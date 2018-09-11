Dollar General On A Roll

Introduction

There are about 60 dollar stores in my hometown of San Antonio, Texas, evenly divided among Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar General brands. I've been in a few of them and, frankly, they all look the same to me. I suspect if I were to visit other stores in my town not to mention the 30,000 more located elsewhere in the US and Canada, I'd see the same - 6,000-8,000 square foot buildings stocked with mostly consumables and seasonal items from a buck to upwards of ten bucks.

But a myopic, "seen one, seen them all" view belies the difference between Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) and competitor Dollar General (DG). Based on a closer review, investors should be more interested on DG.

DLTR and DG

DLTR operates 15,000 stores under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar monikers. Everything is $1.00 at Dollar Tree while Family Dollar is a neighborhood variety store offering merchandise largely for $10.00 or less. DG operates stores which are similar to the $10.00 or less Family Dollar stores. DLTR got big fast with its acquisition of 8,200 Family Dollar stores in 2015. The chain has grown about 11% since the merger. DG, meanwhile, added about 2,500 stores over the past three years bringing their store count to 15,000 as well.

The value proposition for both companies is low cost and convenience. Shoppers can get consumables cheaper than at a convenience store and certainly quicker than ordering on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Additionally, the walk from a dollar store parking lot to its entrance is unusually shorter than that of a superstore.

According to an August 2017 article in Progressive Grocer, female shoppers represent 72% of dollar store trips. Dollar store shoppers also tend to come from lower income households with 45% of shoppers earning less than $30,000 per year. Dollar stores compete with Walmart (WMT) and its infinitely more offerings. The competition is particularly intense now that Walmart is reinvesting some of its tax savings into pricing to increase market share. Low-cost grocers Aldi and Lidl loom as competitors as they ramp up their stores in the US.

Financial Summary

DLTR has struggled in integrating its Family Dollar stores with margins and overall ROE taking a hit. Barons reports that Family Dollar "continues to be a drag on the parent company's consolidated results." August 2018 quarterly same-store sales for Dollar Tree stores were up 3.7% but Family Dollar's were flat and down from the 1% rise in the same quarter the year before. DG, in the meantime, has been a steady performer. Somewhat concerning, however, is DG's drop in operating profit margins caused by markdowns of merchandise and higher labor costs. Fortunately, for the quarter ending August 2018, operating margins did not slide further, remaining at 8.5%. Meanwhile, DLTR's operating margin for the August 2018 quarter slides a whole percentage point to 6.9% compared to the quarter's year prior.

Ticker Year Ending Feb. Net Income/Sales Sales/Assets Leverage ROE Gross Margins Operating Margins DLTR 2018 0.077 1.39 2.27 0.242958 .316 .091 2017 0.043 1.31 2.91 0.16392 .308 .089 2016 0.018 1.59 3.61 0.103318 .305 .067 DG 2018 0.065 1.94 2.04 0.257244 .308 .085 2017 0.057 1.92 2.15 0.235296 .308 .094 2016 0.057 1.81 2.09 0.215625 .309 .095

Table 1 - DuPont Ratios and Margins (Source: Morningstar.com)

Sales growth for both companies has slowed since their "go-go" days following the Great Recession. According to Mass Market Retailers, sales at dollar stores rose 48.6% between 2011 and 2016 (8.2% CAGR). Sales this past year for DLTR and DG were up about 7%.

Both companies perform about the same in the critical retail area of inventory turnover - the number of times inventory is sold over the course of a quarter or year. The ratio measures a company's efficiency in terms of management, inventory, and generation of sales. (WMT's 8.3 ratio, however, bests them both).

Ticker 2016 2017 2018 3-Year Avg. DLTR 5.53 4.98 5.04 5.18 DG 4.8 4.8 4.73 4.77

Table 2 - Inventory Turnover Ratio (Source: Morningstsar.com)

Debt does not pose a serious solvency problem for either company

Ticker Debt/Equity Total Debt - Cash/EBIT Operating Income/Debt + Capital Leases DLTR .66 2.27 .35 DG .43 1.36 .66

Table 3 - Solvency Ratios (Source: Morningstar.com)

DLTR does not pay a dividend. DG's dividend yield is about 1%

Valuation

DLTR stock has been flat this past year owing to its merger integration problems. DG meanwhile is up 45% for the year as they continue to execute well in new store openings and same-store sales comps. Its forward P/E is in line with the overall S&P 500's 17.84 ratio.

Ticker Forward P/E P/CF EV/EBITDA DLTR 14.5 11.96 8.96 DG 17.6 13.77 12.43 WMT 20.12 10.15 14.51

Table 4 - Valuation Measures

Prospects for Further Growth

Some say the future of dollar stores is not so bright because of a roaring economy. Indeed, the WSJ reported a struggling economy has benefitted chains like DLTR and DG. But when the economy brightens, "consumers can afford to shop elsewhere."

And here is where investors with a seen one, seen them all view can run afoul. Yes, in better economic times, shoppers can afford to shop elsewhere but there is a limit on how far they will travel. In many rural and exurban locations, core dollar store shoppers don't have a Walmart within a short drive of where they live. DG has realized this and is expanding into areas where only a few thousand people live.

For example, DG in 2016 opened a store in Colorado City, AZ with a population density per sq. mile of 40 people. The nearest Walmart is about a 40-minute drive. DG is also expanding into exurban areas where, there are closer Walmarts, but banking that convenience will trump a little extra in savings. An example of the latter, also in Arizona, a Dollar General store opened a few months ago in a sparsely populated, exurban area of Tucson, about six miles east of the airport and adjacent to I-10. For the residents of this area, the nearest Walmart is a 15-minute drive (assuming the shopper has a car) and not reasonably reachable by public transit. Within the larger area encompassed by the zip code, 42% of the families have adjusted gross incomes of less than $25,000. In contrast, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores according to the WSJ have more urban and suburban store locations.

Recommendation

All dollar stores are not the same. For this reason, I'd pay a little more for DG's future earnings betting that its focus on rural areas will pay off, confident there are no solvency problems brewing and relieved that it doesn't have the integration problems of its competitor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.