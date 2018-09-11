Fred's Inc: A Discounted Retailer

Investment Thesis Overview

Struggling discount retailer Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED, “Fred’s”) has experienced a string of recent setbacks to its business, sending its share price down from a 5-year high of $21.77 in December 2016 to its last closing price of $1.64. Despite currently trading at just 56 percent of tangible book value, about 40 percent of Fred’s float is currently sold short. Investors appear to believe that bankruptcy is a high probability event in Fred’s future. On the contrary, it appears that the Company is poised to pursue non-core asset monetization, debt repayment, and a set of aggressive cost cutting measures that will reset the business and revise the market’s overly pessimistic expectations. With these catalysts in the pipeline, Fred’s stock is set for revaluation towards its tangible book value of $2.95 per share - implying an 80 percent upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Business Overview

Fred’s primarily sells merchandise through its discount stores and full-service pharmacies located in the Southeastern United States. As of February 3, 2018, FRED had 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies (located inside the retail store locations), 3 specialty pharmacy facilities (which were recently sold to CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) for $40M) and 12 franchised stores.

Why the Stock is Cheap

In October of 2015, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) announced an agreement to merge, subject to regulatory approval. In an effort to avert anti-trust concerns, the two parties agreed in December 2016 to sell 865 of Rite Aid’s stores to Fred’s upon closing of the merger. From Fred’s point of view this asset sale would enable it to double in size and become the nation’s third largest drugstore chain in the US. The stock hit a high of over $21 per share on the news, up from ~$11 the prior day. On June 29, 2017, the deal was cancelled due to anti-trust issues, sending FRED’s stock price plummeting ~27 percent in pre-trading hours. Since the cancellation of the deal, Fred’s shareholders have been continually punished by bad news pertaining to the stock. Notably, FRED fell ~19% on December 6, 2017 after cancelling their dividend and delivering disappointing earnings. On May 29, 2018 FRED was removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 index sending the stock down ~8 percent, at least partially driven by forced selling from index investors. Lastly, investor pessimism surrounding FRED has been exacerbated by fears of 1) the so-called “retail apocalypse” and 2) new pharmaceutical competition as Amazon attempts to disrupt the industry (with its purchase of PillPack in June 2018). With nothing but bad news surrounding Fred’s, the stock is at a record low. However, the past results do not incorporate important developments occurring inside the Company – including increased Activist control, changes to the Board and management team, and a progressing turnaround strategy that provides for real estate monetization and a series of operational initiatives to return the Company to profitability.

Activist Owner Has Reconstituted the Board and Management Team

Alden Global Capital (“Alden”) took a 25 percent stake in Fred’s in December 2016, during the Walgreens/Rite Aid merger deal process. Led by Managing Director Heath Freeman, Alden is a New York-based hedge fund focusing on deep value, catalyst-driven investments.

Alden’s weighted average purchase price of Fred’s stock stands at ~$17 per share, making it an unsuccessful investment at this point in time. After the collapse of the Walgreens/Rite Aid deal, Alden began exerting more influence on the Company’s management and strategic direction. Today Alden is in complete control of FRED’s Board, with Freeman serving as Chairman alongside Alden’s appointed Directors Timothy A. Barton and Steven B. Rossi.

After less than two years in the role of CEO, Michael Bloom resigned in April 2018. His resignation followed an unsuccessful attempt to spur growth at Fred’s through expansion of the healthcare and pharmacy segment, and the failed Walgreens/Rite Aid deal. Bloom was replaced by Joseph Anto, who serves as Fred’s interim CEO moving forward. In his first earnings call as CEO for Q4 2017, Anto said “I have been in situations like this before where the results have been disappointing for too long and a significant reset is needed to get the business back on track. That is exactly where we are today here at Fred's. Let me be clear, we are entirely dissatisfied with the results of the Company over the last two years.” In contrast with his predecessor, Anto emphasizes cost cutting and non-core asset monetization as the path to revitalizing Fred’s. The “reset” Anto mentions incorporates not just operational changes but intelligent capital allocation decisions, a framework Anto is familiar with from his prior role working in special situations/distressed investing at Harbinger Capital Partners. Anto further stated “we have a turnaround plan that is underway and it has two main goals, eliminating our debt balance and generating significant positive EBITDA and free cash flow on a run rate basis by Q4 of fiscal 2018. Here is how we plan on getting there. We are focused on five key areas: strategic transactions, optimizing cost structure and capital allocation, talent acquisition, revenue and margin initiatives, and assortment optimization.”

With the retirement of three Board members in May 2018, Fred’s appointed Dana Goldsmith Needleman and Thomas Zacharias to serve as their replacements. It’s not a coincidence that both Needleman and Zacharias both have strong real estate advisory and investment backgrounds – it’s a deliberate move by Alden and the Board as they prepare to monetize real estate assets and recoup Fred’s stock value.

Catalyst 1 - Debt Repayments Through Non-Core Asset Monetization

During the Q1 2018 earnings call, Anto stated that the Company was “engaged in sale processes for various properties within our real estate portfolio and expect to have multiple transactions close over the course of the fiscal year.” Anto and the Board have earned credibility in following through on their initiatives with the recent disposition in May 2018 of Fred’s specialty pharmaceutical business (EntrustRx) shortly after stating that they were looking to accomplish a strategic transaction with the business unit just a few months prior (see Q4 2017 earnings call transcripts). EntrustRx was sold to CVS for $40M plus the value of inventory, with the cash proceeds used primarily to pay down debt.

The likelihood of Fred’s engaging in real estate transactions is heightened by recent amendments made to the Company’s credit agreement on August 23, 2018. Most importantly the amendments will enable Fred’s to pursue 1) sale-leaseback transactions on their real estate; and 2) outright sales of real estate - excluding distribution centers.

So what does FRED own in terms of real estate? FRED owns the land and buildings for 87 store locations - 6 of which are closed, 6 of which are leased to other tenants, and 5 of which are subject to ground leases (meaning that FRED does not own the land but only the building constructed on the land). Additionally, the Company owns 60 acres in Memphis where its 850k sq. ft. distribution center and 250k sq. ft. office and retail space reside. FRED also owns a 600k sq. ft. distribution center in Dublin, Georgia. The two distribution centers are currently able to serve 1,000 to 1,100 stores in total, a massive excess capacity over Fred’s current store count.

Appraising these properties requires numerous assumptions and caveats, but using conservative inputs we can obtain a rough estimate of obtainable value for Fred’s. In the previously cancelled asset sale with Walgreens/Rite Aid, there were 865 stores to be transferred to FRED for a purchase price of $950M, which works out to an average of over $1M per store. In keeping with the overall portfolio mix of store locations, we can assume that one of every twelve of the Company’s owned stores (about 7 stores) are the smaller Xpress locations (smaller locations at 1k-5k sq. ft., compared to a normal store location’s 8-25k of sq. ft.). Not giving any weight to the stores subject to ground lease or the assumed number of Xpress stores (Fred’s does not disclose how many owned stores are Xpress), we are left with 75 stores at an estimate of $1M each, for a total estimate of $75M in retail store asset value.

Turning to the distribution centers – with a total of 1.45M sq. ft. in distribution center space, a price per square foot of ~$60 yields ~$87M in value (Fred’s financed the construction of the Dublin facility with a bond for $34.6M, and after adding in a conservative land value estimate of ~$1.4M, the total cost of the land & buildings comes out to $36M for a 600,000 sq. ft. facility, or $60 per sq. ft.).

Cumulatively Fred’s may be holding on to about $162M in real estate value, compared to ~$150M in debt (not including operating leases, amount includes most recently stated amount of ~$135M on the ABL facility as of June 12, 2018 vs. the $162M due at end of Q1 2018, and mortgage loans and notes payable of ~$15M as of May 5, 2018). Note that there is additional value in smaller Xpress locations as well as the unused acreage at the Memphis property.

Aside from real estate, further non-core asset monetization is currently underway related to Fred’s retail pharmacy script portfolio, with Fred’s to provide updates as the process moves forward.

Catalyst 2 - Returning to Profitability

Fred’s latest annual report for FY 2017 lays out a series of operational initiatives the Company is taking to regain profitability, including:

Improving gross margins through greater reliance on private label merchandise

Expanding beer and wine selection

Rationalizing the number of SKU’s

Increasing supply chain efficiencies to reduce costs

Reducing absolute marketing spend through circular distribution and digital assets

Adopting a “zero-based” budgeting process

Ranking each store’s cash flow performance to determine where investments should be made or reduced

Adding lottery kiosks to stores, where permitted

Launching a pharmacist outreach program to win back patients

Limiting capex to “break/fix” (i.e. maintenance capex)

This is a fairly aggressive turnaround strategy. It seems prudent to adopt “zero-based” budgeting, which essentially mandates that every line item of the budget must be justified and approved, as opposed to being rolled over from prior periods. Anto mentioned during an earnings call that he is personally responsible for approving each invoice over $5k. The fact that Fred’s will be ranking the cash flow performance of stores “to determine where investments should be made or reduced” is a good sign that the Company is positioning to sell and/or close down non-performing store locations, which will help boost earnings over the long-run. In fact, the company has already begun ramping up store closures as 44 locations closed in FY 2017, compared to 13 in FY 2016 and zero in FY 2015. Lastly, the limitation on capital expenditures to purely maintenance capex is a seemingly drastic, but necessary requirement in returning Fred’s to positive cash flow and earnings territory. Once the Company reaches profitability, it will also benefit from utilizing its ~$158M in net operating loss carryforwards.

Anto disclosed on the Q1 2018 earnings call that Fred’s was on target to eliminate $30-40M of operating expenses for FY 2018, and expects lower capital expenditures in FY 2018 relative to the year prior. However, sales have not yet begun to stabilize and Fred’s is still not yet profitable. It is clear that management still has much work to do in implementing these turnaround initiatives.

Expected Timeframe for Catalysts

In terms of timing, Anto set investor expectations for reducing the debt balance and generating positive earnings and cash flow by Q4 2018 (see Q1 2018 earnings call). Though Anto stated that he expects multiple transactions to close over FY 2018, it seems unlikely to expect that the entire debt balance would be paid down by year end. I would be prepared to hold this stock for 12 months to allow all the time necessary for management to execute on their initiatives and obtain the highest value possible for their non-core assets.

Share Price Expectations

Any cash flow projection at this point in time is subject to highly uncertain assumptions, making an asset-based valuation approach more reliable. Assuming that the Company makes meaningful progress in its two primary goals - reducing the debt balance and generating profit/cash flow - it seems appropriate to expect that the market’s pessimism would abate and the stock would trade at least at tangible book value - a price per share of $2.95 (upside of 80 percent to FRED’s last closing price).

Key Risks

Continued declines in same-store sales may render cost containment efforts ineffective. Also, with a large amount of inventory write-downs and SKU reductions, it’s possible that there is further erosion in gross margin as the Company rids itself of stale inventory items.

Typical retail risks including those from e-commerce pertain to Fred’s. However, the degree of competitive pressure on pharmacies stemming from Amazon’s acquisition of PillPack is highly uncertain at this point and likely overestimated for the near-to-medium term. Investors may take comfort in the comments of a seasoned industry veteran/CEO of Walgreens Stefano Pessina who had this to say about the deal: “We are not particularly worried” and “the pharmacy world is much more complex than just delivering certain pills or certain packages.” Furthermore, Fred’s pharmacies have the distinct competitive advantage in that 73 percent are located are in smaller population markets where they are often the only, or one of only two pharmacies in the town or county (as disclosed in the the FY 2017 annual report).

Fred’s share price may continue to decline should it take longer than expected to close on its asset dispositions. The market’s extreme pessimism could take the discount to tangible net worth even higher, however it would not appear to be justified unless management abandoned the asset monetization strategy altogether, and failed in its operational turnaround initiatives. Based on management’s execution of the EntrustRx transaction and the alignment of interests of shareholders with those in control, this scenario seems unlikely. Given the extreme pessimism around the stock, any negative news coming out before the catalysts play out will only further downward price moves - how much is anybody’s guess at this point. If you can’t brace for potential short-term pain you’ll surely miss the long-term gain.

Conclusion

Trading at 56 percent of tangible book value, with 40 percent of the shares sold short, the market is not giving credit to Fred’s for its shareholder-oriented strategic initiatives. The efforts to generate shareholder value are already materializing as Fred’s transforms into a more efficiently sized retailer with a stronger balance sheet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.