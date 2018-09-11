Annaly Capital Management: The 6.7%-Yielding Preferred Shares Are A Buy

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NLY) preferred stock layer offers good value, in my opinion, for income investors that want to focus a little more on principal preservation, but still desire/require high, recurring dividend income. While the mortgage REIT's common shares have a considerable yield advantage over the preferred shares, the preferred stock I discuss in this article still offers income investors a decent yield and an attractive combination of fixed and floating dividend payments. An investment in Annaly Capital Management's preferred stock yields 6.7 percent.

After selling the mortgage REIT last year, I re-bought Annaly Capital Management's common shares this year for my high-yield income portfolio. The common shares, however, are risky as the mortgage REIT has a thin margin of dividend safety and has slashed its dividend in the past when core earnings proved to be insufficient to cover the payout. Last month, at the beginning of August, I once again discussed Annaly Capital Management's common shares in my article titled "Annaly Capital Management: This 11.5%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is Still A Buy" in which I recommended the mortgage REIT to investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Investors will less appetite for risk, however, also have an opportunity to invest in Annaly Capital Management's business: The 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is an attractive alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares. The preferred stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NLY.PRG.

To begin with, the Series G preferred shares have proven to be significantly less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common shares (due to their higher ranking in the capital structure), which is something less risk-tolerant income investors will appreciate.

Here's how the volatility of the Series G preferred stock compares against the common stock.

Importantly, Annaly Capital Management's Series G preferred stock has the appealing feature of combining fixed and floating rate payments. The Series G preferred stock pays a fixed rate of 6.50 percent annually until March 31, 2023. Thereafter, the Series G preferred stock will pay a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.172% per annum. The liquidation preference value is $25.00.

Since the Series G sells for $24.36 at the time of writing, the preferred stock can actually be gobbled up for a 2.6 percent discount to liquidation preference value. The Series G preferred shares currently pays investors $0.4062/share quarterly - $1.625/share annually - which translates into a dividend yield of 6.7 percent. Annaly Capital Management's common shares, on the other hand, yield 11.4 percent.

Risks And Rewards

One of the key advantages of the preferred stock is that is gives income investors a high degree of dividend visibility over the fixed rate period. Further, since preferred shares rank higher in the capital structure than common shares, investors also assume less risk with the preferred stock when it comes to an investment in Annaly Capital Management. The flipside, of course, is that while the common shares could significantly appreciate in price - at least theoretically -, the preferred shares offer income investors limited upside potential.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's Series G preferred stock is a compelling alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares for income investors that are less risk-tolerant. The preferred shares have higher principal protection than the common shares, but also limited capital upside. The Series G still offers income investors attractive dividend income - paid quarterly - and a high degree of dividend visibility over the fixed rate period. Buy for income.

