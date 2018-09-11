Why MannKind Warrants Are Important

With the news that MannKind (MNKD) inked a deal with United Therapeutics (UTHR), MannKind's stock rose and long-term investors who have suffered through the last few years saw a new breath of hope around this equity. The purpose of this article is not to take the proverbial wind out of the sales, but instead look at the company with a close eye on what is needed to improve the equity's prospects.

Mannkind received a much-needed cash infusion, but that deal did not take all of the worries about the cash position off the table. In fact, the level of cash does not shift the needle much in terms of the company's ability to shift the marketing strategy of Afrezza. That may not be so worrisome if the company is able to parlay the United Therapeutics deal into other Technosphere deals that deliver more upfront cash.

I have had some readers reach out to me stating that there will be no need for a cash infusion simply based on the United Therapeutics deal, and readers that feel that if the warrants are exercised this Fall that a cash infusion will not be needed. I suggest, as I always do, that readers model their assumptions.

Much of the cost side of the equation is known and understood. There are debt payments due as well as contracted insulin purchases. The inflow side of the equation is not quite as clear and requires some assumptions to be made. For example, we can assume that the warrants get exercised, but we cannot know for sure that it will happen. We can assume that a milestone payment will come in Q1 of 2019, but cannot know for sure. Essentially, investors need to assign a probability to these types of events. What I will outline in this article is a few tables that show different events taking place. In some cases, the assumption will mean more dilution, which is important for investors to understand.

The first chart below is going to make an assumption that the 14 million warrant shares get exercised, the company receives a $10 million milestone related to Tre-T in Q1, and that the company addresses Deerfield debt with cash. In this situation, the only dilution is the warrants. With these assumptions, the company falls out of compliance with Deerfield covenants at the end of Q2 of 2019 and runs out of cash early in Q3 of 2019. In essence, the company would need to work on a cash infusion of some form in Q1 in order to stay ahead of the curve and not lose needed leverage.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Now, I know what some readers are saying. MannKind can pay Deerfield with shares. Indeed, MannKind can address Deerfield with shares. The issues are simple. First, the option belongs to Deerfield, not MannKind. Second, there is a schedule of payment when shares are used. This means that the company needs to address the longer term debt first if using shares. Simply stated, the use of shares is functionally an all or nothing proposition. The schedule is below:

Chart Source - MannKind SEC filing

If the company had a desire to pay the $3,000,000 due at the end of September with shares, it could do that as long as it paid every other debt issue with shares first. If the company wanted to address the May payments in shares, it would need to pay $9,500,000 in other debt in shares first. In essence, the company is pretty much in an all shares or no shares situation. In an all shares situation (sans the September payment), assuming a $2.25 average, the company would dilute by 11 million shares and preserve $22 million in cash. That would have the following look:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As you can see, the use of shares to address the Deerfield debt buys the company about one additional quarter of wiggle room. The company would be out of the covenant compliance in Q2, and out of cash in early Q4.

In looking at all of the data above, the assumption is that the 14 million warrant shares get exercised. In one hand, the company would need to do an infusion in Q1, while in the other, Q2 would be the optimal time to address the need. These warrants are actually quite critical, but the toxic properties of warrants can be quite an obstacle.

If one assumes a big use of shares for warrants as well as debt, the dilution in the next 9 moths or so would be 25 million shares.

The best situation to virtually guarantee that the warrants get exercised is to see the stock pop up toward $3 per share close to the point in time when they are allowed to be exercised. That allows the warrant holder to short, pocket money, and use the warrants to cover. What is critical is to see the short action not taking the price back below $2.38. If the stock dips below, the warrant holder can simply cover with shares on the open market. In my opinion, the best situation for regular shareholders is seeing these warrants taken out as soon as possible. That would allow 2019 to be free of a tried and true trading strategy which involves warrants, and can let the equity moves happen on merits rather than because of the Wall Street machine playing with warrants and converts.

If the stock action does not allow these warrants to be played, the company will need to address its cash situation again at the close of 2018 or the beginning of 2019.

If the company can use shares to get the debt handled, and if Deerfield relaxes some covenants, an additional $50 million in debt would go a long way toward developing the pipeline and throwing some much needed marketing support behind Afrezza. Added debt of $75 million to $100 million would be even better as long as it extends out past 2022. The company could get some added cash from a deal for Afrezza or another drug selection by United Therapeutics. This could lower the amount of debt needed or the amount of stock offered in a secondary. Sales in Brazil will not be a major contributor. First, MannKind essentially gets a royalty on net revenue, and secondly, sales in that country will take time to ramp up.

Summary

MannKind is on the cusp of getting itself into a position where it can be very well funded. I would like to see MannKind with over $100 million in cash in order to remove the specter of concern on the balance sheet. Shifting back to the pipeline would, in my opinion, be a welcomed move by the Street. MannKind still has a lot of work to do to finish the clean-up, but it at least has a mop to work with now. The stock is still speculative, and there remains ample opportunity for active traders to take advantage of uncertainties, but the story is improving. In all probability, MannKind needs a minimum of $50 million to address the next 9 months. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.