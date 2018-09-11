Sonos: Incredibly Disappointing Results

New products introduced this quarter, such as Sonos Beam and Sonos Amp, did not help the negative y/y comps. Unit sales actually rose double digits, but lower ASPs pushed revenues down.

The contraction in revenues fuels further dispute that Sonos faces the same issue that other consumer hardware stocks like GoPro do: saturation of its core market.

Revenues were only in-line with analyst expectations, and also shrank by -7% y/y, down sharply from the company's last quarterly growth rate.

Sonos (SONO), the wireless speaker that went public early last month at $15 per share, has just released third quarter results: the first time this company has reported earnings since going public. Unfortunately, it was an ugly quarter. Results were in-line with analyst expectations, but this has been a tough quarter for technology companies across the board - good often wasn't good enough to produce stock price gains for many companies, and in-line certainly merits a pullback.

This is especially true in Sonos' case, which had a lot to prove after its somewhat controversial IPO had performed rather well - up until Sonos' earnings release, the shares were up about 30% from the original IPO price. The ~15% post-earnings pullback has severely muted those gains (though basically Sonos just reversed the strong 13% gains it had made in the prior trading session):

SONO data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: I was bullish on Sonos immediately post-IPO, but after seeing the company's earnings results, I'm far more skeptical. Niche consumer hardware stocks have been undergoing tremendous pain in the markets over the past two years, with both Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) suffering from both severe saturation and intense competition, critical causes behind steep revenue declines. In the first half of Sonos' FY18 (that is, October through March), the company produced strong ~20% revenue growth that I thought Sonos would be able to maintain.

It turns out, however, that the timing of product launches was mostly responsible for the revenue growth in Q1 (the critical December holiday season), but it wasn't sustained into Q3 - even though the company launched several new products over the past quarter. Revenues actually tilted into decline in Q3.

Unfortunately, the first earnings release for any newly public company leaves a lasting mark on investor sentiment. Note also that all the analysts that released positive recommendations on Sonos when the quiet period expired were book runners on the IPO, somewhat nullifying the Buy ratings that Sonos received. I believe sentiment for Sonos will continue to weaken after this disappointing quarter - beware not to catch a falling knife.

Growth deficiency

Here's how Sonos performed this quarter on a product-level basis:

Figure 1. Sonos Q3 revenues by product Source: Sonos investor relations

Revenues declined -7% y/y to $208.4 million, approximately in-line with Wall Street's expectations for $208.0 million (it's customary, at least this year, for companies to smash Wall Street estimates in a first earnings release. Sonos' mere in-line performance definitely spooked investors).

This decline severely bucks a recent trend of strength. Last quarter (Q2), Sonos had grown revenues at 2% y/y to $186.7 million; its Q1 holiday quarter was even better, with 20% y/y revenue growth to $469.0 million. This recent quarterly growth strength is what made me enthusiastic about the IPO in the first place.

Figure 2. Sonos historical quarterly revenues Source: Sonos S-1 filing

The Q1 strength was driven by the launch of the $199 Sonos ONE speaker, which evidently has not done well enough in subsequent quarters to support continued revenue growth. But it's not that Sonos didn't introduce new products this quarter - it launched the Sonos Beam (three-in-one speaker with content streaming, home theater connection, and voice commands powered by Amazon Alexa; available for $399) as well as the Sonos Amp (high-quality sound amplifier and streaming device; $599).

Unit growth in the quarter was actually up. The company reported selling 886,514 products this quarter, up 11% y/y - but, due to ASPs across the product line falling, revenues were in steep decline. In 3Q17, Sonos had launched the PLAYBASE wireless speaker, with a retail price of $699. The majority of this quarter's unit growth, however, came from the $199 Sonos ONE speaker.

Though the company can lean on launch timing to explain these revenue differences, it's still disappointing to see Sonos' growth taper off. This quarter also advances the thesis that Sonos needs a continuous new product pipeline of higher-end devices like PLAYBASE to produce revenue growth, and it's only a temporary injection of growth at best.

Profits and margins fall alongside revenues

Unfortunately, Sonos' disappointment on the top line was also accompanied by a weakening on the earnings front as well. Here's a look at the full Q3 results:

Figure 3. Sonos 3Q18 results Source: Sonos investor relations

Note in particular that gross margins fell to 45.8%, down 230bps from 48.1% in 3Q17. Here's the company's explanation for its margin decline, taken from the company's Q3 shareholder letter:

The year-over-year reduction in gross margin is consistent with our investment in accelerating new product cadence. We launched Sonos One in Q1 FY2018 with gross margin below the average gross margin of our product portfolio, thereby diluting our overall gross margin. We have historically launched products below their long-term target gross margin and improved gross margin over time as we realize cost efficien- cies and through the efforts of our Sustaining Engineering team to reduce per-unit production costs."

Hopefully, this gross margin decline is truly a short term, new product-induced phenomenon. Consumer hardware companies already operate at limited gross margin profiles, and a 2-point drop is sure to be pounced on by analysts and investors.

This gross margin decline, unfortunately, also had trickle-down effects. Sonos' Adj. EBITDA swung to a loss of -$1.5 million this quarter, despite a profit in 3Q17 and a 170bps decrease in operating margin from the year-ago quarter:

Figure 4. Sonos 3Q18 EBITDA margin Source: Sonos investor relations

Sonos has pledged to reduce management layers and increase sales and marketing efficiency, with an approximate $14 million in annual savings (though $4.5 million of one-time costs were incurred this quarter). However, if the company can't arrest its gross margin decline, these operating margin improvements will be rendered useless - a 100bps shift in gross margin equals to roughly $11 million in revenues.

Key takeaways

With such disappointing results in Q3, Songs has become a "show-me" stock. It's difficult to justify why the company should continue to advance meaningfully beyond its IPO price if it can't back up its valuation with fundamentals. I'm especially wary of this stock given how flighty investors tend to be with consumer technology stocks. Stay on the sidelines here unless there's a meaningful improvement in Sonos' outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.