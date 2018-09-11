Laredo Petroleum Can Reward Patient Investors

Laredo Petroleum is targeting a more than 15% increase in total production and a more than 10% increase in oil production this year followed by further growth in 2019.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) could grow earnings in the future as it targets production growth and benefits from the improvement in oil prices. Mr. Market, however, fears that the weakness in oil prices in the Permian Basin could drag the company's earnings lower. Although the concerns are somewhat justified, the company’s long-term outlook is still looking good.

Laredo Petroleum is an independent energy company which produces oil and gas from the Permian Basin region of West Texas. Its oil and gas producing properties are spread over 122,000 net acres, primarily in the Glasscock and Reagan counties. The company gets a majority of its revenues (61% in H1-2018) by selling crude oil and NGL. Laredo Petroleum has consistently grown production, even during the oil price rout, and expects to continue going this way in the future.

Image: Company presentation

Laredo Petroleum has been gradually ramping up drilling activity by deploying additional rigs and completing a number of horizontal wells. The company completed 14 wells at the end of the second quarter which will lift its production in the third quarter. Laredo also added its fourth horizontal drilling rig at the start of the third quarter and has planned to complete 16 horizontal wells in the current quarter. Eight of those wells will get finished by the end of the third quarter and will likely lift the company’s fourth-quarter production. Overall, Laredo expects to complete nearly 70 net wells in 2018. This will allow the company to post a more than 15% increase in total production and a more than 10% increase in oil production for the full year. Next year, the company will place more wells to sales and will likely add another rig in the second half of the year.

Laredo Petroleum will also benefit from improvement in oil prices. The US benchmark WTI crude has stayed north of $64 a barrel throughout most of 2018 and is currently at $69 a barrel. That’s substantially higher than last year’s average of $50.79 a barrel. The commodity could end up averaging $66 a barrel in 2018, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. This should give a boost to Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, particularly since the company’s production mix is heavily tilted towards liquids. Add double-digit production growth to this and we have a company that looks well positioned to grow profits meaningfully.

There is, however, one headwind that could negatively impact Laredo Petroleum’s future earnings. The company has some exposure to the weakness in oil prices at the Permian Basin. The price of the Midland WTI, the region’s benchmark, has tumbled almost $17 a barrel below WTI Cushing, as per data from the CME Group. The drop has come following a surge in oil production in the Permian Basin which has overwhelmed the region’s takeaway capacity. There aren’t enough pipelines available to ship the oil to other markets like the US Gulf Coast. As a result, a supply glut has emerged which has pushed the region’s prices lower.

Some Permian Basin operators who didn’t have firm supply agreements have been forced to curtail drilling activity due to a lack of space on pipelines. Laredo Petroleum, however, has secured flow assurance to a number of long-haul crude oil pipelines which gives the company access to Cushing, Houston, and Corpus Christi markets, thanks to the firm transportation agreement that the company has signed with pipeline operator Medallion. Laredo’s contract with Medallion covers nearly all of its current future oil production through May 2027.

Additionally, Laredo has contracted firm transportation of 10,000 barrels of oil per day to the lucrative Gulf Coast market, where oil is sold at a premium over Midland WTI, through the BridgeTex pipeline. This agreement runs through the first quarter of 2025. Laredo has also signed an agreement to transport up to 35,000 barrels of oil per day to the Gulf Coast from next year through Gray Oak pipeline which is currently under construction. The Gray Oak agreement ends in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Image: Company presentation

That being said, Laredo doesn’t have price assurance for all of its oil production. The company has entered into oil basis swaps in order to protect its bottom-line from weak Midland prices. These contracts cover a total of 20,000 barrels per day for the second half of this year and 10,000 barrels per day for the first half of next year. However, the basis swaps provide downside protection to 70% of its oil production for H2-2018 and less than half of that for the first half of next year, as per my estimate. The remaining oil production could be exposed to the weakness in prices at the Permian Basin.

It is, however, important to remember that the problems in the Permian Basin are temporary and will likely get resolved once new pipelines are placed into service in the coming quarters. This includes the above-mentioned Gray Oak pipeline which will come online by the end of 2019. Laredo has committed 25,000 barrels per day for the first year on Gray Oak and 35,000 barrels per day for the subsequent six years. Overall, Gray Oak, which is owned by Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), can ship 700,000 barrels of oil per day. Other pipelines operators, most notably Plains All American (PAA), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), and EPIC Midstream Holdings are all working on major pipeline projects which will come online in the subsequent years. That’s going to ease the region’s takeaway bottlenecks and push the prices higher.

The Midland WTI is trading at a substantial discount to the benchmark WTI, but this will likely shrink meaningfully as we head into the second half of 2019 and new pipelines like Gray Oak are placed into service. The Midland WTI–Cushing WTI futures data also predicts a drop in the differential from almost ($17) a barrel for September 2018 to just ($1.15) by December 2019. This will benefit Laredo in two ways. Firstly, the company’s realized prices will greatly improve as the price of Midland WTI rises. Secondly, the startup of the Gray Oak pipeline will further increase the company’s exposure to the Gulf Coast market which can also have a positive impact on Laredo’s realized prices.

Laredo has also deferred the deployment of the fifth rig to “much later in 2019” as opposed to its previous guidance of “end of 2018 or beginning in 2019.” I think this is a smart move. The management is likely aligning the addition of the fifth rig with the startup of the Gray Oak pipeline which will expose the company to the premium Gulf Coast prices. The company has forecasted realized price of 86% of WTI for the third quarter, but I believe this can climb to 90% of WTI or higher from late-2019. This will give a boost to the company’s earnings.

Laredo Petroleum's stock has performed poorly this year. The company’s shares have dropped by almost 23%. This has made Laredo one of the cheapest independent oil producers, with shares trading just 6-times next year’s earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. For long-term oriented investors who can withstand the ongoing weakness in prices at the Permian Basin, this could be a buying opportunity. The company is well positioned to post significant growth in earnings, particularly from next year as its production continues to grow and realized prices improve. That should lift Laredo's stock.

