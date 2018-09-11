Shopify: Expensive Beyond Reason

Despite the company becoming profitable, Shopify's stock looks grossly overvalued and is thus best avoided.

As Shopify continues to focus on merchant advances, the company will need to reduce the cost of capital to grow margins.

As the growth in the software business has come down from the elevated levels of the past, merchant services business has picked up the mantle of growth.

Shopify has expanded its offerings from software to build a website to credit offerings for working capital management.

Shopify (SHOP) has successfully built an ecosystem of businesses on top of its core software offering for customers. SHOP’s entry into the lending business to support the working capital requirements of customers has increased the risk in the business model. Even on valuing the company on a segmental basis, with the most premium multiples, the stock price seems to have run much ahead of fundamentals. Thus, it would be prudent to steer clear of SHOP.

The business

SHOP has two major segments – Subscription Solutions and Merchant Services.

Subscription Solutions

This segment houses SHOP's platform subscription business. The pricing plans are designed to capture businesses of all sizes - from startups to established firms.

Source: Shopify

Shopify Plus is the company's highest tier plan. It is aimed at enterprise-level businesses and includes a dedicated relationship manager. Owing to the utility of the product and attractiveness to business owners looking for a one-stop shop, the revenue growth and gross margins have been stellar.

Source: SHOP Financial Model. Note: The SHOP Financial Model has been built by the author using SEC filings, investor presentations, and competitor analysis.

Management expects margins to grow to 80%+ levels on the back of efficiency measures, Shopify Plus and growing customers trading for higher plans.

Merchant services

This business is built around the core software business. The services offered in the segment include payment processing (Shopify Payments, based on the gross merchandise volume or GMV), shipping support (Shopify Shipping), and working capital support (Shopify Capital). While the bulk of the segment revenue is derived from the payments business, shipping and working capital programs have been growing much faster than the overall segment.

Source: SHOP Financial Model

Although services are typically a lower margin business than software, the merchant services segment has seen an increase in gross margins on the back of valued-added services of shipping and working capital support. SHOP has also been investing significantly in Shopify Capital – at the end of 2Q18, the ‘Merchant cash advances (MCA) receivable’ has increased to ~$80 mn from ~$6 mn at the end of 1Q16. Also, SHOP has been steadily increasing provisions for MCA receivables.

If the gross margin is adjusted for the cost of capital blocked, the effective gross margin comes out lower than what is reported. (Since the provision for uncollectible MCA has been made at the cash flow level, this item has not been adjusted at the gross margin level.)

Source: SHOP Financial Model

At the end of 2Q18, SHOP had no debt. This implies that the company is deploying equity capital for the purposes of lending cash advances to merchants.

MCA

SHOP discloses limited information about its MCA business. In addition to MCA's algorithmic selection process for disbursement, only the following has been disclosed by the company:

And then in terms of the payback period, it is less than a year typically.

Source: 1Q18 Earnings Call

Revenue from capital and shipping, both higher-margin solutions, grew over 100% from last year.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

Using company disclosures and SEC filings, the impact of MCA to cash flow is summarized as follows:

Source: SHOP Financial Model

While SHOP’s FCF had bottomed out in F2015, the investment in MCA was responsible for the subsequent negative FCFs. Since MCA was financed by equity, the impact to cash flows was negative. If SHOP has to grow the MCA business profitably, the company must raise debt to finance it. Since the cost of debt is lower than the cost of equity, raising debt to finance MCA should help improve margins for Shopify Capital and also the overall FCF.

Valuation

SHOP seems to be following in the footsteps of Amazon (AMZN) - one business generates money, the other consumes it. For AMZN, AWS is the cash cow and e-commerce business is the drain. For SHOP, both the segments (excluding MCA) had started making money, until SHOP started investing in Shopify Capital. Given the mix of business models, SHOP is best valued on a sum of the part (SOTP) method. Since cash flow linearity has been impacted by the introduction of the lending business, each segment has been valued using a P/S approach.

Source: SHOP Financial Model

While the stock has run up quite a bit, the intrinsic value of the company is at a steep discount to the current stock price.

Risks

Credit risk: SHOP’s planned foray into the lending space will expose the company to the vagaries of interest rate movements. While long-term debt can be significantly accretive to earnings, in an environment of tightening interest rates, customer defaults should also be expected to increase.

Competition: The recent developments of Instagram's (NASDAQ:FB) focus on building a shopping app, Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) acquisition of Magneto and Square’s (NYSE:SQ) acquisition of Weebly are likely to be watched with great interest for potential loss of customers for SHOP.

While SHOP had become cash positive, the decision to enter the lending business has extended the cash burn. While SHOP had significant cash reserves (over $1.5 billion at the end of 2Q18), financing the MCA's growing cash burn can quickly drain these resources. While the growth of the overall business from lending is likely to be significant, the market seems to be overestimating the growth potential for SHOP. This has led to a significant run-up in the stock, stretching the stock's valuations beyond fundamentals. On top of this, the incremental risk from the credit business does not justify a bet on SHOP.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations.

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP.

For the SHOP Financial Model, please inbox the author.

