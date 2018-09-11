Dividend Champion Spotlight: McCormick & Company, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

Shares are now overheated, but McCormick should be at the top of your shopping list for when shares come back down to earth.

The balance sheet is loaded at 4.7X EBITDA, but the company has the cash flow to pay this down fairly quickly.

The company has seen its cash flow metrics improve over the past couple of years, and they are poised to continue improving thanks to expanding margins.

There are some companies that have such dominance in their industry, that their business produces a "moat" because it becomes so difficult for a competitor to come in and disrupt things. If you ever go to your local grocery store and peer down the spices aisle, you will see exactly what I mean. Today's dividend champion spotlight hits on McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC). Their vast portfolio of products combined with their dominant presence in the grocery store aisles have produced profits to fuel 32 years of consecutive dividend raises. We look at the inner workings of McCormick and explore why the future looks brighter than an already strong past.

McCormick & Company produces and distributes various spices, seasonings, sauces, rubs, condiments, and other food flavoring products. These products are sold to both consumers through retail, and to restaurants and food manufacturers through industrial channels. The company reports as two segments: Consumer, and Flavor Solutions (commercial customers). The company generates more than $5 billion in annual revenues, These revenues are split between Consumer and Flavor Solutions at an approximate 60/40 split.

Financial Performance

source: Ycharts

We can see that McCormick's business is very consistent. While there are times where the business has accelerated and decelerated growth, there are virtually no dips in the business over the past 10 years. This is because McCormick is a true consumer staple. For as long as people want to cook and eat food that tastes good, there will be a need for the products that McCormick sells. These types of items just don't get slashed from the grocery budget, no matter the economic environment. Overall, McCormick has grown steadily. Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.18%, and earnings have grown at a CAGR of 7.96%.

Next, we really dive into the financial metrics of McCormick that really determine how good of an investment it could be over the long term. The first place we look when doing this, are the margins and cash flow conversion rate. It is important for a company to be consistently profitable, and to generate a lot of free cash flow. By doing so, the company will throw off enough cash to grow the dividend, and to reinvest into the business - (hopefully) without ballooning the balance sheet.

source: Ycharts

We see some positive trends here. First we see that rather than have margins hold steady, McCormick has been able to expand its operating margins. This has helped improve McCormick's conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. I typically set a 10% benchmark in order to be sure that a company has healthy free cash flows. McCormick has underperformed in the past, but has cleared the benchmark for the past 2.5 years. The length of improved performance and recently closed $4.2B acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division (more on that later), has me convinced that a higher FCF conversion rate is the new norm moving forward.

The next metric we review will be McCormick's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great rate because companies with a high CROCI are typically very profitable, and asset light. They throw off a lot of cash that can be distributed to shareholders, and to invest for growth. This gauges management's effectiveness at deploying resources, and is general indicator of a company's "moat". I look for this to come in at the low teens or higher.

source: Ycharts

We can see that the CROCI has been a bit choppy, but has trended higher throughout the decade, until steeply dropping just recently. This drop was caused by McCormick's massive recent acquisition. I expect the CROCI to rebound now that the acquisition has closed, and future data will include realized sales and profits from McCormick's new assets.

source: Ycharts

The last place we look to in our financial analysis is the balance sheet. McCormick has traditionally operated with relatively low leverage. But we can see that the recent acquisition has shot debt through the roof, and put the company at an eye-popping leverage ratio of 4.7X EBITDA. This is almost double the benchmark I use of 2.5X to determine when investors should be concerned with debt loads. Management has outlined that the debt will be aggressively paid down, and that the company should get down to 3.0X by 2020.

Dividend Outlook

The debt load won't threaten McCormick's solid 32 year dividend growth streak. The dividend is paid out quarterly, totaling an annual payout of $2.08 to share holders. The dividend yields 1.59% on the current stock price. With 10 year US treasuries offering a bit higher yield (2.93%), investors who prioritize income may not find McCormick to be an appealing investment opportunity.

source: Ycharts

While the yield isn't as high as some would like, the dividend has grown at a strong rate. Over the past 10 years, the dividend's CAGR is 8.9%. This growth has remained quite consistent, and the most recent raise was actually a notch higher at 11%. Despite this steady growth, the payout ratio has remained modest, hovering around 50% of free cash flow. The expanding margins have boosted cash flow generation, and has even further suppressed the payout ratio to less than 40%.

The dividend obviously has a lot of room to grow, but investors should prepare for the dividend's growth to be muzzled for a few years. As mentioned earlier, management will be aggressively paying down a large debt load. I would expect near term raises to be in the low single digit range. However once the company deleverages, I would bet that management will issue some very large raises. By 2020 the expansion of free cash flow resulting from the acquisition in combination with little dividend growth, will leave a very small payout ratio that management will likely open up a bit.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

McCormick has a dominant position within the spice aisles of US grocery stores. Its consumer brand portfolio is truly massive, and touches just about every type of spice, sauce, or condiment you can think of.

There is a lot of room for growth in the years to come as well. Despite a dominant brand portfolio, it is actually quite concentrated in/near domestic markets.

source: McCormick & Company, Inc.

Only 19% of McCormick's global sales are currently generated in emerging markets such as India, the African continent, or China. This leaves a ton of room for expansion.

This process can be augmented by acquisitions. We have already touched on the financial aspects of McCormick's blockbuster acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division, but haven't discussed the actual benefits to McCormick.

source: McCormick & Company, Inc.

The acquisition gives McCormick the Frank's Red Hot brand of hot sauce, the French's brand of mustard, and the Cattlemen's brand of BBQ sauce. This type of acquisition meshes perfectly with the existing portfolio brand of McCormick. Additionally, the company gains a growth asset. Frank's Red Hot is a rising star in the hot sauce market, and is gobbling up market share throughout the US. Meanwhile the French's brand of mustard is a classic name that resonates with consumers. McCormick's can take these products and boost them through upticks in marketing, and increased shelf space throughout grocery stores. The deal will give a huge boost to McCormick's branded foodservice sales, and add a total of approximately $5 billion to annual revenues at EBITDA margins of approximately 20%. This will cause us to see continued margin expansion for McCormick overall in 2019 and beyond.

Lastly, the vast combination of flavors and seasonings give McCormick uniquely robust innovation abilities. The company can make flavor blend products that appeal to "hot" and "trendy" tastes as they bubble up in the market. A good example of this is the rising popularity of "Buffalo" wings, leading to buffalo style sauces and seasoning blends.

Though McCormick faces few (in my opinion) major risks to its business, there are a couple of things to keep an eye on. Because of McCormick's strong presence in grocery stores, there are two customers (McCormick doesn't name them, but one of them is probably Walmart (WMT)) that account for 22% of McCormick's total sales. A disruption to either relationship would have negative implications for McCormick's business.

Investors should also keep an eye on interest rates. McCormick is exposed to rising interest rates over the next couple of years as management works to deleverage that balance sheet. A sharp increase in rates would squeeze cash flows as cost to service debt would jump in the event of refinancing.

Valuation

Shares of McCormick have gotten hot over the course of the summer, moving from the $100 range, to new highs at $131 per share. Analysts expect full year earnings to come in at around $4.97 per share. After the run up in the price of shares, the stock now trades at an earnings multiple of 26X. This is a 24% premium to its 10 year median earnings multiple of 21X.

source: Ycharts

Despite the expansion of the earnings multiple, the free cash flow yield is actually a bit off of its lows. The free cash flow yield is a great valuation metric because I want to maximize the amount of cash flow I receive on a per dollar invested basis. A FCF yield in the high single digits or higher is a strong indicator that a stock is under-valued. The current yield of 4% doesn't meet this criteria, but we can see that McCormick often trades at a premium and has only cleared 4.80% a few times since the recession.

While the earnings multiple is too expensive at 26X earnings, I think investors should consider that margins are expanding due (in part) to the acquisition of higher margin brands in Frank's Red Hot and French's. Analysts are projecting the company to grow earnings at a CAGR of almost 11% over the next five years. The strong earnings growth projection and expanding margins merits consideration that the 10 year median mark of 21X is possibly too low to reflect the improved prospects of the business. I would be interested in shares at around 23X earnings, or $114 per share. The $100 price tag from earlier this summer should have been considered a deal.

Wrapping Up

McCormick is one of my favorite packaged foods stocks. Flavor will never go out of style among consumers, and McCormick owns the space in the US market. While cash flow metrics have been questionable in the past, future performance should be drastically improved thanks in part to the addition of Frank's Red Hot, and French's.

The dividend has been steadily growing, and is well funded. McCormick uncharacteristically loaded itself up with debt, but management is committed to paying this down, and the real fun should start after 2020 when management goes back into dividend growth mode with drastically higher cash flow to support it.

Unfortunately the stock has gotten pricey after being on sale for a while. If the stock falls back into the lower $1XX teens, McCormick deserves consideration as a core packaged foods stock in a long term oriented portfolio.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.