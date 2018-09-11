3 Reasons PepsiCo's 15% Dividend Increase May Spell Trouble

PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) is a Dividend Aristocrat, and it’s rare that such a company paints itself into a corner. However, the company’s last dividend increase and aggressive share repurchase plans seem to have done just that. In fact, PepsiCo has multiple challenges that suggest investors may have to get used to much smaller dividend increases going forward. The situation is challenging enough that without some improvements, PepsiCo’s dividend streak may be in jeopardy.

Something is wrong here, there, everywhere

It’s no secret that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo have been waging war against each other for decades. These two giants have spent billions over the years developing their brands. Each company has a different portfolio and worldwide operations. Though some would debate this thought, PepsiCo has been chasing Coca-Cola for years. There might not be a clearer picture of Pepsi’s number two ranking than last quarter’s results.

Geography North America Latin America Asia – Middle East Asia Pacific Coca-Cola +7% +8.5% +0.7% PepsiCo -1% +1% -2%

(Annual revenue growth - Source: SEC filings)

It’s clear that Pepsi’s beverage operations can’t keep up with Coke. The North America business division for each company is particularly telling. Coke North America represents about 35% of total revenue, whereas Pepsi North America comes in at about 32%. With both divisions representing a similar part of each company’s revenue stream, an 8% gap in revenue growth is a massive difference.

It would be one thing if the overall industry was showing a decline, and Pepsi reported negative growth. However, according to James Quincy CEO of Coca-Cola, “Global volume is up 3%, which is the strongest we’ve seen in five years.” When the overall industry is growing, yet your company is reporting declining sales, there is a fundamental problem that isn’t easy to solve.

3X the problem

PepsiCo’s top line sales are growing despite the company’s beverage challenges. The company’s Frito-Lay business is growing, but this strength isn’t enough to help PepsiCo offset other issues. Given the history behind both the Coca-Cola and Pepsi brands, it’s difficult to believe that one company must spend significantly more on administrative expenses than the other.

Unfortunately, PepsiCo’s SG&A percentage is significantly higher than Coca-Cola and that has a direct negative effect on profits. In their most recent quarters, PepsiCo spent 36% of revenue on SG&A, yet Coca-Cola was able to spend just over 30%. While this may not seem like a massive difference, this extra 5.5% represents over $885 million in additional expenses.

Some people might assume PepsiCo’s mix of beverages and food products is the key to the company’s operating margin. However, this isn’t the main issue behind the company’s margin challenges. One of the key contributors is PepsiCo North America, which has an operating margin of just over 14%.

Given Coca-Cola’s business is primarily beverages and carries an overall operating margin of 30%+, clearly, the Pepsi North America beverage business is a drag on results. With this division representing more than 32% of overall revenue, unless Pepsi can turn its North America beverage business around significantly, the company’s results will continue to be under pressure.

The third issue facing PepsiCo is the company’s balance sheet. At present, the company’s long-term debt net of cash sits at about $12.5 billion, compared to last year’s net long-term debt position of $14.3 billion. This sounds like good news; unfortunately, on a relative basis, PepsiCo’s balance sheet is significantly weaker than Coca-Cola. Currently, Coca-Cola is sitting on net long-term debt of about $600 million. While Coke’s balance sheet has weakened from last year, it is still carrying nearly $12 billion less debt than its competition.

7% to 15% no more

In the last several years, PepsiCo investors have been treated to 7% to 15% annual dividend increases. It should come as no surprise that all of PepsiCo’s other challenges are flowing to the bottom line in a negative way. In the last six months, PepsiCo generated roughly $0.11 of core free cash flow for each $1 of revenue. In the same time frame, Coca-Cola was able to produce $0.21 of free cash flow per $1 of revenue. The gap between the two companies is clear, but what’s almost more important is the direction of their operating cash flow.

Since Coca-Cola refranchised some of its international operations, the company’s revenue was down, but operating cash flow improved dramatically. In fact, on an annual basis, Coca-Cola’s operating cash flow increased by more than 30%, while PepsiCo’s operating cash flow dropped by more than 5%. This brings us to the crux of the problem facing PepsiCo going forward.

In the last six months, PepsiCo generated $3.3 billion in core free cash flow, which would seem to compare favorably to the company’s dividend payments of $2.3 billion. Comparing these figures gives us a core free cash flow payout ratio of roughly 70%. Investors should keep in mind this payout ratio isn’t 100% accurate, as the company’s new dividend payout would have used about 80% of free cash flow. If we project that PepsiCo tries another 15% dividend increase next year, the company’s payout ratio would rise to a 92% payout ratio. Unfortunately, even this isn’t realistic as PepsiCo’s operating cash flow challenges are likely to continue.

If the company’s operating cash flow declines by roughly 6% over the next year, and a 15% dividend increase were offered, the company’s payout ratio would rise to 97%. Given that PepsiCo has been trying to pay down debt, it would seem unlikely the company wants to re-leverage its balance sheet to keep up the dividend increases of the last few years.

In the short term, PepsiCo’s current dividend is sustainable. However, if investors believe the company will raise its dividend by 7% to 15% like in the last five years, they may be sorely disappointed. In the long term, unless PepsiCo can turn around its operating cash flow, and improve on its operating metrics, the company’s Dividend Aristocrat status could end up in trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.