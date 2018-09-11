RH - Despite Sell-Off: I'm Not Worried At All

The company continues to build on its unique retail experience which should continue to be a huge earnings tailwind going forward.

Sales came in below expectations, which should be no surprise given that the company even mentioned that sales growth has no priority at this point.

RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, just published its second quarter earnings. The home furnishing retailer reported blowout earnings while sales came in short of expectations. Moreover, the company had strong margin improvements after increasingly focusing on the bottom line instead of top line revenue growth. Going forward, the company will continue on its profits rather than sales while sticking to brick and mortar sales. The company's goal is to be different from other retailers by ignoring the online trend and solely focusing on revolutionizing physical retail.

Ignore Sales, Focus On EPS

In the second quarter, RH reported EPS of $2.49 versus expectations of $1.74. This is another massive earnings beat after beating earnings in both the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of this year as well. The year-on-year growth rate is currently at 283%

Sales are a totally different story. Total sales came in at $640 million versus expectations of $661 million. This is a 4% growth rate compared to the prior year quarter and the 4th consecutive sales miss.

In other words, sales have consistently been overestimated while EPS was able to stun analyst every single time over the past few quarters. The graph below shows this quite well. Sales are in a bit of a slump while net income has risen to new highs of currently $105 million on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The reason is that RH is not focusing on sales growth. That might sound strange, but the CEO has a perfectly reasonable explanation for that move.

As articulated since the beginning of the year, we continue to manage the business with a bias for earnings versus revenue growth. We will restrain ourselves from chasing low quality sales at the expense of profitability, and instead focus on optimizing our new business model while building an operating platform that will enable us to compete and win over the long-term.

RH does not want to sell a lot of furniture at low costs just to have higher sales. The company has absolutely no reason to do so given that the goal is not to grow sales or to expand its market share in the furniture retail space. The company's target is to 'revolutionize physical retail'. The company is sticking to its catalog as well as its current business model of using brick and mortar stores to reach the customer.

A few key data points show that this strategy is working so far. Comps improved 5% on top of 7% growth in Q2 of 2017. The growth rate would have been 8% if the company was not focused on reducing inventories.

That said, gross margins jumped to 42.1% from 34.1% in Q2 of 2017. This move was supported by full price selling, lower outlet store sales as well as a streamlined distribution channel.

Operating margins almost doubled from 6.4% to 12.3% despite a negative impact of 150 basis points due to a new accounting standard with regards to physical catalogs.

So far, it seems to work. The company is growing its bottom line and profitability without focusing on sales or even increasing online sales. So, what's next one might ask.

What's Next?

It might not be a big shocker that RH is determined to continue its current strategy. The company will continue its inventory reduction program which will have a smaller effect on sales in the second half of this year.

Moreover, the company raised its full year guidance for the third time to the $7.35-$7.75 range, which is 15% higher compared to the previous range of $6.34-$6.83.

Adding to that, RH will open two additional stores in September of this year. One in New York and one in Yountville after opening two new stores in both Portland and Nashville. New galleries will be more efficient with a bigger focus on regional cultures so to speak. The company is also experimenting with new prototypes to enhance the retail experience and store efficiencies.

... we have developed a new RH prototype Design Gallery that will enable us to more quickly place our disruptive product assortment and immersive retail experience into the market. The new prototype is based on key learnings from our recent Gallery openings and will range in size from 33,000 square feet inclusive of our integrated hospitality experience to 29,000 square feet without. These new Galleries will represent our assortments from RH Interiors, Modern, Baby & Child, Teen and Outdoor. Due to the reduced square footage and efficient design, these new prototypes will be more capital efficient with less time and cost risk, but yield similar productivity.

The company will further focus on members' growth given that members account for 95% of core sales. It's simply not a retailer that wants to sell merchandise at all costs.

Analysts and traders seem to agree. The stock is currently trading at 30 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 15. The PEG ratio is just 0.90, which shows that growth is expected to be higher in the longer term. RH itself projects long-term sales growth to be between 8-12% per year while EPS is expected to grow between 15-20%.

Personally, I expect this business model to work out quite well. The company does not need to invest in an online channel nor does the company need to start selling products below full price. RH has a strong customer base, which is likely to grow given the company's measures to enhance the retail experience.

Regarding the stock price, I think traders didn't like the fact that strong sales growth is expected to happen further into the future. The stock quickly dropped from $160 to less than $130 within days. I expect that the company will be fine in the long term. Investors are likely going to return close to $110 from a technical perspective. There are not many reasons to be worried. Especially not when it comes to missing out on any online potential.

That said, I expect the stock to return to its uptrend after bottoming over the next few weeks. There is no need to ignore this stock in the current bull market. This company is well positioned to benefit from any growth in the furniture industry. I think the current correction is a blessing rather than a problem. Also, note that any unexpected sales growth strength on the mid-term could have a very positive impact on the stock price given that most traders seem to have sold due to slow sales growth.

