DLH Holdings: Too Many Risks Look Priced In

The first three quarters of fiscal 2018 have been hugely impressive - with Q3 the best of the group.

Over the past few years, micro-cap federal government contractor DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) has performed exceedingly well:

Source: DLH August investor presentation

Revenue and profit growth have accelerated, and DLH has quickly deleveraged. Its leverage ratio has dropped from 4.4x at September 30, 2016, to 0.7x at June 30, 2018. That, in turn, has freed the company to make another deal like its acquisition of Danya two years ago, which has created some of the recent growth and added scale to the still-tiny contractor.

To be sure, investors have noticed the improvements here. But of late, a disconnect has grown:

DLHC data by YCharts

DLH's performance has only improved through the first three quarters of FY18 (ending September) - and yet, investors have sold off the stock, which is threatening a 14-month low.

And so the question when reviewing the fundamentals and the story here is whether there is something missing from the company's presentation that might support the reaction from the market. While there are numerous risks here, they don't seem to support a notable compression in multiples to levels that make the stock downright cheap. Even above $6 in April, I thought DLHC was intriguing; nearly 15% cheaper, and with two more strong quarters in the books, it looks closer to compelling, unless there's something I'm missing that the market isn't.

An Impressive FY18

It's not just that DLH has continued its strong performance in FY18. Growth has accelerated, and markedly so. Organic growth, per figures from filings, was 5.4% in FY16 and 6.3% in FY17, by my calculations. So far this year, revenue has risen 18.1% without any help from acquisitions. And it's not as if DLH is paying up for that growth or competing for low-margin bids: EBITDA (without adjustments, the company's newly preferred figure starting this year) has risen 32.5%, with margins rising 80 bps+ to 7.56%. Gross margin has expanded 50 bps, with G&A leveraging 30 bps.

Meanwhile, the strength has come in all three quarters, with the Q3 report last month being the most impressive: revenue rose 23%, and EBITDA climbed 41%. Commentary on the Q3 conference call suggested a reasonably positive outlook. Q4 isn't expected to be as good as Q2 or Q3, but still solid, with directional commentary suggesting mid-single digit revenue growth, albeit with a year-over-year compression in gross margin. And FY19 looks set up reasonably well both in terms of DLH's competitiveness and the situation in Washington.

And yet, DLHC has sold off this year, falling 14% so far in 2018. The stock actually sits below where it traded before the blowout Q3. By my numbers, it now is trading at 7x EBITDA (and ~6.5x backing out share-based comps), despite what should be revenue growth of 14%+ this year and an increase in EBITDA in the 25% range. Fundamentally, the recent trading seems to make no sense. The market, essentially, is ignoring the company's performance - or so it seems.

How This Goes Wrong

All that said, there is more going on here than just three strong quarters. And I'm at least sympathetic to why there hasn't been a 1-to-1 correlation between the P&L numbers and the stock price, for several reasons.

First, there are the obvious risks here. This is a relatively illiquid, micro-cap stock with a $68 million market capitalization. DLH gets 100% of its revenue from the federal government, with no near-term plans to diversify (at least per past commentary). Much of that concentrated revenue itself relies on a few key programs. 62% of revenue comes from the Department of Defense, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs (the "VA"). Per CEO Zach Parker on the Q2 conference call, ~45% of that figure, or 28% of total revenue, comes from the VA CMOP (Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy). Another 34% is a legacy of the 2016 acquisition of Danya and comes from Health and Human Services (HHS) - much of that reliant on preschool program Head Start. One slip-up, one bureaucratic change, or one election cycle can have a dramatic impact on the business going forward.

Secondly, FY18 results have benefited from some external help, which both colors the YTD results and leaves DLH facing very difficult comparisons in FY19. A "surge" in Head Start business, as management put it on the Q2 and Q3 calls, has been a key driver and appears to have surprised even DLH management. CFO Kathryn JohnBull guided for "slightly softer" results in Q3 and Q4 because of a "peak" in Head Start revenue. Revenue then rose 5% quarter over quarter in Q3. Commentary also suggests some short-term help from VA contracts and small orders as well. So, it's probably too aggressive to believe that DLH, on its own, has driven the acceleration from 5-6% organic growth in FY16-FY17 to 18% YTD (and ~14-15% on a full-year basis based on directional guidance for Q4).

The biggest issue at the moment, and the most likely reason why DLHC continues to drift downward, is that the broad risks here could be catalyzed by a key change at the VA. That change is the so-called "Rule of Two". A relatively obscure provision in a 2006 bill required the VA to award contracts to Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) and/or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) if at least two made a bid "at a fair and reasonable price".

And for a decade, the VA essentially ignored the statute, as well as protests affirmed by the General Accounting Office (GAO). But the Kingdomware Supreme Court decision of 2016 reaffirmed the law - and gave a new leg up to small businesses in procurement battles. The VA already has announced changes to its contracting programs as a result.

So the obvious concern here is that the CMOP contract - again, 28% of total revenue - is at risk. Parker said on the Q3 call that DLH had partnered in an effort to keep the project, which continues to operate under a series of extensions. But the company's most recent 10-Q gives more detail. 64% of YTD revenue came from the VA under 16 separate contracts. 55% of the "current business base with the VA" (35% of total first nine month revenue) is being generated under extensions that run through October 31. Those nine contracts now are under a single request for proposal (RFP) - which requires the prime contractor be an SDVOSB.

DLH still can do most of the work on the project, and its history with the CMOP goes back years (and the program is very highly regarded). But there is a big risk to the CMOP in terms of a potential loss, or perhaps lower margins if some of the proceeds need to be shared with the SDVOSB prime contractor.

So the worst-case scenario here starts to become apparent. CMOS revenue takes a hit. Head Start normalizes in FY19. Q4 should look reasonably muted from a growth standpoint, with guidance suggesting flattish gross margin dollars year over year. That is followed by three quarters with year-over-year comparisons that start tough and get incrementally tougher. 7x EBITDA might sound cheap, but there seems to be a reasonable possibility that EBITDA could decline over the next twelve months. In that scenario, is the market really going to assign a 9x+ multiple to a micro-cap government contractor in CY19? And that scenario doesn't even include the possibility of losing the CMOS deal, which almost certainly would send DLHC stock down double digits at least.

Valuation and the Bull Case

All that said, the market seems to be pricing a little too much risk. The rule of two indeed is a risk. But it's worth remembering, particularly relative to CMOP, that the VA fought against the VOSB/SDVOSB requirements - and likely won't fight too hard to do more than meet the letter of the law. That possibly, or probably, goes double for a complex program like the CMOP.

Meanwhile, selling a stock because its earnings are too good seems too cute by half. There does appear to be some one-time help this year, but even that aside, at worst the mid-single digit revenue growth seen the last few years is continuing. DLH is executing well, and there are new opportunities, including (per recent commentary) some $400 million worth of leads against FY18 revenue of ~$135 million.

Meanwhile, rule of two aside, the budgetary outlook appears quite strong. The Trump Administration is not going to touch VA spending. Head Start appears to have survived in its current form, with no traction on the "perennial conservative education policy idea" of moving to state-level block grants that would impact DLH's contract to manage providers at the federal level. Congress has confirmed the new VA Secretary, and growing technology adoption in federal departments provides a tailwind for both new and existing contracts.

There are risks here - but this also is a business growing nicely, and valuation is getting awfully cheap. DLHC trades at about 7x EBITDA, and given low capex (under $1 million a year), roughly 10x normalized free cash flow at a 26% tax rate. (That figure doesn't account for roughly $10 million in NOL carryforwards.) Even assuming the CMOP deal was lost and lowered margins in the process, the current price still would suggest ~10-11x EBITDA and high-teens P/FCF multiples. Given the growth in the rest of the business, those multiples aren't exactly horrible (though they're obviously not exactly compelling, either).

DLH also has inorganic growth potential, as the company continues to look for M&A. The Danya acquisition in 2016 brought in the HHS business and appears to have been a success; though organic growth looked like a possible concern last year, the Head Start program obviously has had a very strong FY18, and a 6x EBITDA multiple suggests the deal was accretive even at the current price.

In a worst-case scenario, which assumes a ~40% haircut to EBITDA, DLHC could lose another one-third of its value. (Something like 8x $6.5 million gets the stock to about $3.55.) But that's really a worst-case scenario, in which CMOP is lost and the rest of the business basically stalls out. Getting back to the 8.5x-9.5x multiple the stock received into the beginning of this year suggests similar upside - and something like 9x $12 million in EBITDA next year (only high-single-digit growth), assuming debt paydown, could get the stock to $8. (For what it's worth, the two analyst targets are $8.00 and $8.25.)

Given the performance over the past few quarters - and the last several years - the likelihood of further growth seems much higher than the possibility of a wipeout. Even little or no profit growth over the next twelve months, plus some sort of renewal of CMOP, allows for some multiple expansion and 15%+ appreciation just getting back to 8x EBITDA and mid-teens P/FCF. Neither multiple seems too onerous for a business showing this type of growth, even understanding the risks. The uncertainty surrounding those risks appears to be weighing on the stock, but that uncertainty won't last forever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLHC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.