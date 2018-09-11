The Big Five Ad Agencies Are Still Unattractive

The advertising market in advanced economies is relatively fixed, so the winners benefit at the expense of the losers.

Omnicom (OMC) and Interpublic Group(IPG) both appear as top stocks in Joel Greenblatt’s “Magic Formula” screener, ranked 99th and 118th (out of 574 long positions in the ~100% net long fund as of March 31, 2018). If the fund included international stocks, we’d guess that WPP Group (WPP), Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY), and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUY) would probably appear as well, since they are similar businesses that trade at low valuations. These large advertising agencies previously made good investments as the industry consolidated around the five major players. However, recent changes in the advertising industry may make the future much less attractive than the past for these stocks despite their low valuations.

Changing Landscape

It’s critically important to keep track of competition in the advertising industry because the advertising pie is relatively fixed. In the US total national ad spend as a percent of GDP has stayed between 1% and 1.5% of GDP except during the “Roaring 20s” and WW2

(Graphic source: L2, Inc/Scott Galloway)

Unlike companies that invent a new product or service and have a huge runway of growth ahead of them (e.g. think the smart phone, every man, woman, and most children on Earth were and are potential customers for hand set makers), the ad agencies are mature businesses operating in mostly mature markets.

Unfortunately the ongoing shift of advertising to digital platforms has allowed new competitors to appear. Both technology companies as well as traditional management consultancy companies have begun encroaching on the big five’s turf. In 2016 only two consultancies made Ad Age’s Top 10 Agency list. In 2017, there were four. Tech companies have also chipped away at the agencies business model from behind the scenes.

Ad agencies would typically buy television (or other media) advertising slots and then resell them to clients at a mark up. As the ad market fragmented companies like The Trade Desk (TTD) which helps clients manage omni-channel advertising campaigns sprang up. Trade Desk appears to count almost every major ad agency among its clients. Sure, Trade Desk doesn’t compete directly with the big five but it is extracting profit from the advertising ecosystem. The more advertising profit that accrues to companies outside the big five, the less there is to go around for the incumbents by virtue of the profit pool being relatively fixed.

In fact, partnering with some of these companies may not be as great as it seems. In their latest conference call the new CEO of WPP said this (emphasis ours)

It means integrating other people's technology leveraging the investment that the others are making here between them, Google, Adobe, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, Oracle to name a few, probably spending $10 billion on advertising and marketing technology and we can't compete with them.

He also went on to talk about their relationship with Adobe (emphasis ours).

We can bring tremendous value to the clients, and we've really leaned in at Wunderman in particular, it will be landed to the relationship with Adobe, and they've been a fantastic partner for us. We were their partner of the last year I think that meant we did more business with Adobe than any other company, which would include Accenture and Deloitte Digital and others.

The companies are facing increased direct competition from consultancies and also being forced to partner with and spend money with technology companies to compete with the new market entrants.

The result is the advertising world seems to be splitting into “haves” and “have nots”. Indeed, take a look at the trailing twelve month revenue growth rates for the big five incumbents.

Company (Ticker) TTM Revenue Growth Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUY) 1% Interpublic Group (IPG) 4% Omnicom (OMC) 1% Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) -4% WPP Group (WPP) -4%

(Source: Data via Morningstar.com, author’s calculations, rounded to nearest whole percent.)

Now take a look at the growth rates for some competitors including two consulting firms, Accenture(ACN), and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, two technology companies Adobe Systems (ADBE) and The Trade Desk, as well as technology and consulting conglomerate IBM (IBM).

Company (Ticker) TTM Revenue Growth Accenture (ACN) 10% Adobe Systems (ADBE) 11% IBM (IBM) 2% PwC 7%* The Trade Desk (TTD) 23%

*2017 revenue growth

(Source: Data via Morningstar.com, author’s calculations, rounded to nearest whole percent.)

While the numbers do include unrelated businesses (media software, management consulting, etc) the contrast is still stark. You have a group of growing companies and a group of essentially stagnant companies.

Summary

So, although the big five advertising agencies can talk about transforming their companies to be less silo-ed and more integrated like the consultancies. That still won’t help them with potential higher expenses related to the increased technical capabilities they need. Also the consultancies may continue to take share as they have one huge advantage, the consultancies usually have their relationships at the c-suite or board level while the big five ad agencies relationships are usually just with the marketing department.

We think the long-term risks for the big five ad agencies make them relatively unattractive with one exception. If you go back to the graph of advertising spend versus GDP you’ll notice that we are currently at around 1% which matches historical lows. If advertising spend starts to pick up and approach 1.5% of GDP a rising tide could life all boats. Indeed, most of the ad agencies trade at below market multiples (between 9 and 15 times forward earnings). Should advertising spend start to take off the ad agency stocks could post large short-term gains. For longer-term investors, though, the shifting competitive landscape and specter of rising expenses make the big ad agencies unattractive.

