its low valuation, the payout ratio is a low 38% of net income and 58% of cash flow. The payout ratio has always been reasonably low, with an exception in 2014 and 2015 for free cash flow:

The dividend yield:

LUKOY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Lukoil has paid in rubles an increasing dividend for 20 years, and dividend growth has been close to 20% annually over the last 10 years:

Source: Annual report 2017.

Because of currency conversions and costs, the ADR has not managed to do that and has a more erratic history:

Source: Gurufocus.com.

It's still 12% CAGR in USD since 2006.

Lukoil's ambition is to maintain a dividend that at least grows in line with the inflation in the ruble ("guaranteed" at any oil price) and accounted for the effect of cancellation of repurchased shares (see below).

LUKOY pays the dividend semi-annually, typically in December and July.

The withholding tax is 15%, which means the net yield is about 4.5%. Usually, there is an ADR distribution fee imposed by the custodian (Citibank), and for LUKOY it is fixed at 1.5 USD per distribution. This is a very small fee compared to other OTC-ADRs.

On 30th of August, Lukoil announced the start of its $3bn share buyback program, which equals about 5% of the company. The buyback runs from September 3 until December 30, 2022. The majority of the treasury shares will be canceled. The last time they had any major buyback was in 2012. Additional free cash flow after dividends is planned distributed 50/50 to reinvestment/CAPEX and buybacks.

Because most of Lukoil's resources are conventional, and because of its clean balance sheet, there is strong reason to anticipate further dividend growth in the future, despite being a commodity producer. However, conditions have been very favorable over the last years, and I would expect a growth less than historical terms.

Valuation:

The best thing about Lukoil is, of course, its valuation:

LUKOY EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The valuation gap is big and it has increased since 2013. I suspect the sanctions put upon Russia is the main reason for this.

Price/Earnings:

LUKOY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Based on historical values, the current value of 6 indicates it's fairly valued.

The graph below shows the 10-year historical value of P/B. Even though P/B has a lot of weaknesses, I like to look at it when evaluating commodity producers. As we can see, Lukoil is priced about average compared to its own relative history.

Source: Morningstar.

Conclusion:

Let me summarize my main points:

Pros:

The most shareholder-friendly Russian stock I have researched (though they operate in an environment/country with corruption and kickbacks).

High dividend yield and low payout will continue to increase dividend.

Cheap on all metrics compared to international companies.

Valuation gap to Western companies has increased because of sanctions. I expect the discount to narrow if political tensions ease.

Less likely to make expensive and ill-managed acquisitions.

Main focus inside their circle of competence (Russia).

Not dependent on the Russian economy.

Solid balance sheet.

Cons:

Based in Russia and thus high political risk.

Not very diversified geographically in terms of production (mainly in former USSR states).

Have to comply/report to Putin.

Commodity producer.

Tailwind from the oil price over the last years.

Tailwind from the ruble depreciation.

Sanctions can last for a long time.

Very dependent on factors outside management's control.

Dependent on the world economy.

Competition from renewable energy.

My preference is towards buybacks, not dividends, because of the current low valuation.

Seems not undervalued based on its own historical valuation.

Most likely not a takeover target due to political reasons.

Net dividend yield after withholding tax is only 4.5% vs XOM's 4%.

All in all, based on historical valuation metrics, I consider Lukoil to be more or less fairly valued. The valuation gap will most likely continue, but expect it to narrow if tensions ease.

So when is the right time to buy? I believe the best timing for buying commodity producers such as Lukoil is when there is little or no earnings, and that usually means after a big drop in the oil price.

I already have a small position in Lukoil initiated in late 2015. Admittedly, it was more of a speculative investment and never meant to be a position to hold for many years. But its low valuation, high dividend yield and a surprising shareholder-friendly management have made me turn this into a long-term investment. I will certainly not add to my position now, but most likely I will when a big drop in the stock price happens. Until that happens, I believe the best move is to invest in other stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUKOY,XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.