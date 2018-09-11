The Right Time To Buy Rite Aid

Rite Aid is in desperate need of management that cares about running the company. There is a slight chance this could include current management, but shareholders are all too aware of the emphasis on selling or merging Rite Aid instead of operating it as a going concern. This focus on mergers is harming present day operations and the 2018 10K lists 10 out of 35 forward looking risks related to past or present merger details. This can be viewed on pages 3-5 under Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. A renewed focus on the present business operations as a standalone company could result in a significant turnaround.

T-Mobile as an historical example

In 2012, T-Mobile was in bad shape. It was losing customers during a long and drawn out potential merger with AT&T. Deutsche Telecom saw it as a black sheep they wanted to part with and the $39 billion-dollar merger looked like the answer. Just like Rite Aid’s potential merger with Walgreens, regulators decided a merger between AT&T and T-Mobile wasn’t in the public’s best interest and they blocked the deal. Fortunately for Deutsche Telecom, they put the T-Mobile merger in the past and focused on improving the company. In a short amount of time they hired John Legere as CEO at the end of 2012, improved their business model, bought more spectrum to enhance network range and reliability, and went public in 2013. Instead of immediately looking for other merger partners they made T-Mobile more appealing as a standalone company. The rest is history since T-Mobile’s stock price went from $16.04 on January 6, 2012 to $64.39 as of market close on September 7, 2018. In fact, they are performing so well that Sprint wanted to acquire T-Mobile multiple times and now T-Mobile is the dominant player in merger talks with Sprint.

Rite Aid has the same turnaround opportunity

Just looking at simple financials in comparison to CVS and Walgreens shows how much Rite Aid can improve. No one is asking for miracles, well maybe a few, and Rite Aid can attain a much higher stock price by closing the financial gap. As an example, in 2017, Rite Aid had only $452 in sales per square foot of store space compared to Walgreens who had $749 and CVS who had $791. It is easy to see that Rite Aid can learn some things from Walgreens and CVS. Imagine the improvement to Rite Aid’s financials if sales per square foot increased to a more respectable $600 range.

EnvisionRx has also been a disappointment with basically flat revenue growth since the time Rite Aid acquired it on June 24, 2015. EnvisionRx has huge future potential since it gives Rite Aid access to specialty pharmaceuticals business along with exposure to the mail-order channel. Amazon’s purchase of online pharmacy Pillpack adds credibility for the continued growth of the mail-order segment. Rite Aid stores also have huge upward potential if they are given the proper leadership and marketing. Overall, every division of Rite Aid can significantly improve with a better sales strategy.

More evidence that sales is key has to do with gross margins. Rite Aid is very respectable in this area with 2017 gross margins of 23.7% in comparison with Walgreens at a very close 24.7% while CVS shows a much lower 15.4%. Rite Aid has their house in order as far as margins are concerned.

Debt is still an issue with Rite Aid but not as much as in past years. The trend is showing that Rite Aid shareholder’s equity is starting to rise while debt has been drastically reduced by the sale of 1932 stores to Walgreens. Rite Aid’s debt to equity ratio for the three months ending May 31, 2018 was 1.75 and this figure is much better than right before Walgreens approached Rite Aid in merger talks. Debt is an important figure but is overemphasized in the media as Rite Aid’s problem. Increased sales per square foot of store space will easily solve the debt problem.

Management needs to focus on sales and their strategic partners. John Standley, Rite Aid CEO, is even quoted in how mergers disrupt operations, “We worked hard over the last 20 months to keep people engaged, but you know as you would expect with the prospects of the merger hanging out there, it certainly made life a little more complicated.” Rarely do people work harder when they know business is being disrupted by merger talks and they might need to be looking for another job. A reemphasized focus on creating a successful and growing Rite Aid will also have the benefit of higher employee morale and productivity.

Conclusion

Rite Aid’s sales are the major problem that needs fixing. The reason is due to too much emphasis on mergers and not enough emphasis on running the business. Statistically speaking, Rite Aid’s sales per square foot is the outlier and needs to get closer to what both Walgreens and CVS obtain per square foot of retail space. The stores are very similar, the store employees are very similar, the locations are very similar, but marketing and leadership between the competing companies are not very similar. Forget about chasing after merger partners and instead run the business successfully and merger partners will be pounding on your door.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.