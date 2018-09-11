3 Reasons Dick's Sporting Goods' Run Isn't Over Yet

Roughly a week ago, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) seem to lay its recent challenging quarter at the feet of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA). Headlines like, “Dick’s Sporting Goods Blames Under Armour for Bad Quarter” or “Dick’s Sporting Goods blames the athleisure wear company for weak sales” were widely mis-interpreted. However, if we dig into Dick’s results a little more, there are several reasons to believe the stock could be a good long-term play. Though the stock is up more than 29% since the beginning of the year, this run could be just getting started.

Is this 1.9% decline an illusion?

One of the negatives in Dick’s last earnings release was the company’s reported 1.9% same-store sales decline. It seems strange on the surface that Dick’s would report a decline, while Under Armour reported a 7% annual revenue increase, and Nike (NYSE: NKE) increased sales by 13%. When some of the biggest brands in Dick’s stores are growing, it seems obvious that there is a company specific issue.

The good news for Dick’s investors, is the real story of the company’s comp decline is mostly an illusion. First, investors need to keep in mind that Dick’s made the strategic decision to move out of the hunting and electronics categories. Though hunting is a clear part of the “sporting goods” category, electronics never really fit with Dick’s business. Anytime a company decides to eliminate or decrease its position in a category, it’s going to have a direct effect on sales.

Second, the real story around Under Armour is actually very simple. At first glance, investors got the impression that weak sales of Under Armour products was a key reason for Dick’s challenges. However, Ed Stack CEO of Dick’s made plain the reason for the sales decline. He said, “It was based on the change in distribution, which I understand why they (Under Armour) did it.” In plain English, Under Armour shifted distribution to other retailers like Kohl’s, so Dick’s had less Under Armour inventory to sell. As an example, we are comparing selling 100 Under Armour shirts last year versus 50 this year. The fact that Dick’s had less sales, is a function of less to sell, and says nothing about the sales velocity.

Third, other comments from the company suggests the remaining part of Dick’s business is very strong. Lee Belitsky CFO said the company saw “double-digit growth in private brands” and “athletic apparel comps grew by double-digits.” In sum, this doesn’t sound like a company struggling to sell products. What it sounds like, is Dick’s made strategic decisions to exit certain categories, had less inventory of Under Armour to sell, and is bearing the brunt of these changes in the short-term.

Playing the long game

The second reason to believe Dick’s run might be just beginning, has to do with the company’s eCommerce strategy. In the most recent quarter, Dick’s reported eCommerce sales of nearly $240 million, which accounted for 11% of overall sales. This segment is becoming steadily more important, as last year eCommerce represented 9% of total sales. With online sales increasing 12%, it makes sense for Dick’s to invest more into the business.

What is somewhat surprising, is that Dick’s was able to achieve a 12% increase in online sales, considering what Nike and Under Armour are doing. Under Armour is spending heavily on direct sales, by investing in its website capabilities and building direct-to-consumer locations internationally. Nike’s last comment on direct sales, was a roughly 12% annual increase and over $10 billion in sales.

Given this backdrop, Dick’s expects to have its first fulfillment center in place by the third quarter of 2019. Management called out two significant benefits to a dedicated fulfillment center. First, this center will be solely responsible to fill online orders, which should take some of the pressure off local stores. Though current locations can fulfill orders, this is a secondary purpose of a retail store, and distracts employees from their main job… selling to in-store customers.

Second, the fulfillment center is expected to service “the Northeast within one business day.” This will allow Dick’s to go toe-to-toe with Amazon offering fast shipping times. Further, Dick’s expects to open a smaller eCommerce fulfillment center, “for the Western region of the U.S.,” in late 2019.

Though each of these investments will put pressure on capital spending and cash flow, over time they will allow Dick’s to offer better service to its fastest growing business.

Hidden value

The third reason to expect Dick’s run is just beginning has to do with a few numbers that didn’t seem to get much press. Dick’s reported an overall revenue increase of just 1%, however its efficient operations allowed the company to generate 7% annual growth in core operating cash flow.

Another number that hasn’t gotten much press is Dick’s dividend payout ratio. The company offers a decent yield of about 2.4%, and in the last quarter had enough core free cash flow that the payout ratio was just 23%. Since 2015, Dick’s has increased its dividend each year around the first quarter. Last year’s increase was a whopping 32%, the year before investors were treated to an increase of over 12.5%.

As the headwinds of: the wind down of hunt and electronic, inventory issues with Under Armour, and the build out of the fulfillment centers subside, investors will be able to see how well Dick’s is doing at its core. Currently, analysts expect annual earnings growth of about 4% over the next five years. However, these expectations seem too low based on a couple of observations. Number one, analysts have increased their expectations for full-year 2019 by 2% and 2020 by 2.5% over the last 90 days. Number two, the same analysts that increased their estimates have been wrong in each of the last four quarters. Dick’s managed to beat estimates each of the last four quarters by an average of more than 15%.

Investors looking for a good dividend get a 2.4% yield. If you want growth, Dick’s has been beating estimates on a regular basis. If you want dividend growth, Dick’s 23% payout ratio, cash flow growth, and history of returning money to shareholders is there for you. The stock may have jumped already this year, but long-term investors should take the “be here now” approach espoused by Peter Lynch. It doesn’t matter whether you already made money on the stock, today’s numbers seem to suggest there are more gains ahead.

