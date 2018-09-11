Here's The Biggest Thing Ford And GM Shareholders Should Worry About

As a Ford (NYSE:F) shareholder, nothing would make me happier than to say the contraction from "peak auto" was over and rekindled growth was in store. I can’t honestly say that though. Unfortunately, Ford and peers like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) – the dominant names of the U.S. automobile market - still have more headwinds to plow through.

Not because of the worry I voiced several times last year, however. Rather, the concern now is the underlying reason I was concerned a year ago. Used cars are not only not getting cheaper anymore, they’re becoming more expensive specifically because of increasingly heightened demand.

Other ancillary evidence in support of the idea has materialized in the meantime.

State of the Industry

If the idea seems vaguely familiar to you, it may be because I floated the notion several times within the past several months. The most recent instance was in September of last year, when yours truly pointed out that back-to-back hurricanes would only drive a temporary surge in vehicle purchases. Automobile sales were already slowing at the time, despite ever-rising dealer incentives.

That’s largely how it played out. Sales did indeed surge in the aftermath of Harvey and Irma, but that surge once again faded back into a slump. The industry hasn’t seen net growth since 2015. Even truck sales, the industry’s savior of late, is leveling off.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Things aren’t quite the same now as they were then though.

Some investors may recall my chief worry at the time was price drops of used (though still relatively young) vehicles against a backdrop of uncomfortably expensive new vehicles was prompting consumers to meander over to the used car side of dealers’ lots looking for the better buy. That trend has shifted in the meantime though. That is to say, according to reports from JD Power and NADA, used car prices started to trend higher almost that very month, and as of August of this year, are back to multi-year highs.

Source: JD Power/NADA August 2018 Used Car Guide

Theoretically, that should have coincided with a shift back towards demand for new cars, which may have cost a little more but offered all the advantages of "new." That’s not how things panned out though. In spite of increasing costs to purchase a not overly used car, buyers have continued to shun new vehicles.

And just for the record, it’s not like prices for used cars are rising in step with a sales slowdown. Total purchase activity continues to edge higher despite rising used car prices. Total spending on used cars surged to a multi-year high during the second quarter of this year, extending a pivot made back during the first quarter of 2017.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Data Repository

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive, recently noted, “We estimate used-vehicle sales increased 3 percent year over year in July, with one fewer selling day. The annualized pace of used-vehicle sales is up 1 percent over last year to 39.5 million, a new peak for this expansion period. We estimate the July used SAAR at 39.2 million, the strongest July in six years.”

Car market research outfit Edmunds confirmed the trend with its second-quarter report on used car sales activity. The same report that pointed out inventory levels of 3-year-old vehicles - the proverbial sweet spot for this segment of the automobile market - reached a record high during the second quarter of this year.



Source: Edmunds Q2 Used Car Report

Those figures are part of a bigger trend that’s undeniable and inescapable.

The "In the Meantime" Could be Rough

The industry is adapting, to be clear, not just to the current supply/demand dynamic but to the change in the way we as a society are rethinking mobility. For Ford’s part of the evolution, it’s making connected cars that can reroute themselves as a means of avoiding congested traffic - one of many projects that will be tackled at its planned Corktown campus in Detroit. In a bigger-picture sense though, Ford made clear last year that it wanted to be help shape the inevitable change in the way the world gets around. Electric vehicles and R&D partnerships were both made priorities.

Neither the company’s short-term nor long-term initiatives are apt to be enough to sidestep what’s already been working against Ford in the meantime though. Cox Automotive’s Smoke further explained in his commentary penned for Automotive News, “This trend can't last long, but it may persist through summer and early fall until the tariff threat is resolved and/or negative economic news occurs... While used retail sales will peak soon, we expect they will plateau at the peak and not decline for at least a year.”

Automotive News’ editor-on-chief Keith Crain also suggested in August that, “if you talk to knowledgeable auto retailers, they all seem to have one thing in common. Everyone is convinced that they better keep their eye on their used-car lot. That is where the action is going to be.”

The Edmunds report mostly concurred with Crain’s point. It read (bluntly) “High volumes of off-lease vehicles are establishing a trend that will hold for years. In Q2 2018, 25.5 percent of all franchise dealer sales were of 3-year-old vehicles, which is a 3.2 percentage point increase from last year’s 22.3 percent. Taking into consideration that new-car lease penetration rates have held at nearly 30 percent through 2018, off-lease vehicles will now effectively constitute the majority of franchise used sales until at least 2021.”

The report went on to explain that the prospect of a drawn-out tariff war would only further crimp new car sales by making used vehicles even more affordable, relatively speaking.

Bottom Line for Ford, GM and Peers

None of this is to suggest Ford shares are overvalued. In fact, at a trailing P/E of 5.6 and a plausible forward-looking P/E of 6.8, the shares are priced as if an apocalypse is inevitable. Rivals GM and Fiat are facing a similarly misguided valuation problem.

Being a martyr doesn’t pay you anything extra on Wall Street though. If investors are too terrified to step into a certain stock, that stock is not going to move higher. And believe me when I say I want nothing more than for Ford shares to move higher.

The point is, of all the reasons investors have to worry about Ford’s and GM’s foreseeable future, they’re not worrying about the biggest one. New cars are falling out of favor, and used cars are a massive part of the reason. More than a handful of industry experts believe the stage is set for a long, rough ride.

We don't own Ford or GM in the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio, for the reasons given above. If you do want to hear about some stocks that are part of the early stages of cyclical growth though, take a free two-week test drive of the WRI newsletter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: James Brumley holds a long position in Ford, but the stock is not a current holding in the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio.