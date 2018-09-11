5 Reasons Apple Is A Dividend Growth Dream Stock

And of course, there are several risks Apple investors need to keep in mind.

Today, Apple is probably about 5% overvalued, meaning it might be a good time to wait for a better price before putting new money to work.

Apple has five catalysts that can get it to a $2 trillion market cap and drive market beating double-digit returns over the next decade.

That's thanks to incredible innovation and product launches that have made it the most profitable consumer technology brand on earth.

Over the past 21 years, Apple has been one of the best performing stocks in the world, growing investor wealth 334 fold.

(Source: imgflip)

Apple (AAPL) has managed to become one of the best performing stocks of the last two decades. That's thanks to becoming one of the most innovative and transformative companies in the world.

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

As a result of introducing products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, Apple has managed to achieve sensational long-term total returns and become the first US company to hit a $1 trillion market cap. However, today many investors worry that the company's best growth days are behind it, and wonder how the company can continue to deliver market beating total returns from here.

Let's take a look at the five catalysts that will fuel Apple's continued growth going forward, including how the company will likely achieve a $2 trillion market cap. Specifically, find out why the company remains a dividend growth dream stock and even from today's record high share price is likely to continue generating strong market beating returns in the coming decade.

But as importantly, discover why the current valuation might be a bit rich, and so income investors might want to wait for a better price before putting new money to work.

1. iPhone Business Is A Free Cash Flow Minting Machine

Many Apple bears point to the company's continued reliance on iPhone as a source of risk. And indeed, 56% of sales come from this bread and butter product line. However, it's important to remember that the iPhone continues to be a major growth driver for the company.

(Source: earnings release)

That's because last year's introduction of the super premium iPhone X has helped Apple increase its average selling price or ASP by 19.5% from $606 per phone to $724 (iPhone X continues to be the best selling model). That's largely due to incredible brand loyalty, created by a 98% consumer satisfaction rate for the X, according to analyst firm 451 Research.

That high satisfaction rate is why 81% of consumers surveyed plan to make their next smartphone purchase an iPhone. And about 70% of iPhone users won't even consider switching to a competing brand. This is why Apple saw double-digit iPhone sales growth in: the U.S., Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Mexico, Hong Kong, Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

When combined with tax reform and the continued torrid growth in its iOS ecosystem segments (accessories and services), this helped drive Apple's fourth straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth. In fact, fiscal Q2 2018 saw the strongest sales growth in 11 quarters.

Metric Fiscal Q3 2018 Results First 9 Months Of Fiscal 2018 Results Revenue 17.3% 14.7% Net Income 32.1% 20.6% Free Cash Flow 86.9% 21.5% Shares Outstanding -5.9% -4.2% EPS 40.1% 25.9% FCF/share 98.6% 26.8% Dividend 15.9% 12.4%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar)

But more important than strong sales growth is growth in the bottom line. That includes very impressive increases in EPS, but most of all free cash flow growth. Free cash flow is what ultimately funds buybacks and dividends.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2018, Apple's FCF/share soared 27%, thanks in part of the company buying back 4.2% of its shares. But even excluding buybacks, Apple's FCF/share still grew 22.6%, and over the past 12 months, Apple has generated $56.6 billion in FCF, the highest amount of any publicly traded company in the world. And management believes the strong growth rate will continue into the final quarter of the year as well.

Guidance for fiscal Q4 2018:

revenue growth: 16.0%

operating income growth: 16.9%

Ok, so maybe the introduction of the iPhone X has helped Apple have a great 2018. But what about 2019? What's going to keep driving higher iPhone ASP, revenue and cash flow in the future?

(Source: Benjamin Geskin)

That would be this year's new slate of iPhones which once more will offer its loyal customers a chance to upgrade to even larger and more premium phones. According to KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (whose predictions have almost always been spot on), Apple is going to introduce three main models for 2019 at its September 12th event:

5.8" iPhone XS ($799 starting price)

6.1" iPhone 9 ($699 starting price)

6.5" iPhone XS Max ($999 starting price)

And of course, larger storage upgrades will be available, pushing up the top end of each line by $150. That means that Apple's top end phone for next year will likely have a selling price of $1,149. The reason I expect Apple's ASP for 2019 to increase and thus help drive another year of double-digit iPhone sales growth, is because the 6.5" XS Max is expected to have the same physical dimensions as the iPhone 8 Plus. In other words, thanks to Apple's wrap around screen technology, the most premium phone will offer large screen loving customers a great reason to upgrade without worries of a phone that is too large to comfortably use or carry.

And beyond 2019? Well, according to Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan, "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

(Source: Macobserver)

While such a phone is far from guaranteed to launch in 2020, when Apple eventually does launch a foldable OLED phone, it's likely to help drive up the company's ASPs even higher. That would potentially allow the company two more years of solid iPhone revenue growth.

But strong continued iPhone sales over the next few years are hardly the only growth catalyst Apple has.

2. Epic Buybacks Keeps Bottom Line Growth Strong

Since instituting its capital return program in 2012, Apple has returned $300 billion to investors via buybacks and dividends that have been growing at 11.5% CAGR.

(Source: Apple)

Until tax reform created a much lower tax rate for overseas held cash, Apple was forced to borrow heavily against its cash position to buy back shares at an average rate of 4.4% CAGR over the past five years. But under the new tax law, Apple was able to pay a one-time $38 billion repatriation tax and now has access to all of its cash, which totals nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars. And management has an aggressive plan to bring down its net cash position over time.

According to Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO, "we are targeting to become approximately net cash neutral over time." That means that Apple wants to only retain enough cash on its balance sheet to cover the repayment cost of its debt, which will mature over various time frames ranging from two to 30 years. That net zero cash plan is why Apple is repurchasing over $20 billion in shares in just the last quarter. Investors can expect Apple's accelerated buybacks to continue, which reduced its share count over the past year by nearly 6%. But eventually Apple's excess cash will become depleted so does that mean that massive buybacks will stop? Not at all. That's because Apple's retained FCF (free cash flow minus dividend) over the past 12 months was a staggering $45.1 billion. That means that even after paying its fast rising dividend, once Apple's net cash position hits zero, the company could continue to buy back shares at a rate of over 4%. That would maintain its recent historical buyback rate on retained FCF alone, and assuming no further growth in free cash flow.

But Apple's free cash flow is likely to continue growing strongly in coming years as well. That's thanks to its new aggressive focus on monetizing its massive user base which numbers over 1.3 billion devices (including all its product lines).

3. Monetizing Massive User Base

According to UBS, by the end of fiscal 2018, the global iPhone user base will hit 918 million, and in 2019, that figure is expected to top 1 billion. This is the key to Apple's plans to diversify via continued strong growth in services and iOS ecosystem accessories.

(Source: earnings releases)

Management has stated that it wants to achieve $50 billion in service revenues by 2020. Credit Suisse thinks the company is on track to actually achieve $53 billion in service revenue that year. Apple appears to be well on track to achieve its target with service revenue accelerating in recent years, including 31% YOY growth in the most recent quarter.

(Source: earnings releases)

That is why Apple's services has become its second largest division, representing 18% of revenue in fiscal Q3. And if you include the company's accessory and wearable business, which is growing at 37% annually, the total iPhone related ecosystem sales made up 25% of Apple's revenue in the last quarter.

More importantly, that service revenue is increasingly being driven by strong growth in paid subscriptions (60% YOY revenue growth). That included over 50% YOY growth in Apple Music and 50% growth in Apple Care revenue. This helped to drive Apple's service revenue to an annual run rate of $38 billion.

And of course, there's Apple's fastest growing segment wearables, which include Apple Watch, AirPods and Beats. These products saw YOY sales growth of over 60%, including around 45% in Apple Watch. In the past 12 months, Apple's wearables alone have generated over $10 billion in revenue. This highlights the strength of Apple's sticky ecosystem, in which brand loyal customers continue buying its various products and services in order to maximize the utility of the iPhone.

Ok, so maybe Apple's service and wearables are killing it for now. But what about in the future? How long can Apple maintain such impressive growth rates in services? Well, according to Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Katy Huberty, Apple could become one of the most dominant names in streaming entertainment in the coming years.

"We believe a bundling of Apple's video content with Apple Music and the Texture news and magazine subscription service into a $12.99 per month unlimited Apple Media' service would make the most sense."

Apple plans to spend $1 billion on exclusive video content in 2018 alone, and has lined up top names in entertainment such as: Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan, Kevin Costner, Martin Scorsese, and Clint Eastwood. Basically, Apple might end up challenging Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) Prime in the streaming video business. According to Morgan Stanley, such a service could obtain over 50 million new subscribers by 2025 and eventually become a $37 billion business in its own right.

The bottom line is that Apple has proven itself to be a master of not just offering premium hardware that consumers love and are incredibly loyal to. It's also become extremely skilled at offering ever improving services bundled into its ecosystem that creates rapidly growing and recurring cash flow.

That ability to create ever better services and new products to monetize its core ecosystem stems from management's skilled capital allocation strategy that few other companies can match.

4. Great Management And Smart Long-Term Capital Allocation Maintains Apple's Moat

Apple is a massive global company, with an amazingly complex supply chain, as well as corporate offices all over the world. Running that increasingly complex empire efficiently isn't easy which is why good management is essential to the company's long-term investment thesis.

Running that management team is CEO and Chairman Tim Cook, who was Steve Job's right hand man. Cook became COO in 2005 and thus oversaw the company's day to day operations. He took over the top job in 2011 and has been able to maintain Apple's industry leading profitability. For example, in smartphones, Apple may command about 16% global market share, but that translates into 86% of industry profits. In fact, in the holiday quarter of 2017, the iPhone X alone captured 35% of industry profits. That single phone outearned 600 global android phone manufacturers.

Company Gross Margins Operating Margins Net Margins FCF Margins Return On Invested Capital Apple 38.3% 23.7% 21.6% 22.9% 27.4% Industry Average 23.2% 4.8% 3.6% NA 16.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

And thanks to its immense premium branding power (Apple is the most valuable brand in the world for the 8th straight year), Apple continues to enjoy profitability far above its peers. For instance, its net margins are about five times that of most consumer hardware makers. More importantly, its free cash flow margin is 23% which is what allows it to return cash to shareholders by the tens of billions each quarter.

But most important is the company's strong return on invested capital or ROIC. This is a proxy for good management that allocates investors' capital wisely. There are two key capital allocations investors need to focus on in the tech industry. The first is acquisitions. Tech companies are famous for large and splashy M&A deals that often result in massive investor losses. But Apple has remained incredibly disciplined with Apple's approach to M&A.

For example, under Cook, Apple has made 62 small bolt-on acquisitions. The largest of those was Beats which Apple paid $3 billion for. But most acquisitions are under $500 million and are focused on acquiring technology and intellectual property that can increase the premium nature of either its hardware or iOS ecosystem.

The other important thing for investors to focus on is smart R&D spending, which is the lifeblood of the highly competitive tech industry.

AAPL R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Cook took the reins at Apple, the company has been steadily boosting its percentage of revenue devoted to R&D. And given the company's strong growth over the years, that translates into one of the largest R&D budgets on earth.

AAPL Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Now many Apple critics will scoff at this much larger R&D budget and ask what new game changing products are coming from these investments. However, a 2017 report from Boston Consulting Group found that between 2014 and 2017, Apple's returns on R&D capital were the best of any company in America.

The bottom line is that when it comes to skilled management and good capital allocation, Apple is the industry leader. Tim Cook doesn't set shareholder cash on fire by making stupid empire building acquisitions, but rather disciplined bolt-on purchases. And the company's soaring R&D spending is laser focused on improving the core functionality of its sticky ecosystem, to allow management to monetize its massive user base at a remarkably fast pace.

All of which bodes well for Apple's ability to eventually become a $2 trillion company and continue delivering double-digit dividend growth and total returns for many years to come.

5. Dividend Profile: Double-Digit Earnings And Dividend Growth For The Foreseeable Future

In terms of becoming a $2 trillion company, I expect that Apple's long-term organic EPS growth potential of about 7% means that by 2028 the market cap will easily hit $2 trillion. That's assuming no multiple expansion from Apple's increasing focus on faster growing services which generally command greater multiples than consumer tech hardware. But the total returns Apple investors are likely to enjoy will probably be far greater. That's thanks to the company's highly favorable dividend profile.

The dividend profile consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this ultimately drives long-term total returns.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Analyst Projected Earnings Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Apple 1.3% 23% 10% to 11% 11.3% to 12.3% 10.8% to 11.8% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings releases, Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Simply Safe Dividends, BlackRock, Vanguard)

Apple's current yield is rather paltry, even by the low standards of the S&P 500. However, what the dividend lacks in size, it more than makes up for in safety and strong growth potential.

Over the past 12 months, Apple has only spent 23% of its fast growing FCF on its dividend. That means two things. First, the payout ratio has plenty of room to expand, meaning the dividend can safely grow faster than FCF/share for many years. Second, there is an enormous safety buffer protecting the current dividend. And when we factor in the company's bank vault safe balance sheet, we see that Apple's dividend is among the safest on Wall Street.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Apple 1.4 26.8 AA+ 2.6% Industry Average 2.1 51.6 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Apple's debt load of $115 billion is among the largest in the world. However, the actual leverage ratio is well below most of its rivals. And its operating cash flow covers its annual interest costs more than 26 times over. And of course, we can't forget that Apple's $129 billion net cash position and $45 billion in annual retained FCF means that Apple will likely never borrow again. Rather it will just let its existing debt mature, and pay it off with cash it's set aside for that purpose. As a result, Apple's debt will likely eventually fall to zero and it will retain one of the best investment grade credit ratings in corporate America.

What about Apple's long-term dividend growth potential? Well, due to the very low payout ratio, I expect the company might continue to grow the dividend faster than FCF/share for many years. For example, in 2018, Apple hiked its dividend 16%, the fastest growth rate since it restarted the dividend in 2012.

However, even if the company decides to fix its payout ratio at current levels, analysts are expecting about 10.6% long-term EPS and FCF/share growth. Given that Apple will be repurchasing 4% to 6% of its shares in the coming years, I consider that a very reasonable growth estimate.

As a result, Apple should be capable of double-digit dividend growth for the foreseeable future. That should be enough to generate about 11.9% annualized total returns over time (1.3% yield + 10.6% EPS growth). And adjusting for Apple's current valuation (more on this in a second), I estimate a likely annualized total return of about 11.4%. That may not sound like much, especially compared to the 42% return investors have seen over the past year. But keep in mind that the S&P 500's historical return (since 1871) has been 9.2%. And from today's elevated valuations, BlackRock, Vanguard, and Morningstar expect the S&P 500 to deliver anywhere from 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

In other words, Apple should remain a market beating dividend growth stock, both over the next decade, and possibly far beyond. That being said, I can't necessarily recommend that investors put new money into the company today.

Valuation: Likely Slightly Overvalued So Wait For A Better Price

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Apple shares have been on fire over the past year, crushing both the impressive returns of the S&P 500 and the red hot Nasdaq. However, that potentially creates the problem of the stock being overvalued today.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a company, and none are 100% objectively correct. And given that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) increased its stake in Apple by 5% in the last quarter, one can still plausibly argue that Apple remains undervalued even at these all-time highs.

For example, a formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing, indeed shows the company as trading far beneath its intrinsic value. According to Graham, the fair value PE of a stock is: (8.5 + (2X long-term EPS growth rate))/discount rate. The discount rate is your targeted return and for the calculation you need to use the decimal form.

While discount rates are different for everyone, I use 10% for the following example. That's because 10% is above the market's historical total return and most investors would be very happy earning long-term double-digit profits.

Forward PE Ratio Implied Growth Rate 20-Year Average PE Ratio Fair Value PE Discount To Fair Value 16.5 4.0% 25.6 27.0 38%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham, FastGraphs)

Apple's current forward PE is 16.5 which is far below its 20-year average PE of 25.6. Of course, those 20 years include periods of hyper growth fueled by game changing product launches that are not likely to be repeated.

However, according to the Graham Fair Value PE formula, Apple shares are currently only baking in 4% long-term EPS growth. Buybacks alone are likely to drive stronger earnings growth, even if the company's sales and profits were to remain flat. According to the Graham formula, if Apple is able to achieve 10.6% EPS growth over the next decade (which I consider likely), then a fair value PE is 27. That implies shares might be as much as 38% undervalued. This might explain why Buffett continues adding to his company's position each quarter despite a rising share price.

However, personally I'm less enthusiastic about recommending income growth investors buy Apple today. That's because two other valuation methods I favor indicate shares might me highly overvalued.

The first, and by far my favorite, is the dividend yield theory, which has proven highly effective since 1966. Dividend yield theory says that over time, a quality dividend stocks' yield will mean revert, or return to a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy above the historical yield, and you're likely purchasing undervalued shares and will thus see a valuation boost to your long-term total returns.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 6-Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value 1.3% 1.8% 1.7% -26%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

Apple's dividend is relatively new, being introduced in 2012. But since that time its five-year average yield has been 1.8% and its six-year median yield has been 1.7%.

Under dividend yield theory, Apple's fair value yield is about 1.75%, meaning that today's shares might be 26% overvalued. That's certainly a major difference from the Graham Fair Value estimate. So for confirmation, I turn to what's usually a great conservative valuation model, Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow analysis.

Because Morningstar analysts are 100% long-term focused on pure fundamentals. They also tend to use more conservative growth assumptions than most analysts or even management itself. Thus, the Morningstar fair value estimate is a good low ball figure for a company's intrinsic value.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $175 -26%

(Source: Morningstar)

For instance, Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri expects 2019 iPhone volumes to decline, long-term sales growth to stabilize at 4% to 7%, and operating margins to fall by 2% through 2022. With these conservative assumptions, Morningstar estimates Apple is worth $175 today, or 26% overvalued. That's exactly what dividend yield theory says as well.

Since a good case can be made for all three models, for my official fair value estimate, I take the average of these three models.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Return Boost $210 -5% -0.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Morningstar, Benjamin Graham)

Thus, I estimate that Apple's fair value is about $210. That means the stock is potentially about 5% overvalued. That means that the current valuation would drag on Apple's total returns by 0.5% annually. This is how I come to my valuation adjusted total return expectation of: 1.3% yield + 10.6% EPS growth -.5% valuation drag = 11.4%.

Now 11% long-term total returns are still very good, and likely means that if you buy Apple today you'll do well over time. However, I personally only recommend dividend growth stocks at fair value or below. Thus, I label Apple a "hold" for now and advise waiting for a more attractive price.

Of course, anyone buying or owning Apple should only do so if they are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Apple is a low risk stock, there are still important challenges the company faces that investors need to be aware of. The first is that Apple is likely to struggle to increase its market share (15.6%) in global smartphones due to lots of cheaper competition in emerging markets.

And according to analyst firm IDC, global smartphone sales are likely to grow just 2.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 (from 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion). This means that beyond new phone design launches in 2019 and 2020, Apple might struggle with flat iPhone revenues. That means that Apple's future revenue growth is going to depend on monetizing its user base. However, most analysts believe that Apple's non-iPhone sales growth is only capable of driving about 5% long-term sales growth for the company. Even factoring in strong buybacks, the days of Apple being able to deliver 20+% EPS or FCF/share growth will soon be permanently behind it.

And then there's the risk of Apple expanding into the streaming media market where it will be competing with massive rivals including:

Disney's (DIS) Hulu (60% ownership) and standalone streaming service (launching 2019)

Amazon Prime

Netflix

Netflix is planning on spending about $8 billion on content this year and Amazon about $5 billion. These steep costs are expected to rise in coming years and might result in lower operating margins.

AAPL Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, Netflix, even with improving economies of scale, enjoys far lower operating margins than Apple. Thus, the risk is that Apple's overall profitability could take a hit.

And what about wearables? Well, while the Apple Watch currently has about 34% market share, that still amounts to just 3.5 million units in Q2 2018, according to analyst firm Canalysis. The entire smartwatch industry shipped about 10 million units in that quarter and industry growth is slowing sharply. In other words, wearables might fail to be a major profit driver for Apple.

And in other accessories, like home speakers, Apple is far behind the curve.

Rivals like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon dominate with Apple estimated to have sold just 3 million units in the last quarter.

And then there's the fact that as Apple shifts away from iPhone reliance, its impressive ROIC might fall further.

AAPL Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

The bottom line is that while Apple doesn't appear to be at risk of losing its loyal customer base to rivals like Android, its long-term growth rate potential is far smaller than it was in the past. As a result, investors can't expect the stock to deliver anywhere near the kinds of 42% annual total returns they've enjoyed over the past year.

Over the long term, I expect Apple to be a solid dividend growth stock, delivering about 10% to 11% EPS and FCF/share growth, and potentially 15% dividend growth. This is why I think Apple's PE multiple is unlikely to see significant expansion and why I personally think income growth focused investors are probably better off waiting for a better price, or more specifically, a fair value yield closer to about 1.75%.

Bottom Line: Apple Remains A Long-Term Dividend Growth Dream Stock

Apple's days of triple-digit hypergrowth are almost certainly behind it. But its strong brand, sticky ecosystem, and incredibly profitable core iPhone business will continue to be a massive source of steady free cash flow in the coming years. That alone would mean that its epic capital return program is likely to make it a long-term dividend growth dream stock.

Meanwhile, management's proven ability to monetize its enormous installed user base means that Apple's top line is likely to continue growing steadily for the foreseeable future. And despite what many think, the company's strong dedication to large, but highly disciplined R&D spending means that the company should continue to find new ways of growing its sales, cash flow, and dividend in the next decade.

And while the 42% rally over the past 12 months likely means the stock is now slightly overvalued, I still consider Apple to be a great long-term income growth investment. That's because even from today's valuation, the company is likely to deliver about 11.4% long-term annualized total returns which could be more than double the returns the broader market delivers over the next five to 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.