This 9% Dividend Stock Could Return 20% Per Year

The stock is undervalued, and it offers a nearly 9% dividend yield. Total returns could exceed 20% per year if earnings return to growth.

Despite poor performance at PINK, L Brands continues to grow comparable sales. Victoria's Secret and Bed Bath & Beyond are still very powerful brands.

Investors on the hunt for high dividend yields should consider retailer L Brands, Inc. (LB). While L Brands stock has lost more than half of its value year-to-date, the stock is undervalued with a nearly 9% dividend yield.

Virtually the entire retail industry is performing poorly, especially when it comes to retailers that still have a heavy presence in malls. Declining mall traffic is a significant risk, as is the constant threat of Amazon (AMZN).

But not all retailers are doomed. L Brands still has growth potential for the long term, as it rights the ship in the U.S. and looks for new growth in China. In the meantime, investors buying the stock receive a high dividend yield of 9%. This is why we rate L Brands stock as a buy, with expected returns of 20% per year over the next five years.

Business Overview And Current Events

L Brands is a diversified specialty retailer with a variety of brands, including the flagship Victoria’s Secret, as well as PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company operates over 3,000 company-owned specialty stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China. Its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations around the world. L Brands generates annual sales above $12 billion.

L Brands reported second quarter earnings on August 22nd. Revenue of $2.98 billion increased 8% from the same quarter last year. Comparable sales, which measures sales at locations open at least one year, increased 3% both in the second quarter and through the first half of 2018. Sales for Victoria Secret increased 1% to $1.36 billion, while Bath & Body Works increased sales by 9.5% to $824.5 million.

Bath & Body Works is the crown jewel for L Brands right now.

Source: Investor Handout, page 4

Positive sales momentum continued for L Brands in August. Net sales increased 1.7% in August, while comparable sales increased 1% for the month. However, strong sales results for L Brands are offset by poor bottom line performance. Earnings per share of $0.36 declined by 25% from the same quarter a year ago. Making matters worse, the company once again cut its full year outlook. L Brands now expects earnings per share of $2.58 at the midpoint of guidance, down from a prior outlook of $2.85 per share. The company had previously expected earnings per share above $3 at the beginning of the year.

L Brands’ weak earnings forecast for 2018 is a concern. Focus continues to be placed on PINK, which saw a mid single-digit sales decline last quarter. However, L Brands still holds tremendous brand power. According to the 2018 Love List Brand Affinity Index compiled by Goldman Sachs and Conde Nast, Victoria’s Secret is the most popular lingerie brand among Millennials. This is a crucial consumer demographic that bodes well for L Brands going forward. And, L Brands is investing heavily in growth initiatives, which pave the way for future growth.

Growth Prospects

L Brands’ near-term profitability is declining, but the company can return to growth. It has generated five consecutive quarters of positive comps. The North American business is turning around, and both net sales and comparable sales continue to grow, despite the slowdown at PINK. There are two other drivers of future growth. One of its major growth initiatives is e-commerce, which has grown at a double-digit rate every year since 2013.

Source: Investor Handout, page 40

L Brands is adapting to the changing retail climate by building its own e-commerce presence. Direct-to-consumer sales for Victoria’s Secret rose 23% over the first two quarters of the year, while Bath & Body Works Direct sales increased 28% in the first half.

International sales are a separate growth catalyst for L Brands, particularly as it pertains to the core Victoria’s Secret brand. International sales for Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works increased 29% through the first half of 2018. Specifically, China is a huge growth market for L Brands. China has a population of 1 billion, and a rapidly-growing economy. After opening three stores in China last quarter, including a flagship store in Hong Kong, L Brands now has 10 stores open in China. There will be more on the way, which will open up a massive new growth opportunity for L Brands.

Valuation And Expected Returns

L Brands stock trades for a low valuation, even after accounting for the company’s lowered earnings guidance. Based on the midpoint of L Brands’ new 2018 earnings forecast, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. A price-to-earnings ratio of 15-17 is a reasonable forecast for a profitable company with positive growth prospects. L Brands stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 17, from 2008 through 2017.

Once the company returns to growth, a higher valuation for the stock is justified. Based on a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, L Brands stock could be worth as much as $44 per share. An expanding valuation could by itself add 10% to L Brands’ annual shareholder returns.

In addition, future returns will be fueled by earnings growth and dividends. We expect L Brands to generate 5% annual earnings growth over the next five years. Lastly, the stock has a dividend yield of nearly 9%. Overall, total returns could reach 24% per year over the next five years, from a combination of valuation changes, earnings growth, and dividends.

Of course, investors should note the heightened level of risk inherent with buying high-yield stocks. For one thing, while L Brands stock has a high dividend yield of 9%, dividends are never guaranteed. The current annualized dividend payment of $2.40 per share represents approximately 93% of expected 2018 earnings. This is a high payout ratio, meaning if the company’s earnings continue to decline, L Brands could be at risk of a dividend cut. However, if earnings are at or near a bottom, the dividend appears to be sustainable.

Final Thoughts

L Brands has had a terrible year. The stock is down by over 50% since the beginning of 2018. The decision to exit swimwear and continued problems at PINK have overshadowed strong results for the core Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works businesses. Continued growth is likely, due to the company’s booming e-commerce and international businesses.

We believe L Brands can return to long-term growth. Investors will need to exercise patience, but the turnaround is starting to materialize. In the meantime, the stock is undervalued given the brand power of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. And, the stock pays investors very well to wait for the recovery. We expect total returns above 20% for L Brands each year over the next five years.

