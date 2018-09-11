Micron: Taking The Long-Term Value Investing View

A few years from now, this stock should bring you at least a 3x return on investment. Take the long view!

I love looking for stocks that are undervalued. When I find them, I do my research and invest accordingly for the long-term, until I feel the stock has reached its potential value.

In a stock market that is nearly fully priced in every asset, finding the right company can take a while. After a lot of research over the past few months, Micron (MU) is my number one value pick going into the fall and the coming years, until it reaches it's potential.

Overview of Micron

Micron Technology is an American company based in Boise, Idaho and is involved in the semiconductor business. The two main areas of products are in memory and storage, which consist of DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory), NAND flash memory and Solid State Drives (SSD). You can read more about the company on it's website here. DRAM revenue for the last quarter was 71% of revenue. So the company's fortunes are tied more to DRAM than NAND.

Since it was founded 40 years ago, Micron's stock has had a wild ride. The semiconductor business has been cyclical over the years, thus ensuing that the stock has had wild swings up and down, just like its earnings, over the past few decades, as evidenced by it's long-term price chart seen on Seeking Alpha:

Earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the last quarter were at a record $3.15 and are predicted to be around $3.30 when announced on September 20 of this month. Since Micron has beat their estimates consistently, I would expect a great earnings report this month. If this earnings power continues, that would mean over $13 per share for the coming year, and that is assuming no revenue growth! However, revenue increased 40% year over year, and it has showed no signs of stopping. While it will slow down, I can see it at least growing in the single digits for the coming years.

Here are a few more notes on earning from the conference call:

We generated $4.3 billion in cash from operations, representing 55% of revenue. Capital spending, net of third-party contributions, was $2.1 billion in the third quarter. We expect the full fiscal year 2018 CapEx to be approximately $8 billion, which includes previously discussed investments associated with our cleanroom expansions in Singapore and Hiroshima. Our resulting free cash flow was $2.2 billion, flat with the prior quarter and nearly double that of the year ago period. We ended the quarter in a net cash positive position with approximately $7.7 billion in cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash, and $7.3 billion in GAAP debt, including approximately $300 million of incremental debt incurred in third quarter by our jointly owned 3D XPoint fab. We are very pleased to have achieved a net cash positive position one quarter earlier than we had originally committed. We reduced our gross debt position by approximately $2 billion in FQ3, and we expect to reduce our debt by another $2 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. We also used $1.1 billion in cash in the third quarter to settle the debt and equity components of our convertible notes. In addition, we received another $550 million of convertible note redemptions in the third quarter, which we will cash settle early in the fourth quarter. Combined, these convert notices equate to roughly a 20 million share count reduction.

Micron is currently enjoying the benefits of a cycle that has been good for DRAM and NAND prices over the past few years. Thus the run up in it's stock for the past two years. However, fears of the cycle busting are one of the main reasons that this stock has been held back from reaching it's full potential.

Enter the value investor

Could this be a great buy, or a value trap? With a forward P/E ratio of around 3.5, and book value of about $24, this seems to be a great value. This article will take the side of it being a great value, at least for the long-term. What it does in the next month or even year is not as important for me, since I am buying with the intention of holding until it reaches it potential, which should be within the next few years, as investor see earnings that are stable and even hopefully continue to increase.

Secular Growth trends

As I research Micron more and more, I believe they are on the right path to avoiding the next down turn in pricing in the cyclical cycle of the semiconductor business ... if there even is a large one in the future.

First of all, it seems that the sector is in a secular growth trend. Because of the ever increasing need for memory and storage products, we may not have a super cyclical trend anymore. In the past, Micron's products were highly dependent on the personal computer. Now, with technology exploding to new heights each year, we have a lot more products on the market that require Micron's products.

In addition to the PC, there are smart phones, many of which are being given larger memory for the end user to enjoy. Self-driving cars need a lot of DRAM and NAND, as do automated robots in factories. We also have the IOT (internet of things) that requires a lot of Micron's products for all of the cool gadgets people want connected to their homes. Data centers are predicted to double their building over the next 5 years too, which will require a lot of memory and storage, both of which Micron will be happy to supply. Here's what Micron's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, said on the last conference call:

Data center trends are also driving momentum for Micron's DRAM and NAND solutions, with combined revenue up 87% year-over-year. In the third quarter, ongoing demand for our memory and storage solutions in cloud computing was a key highlight. Our DRAM and NAND revenue from cloud customers increased sequentially by 33% and 24%, respectively. This performance was enabled by our improving execution, ability to expand share, and strengthening relationships with key customers in this rapidly growing segment. We stand to benefit from the significant investments cloud service providers are making to build out their IT infrastructure. Cloud CapEx is expected to be $50 billion in 2018, and as we shared during our investor event, analysts project this CapEx to reach $108 billion by 2021.

Each of these areas have seen great quarter over quarter and year over year growth for Micron. Adding to both the bottom line and growing revenue. You can see a detailed discussion of each of these areas and their increasing revenue on the last conference call here.

Micron is making an ever increasing diverse range of products, and also gathering a larger customer base with lots of different products that require their memory and storage products. This will help them get through any tough years, when they come, and the stock should be more stable as the market realizes revenue will not fall of a cliff. Micron is also focusing more on the high end products, which brings us to our next topic.

A focus on high-value products and multi-chips

In a couple of different events and conference calls, Micron's top leaders have pointed out something very important, that will help Micron increase revenue, even if other semiconductor companies aren't doing so well when memory chip prices decline. They are focusing on making more higher value products, one of which is a multi-chip product, that has both DRAM and NAND in it, which will increase revenue and margins. A few days ago, Micron's stock plunged 10% on fears of price declines in NAND. The CFO even confirmed prices were starting to decline. But, he also said something very important:

So, in general, NAND pricing did decline in the third quarter. And I think we said it was -- I can't remember the exact adjective we used, but it was something kind of reasonable number decline. As you looked at kind of, without adjusting it for mix, as you looked at ASPs from the second quarter to the third quarter, you saw ASPs actually go up. And one component of our business is these multi-chip products. They actually have NAND and DRAM in them. And as a result, the ASPs are actually higher in that space. On top of that, they actually have better gross margins or higher gross margins than the average of NAND. And so that did two things. It increased ASPs sequentially because they have higher ASPs. Now they have a higher cost for sure, too, but the margins are better and so it also lifted the margins.

So as NAND prices are declining, Micron is actually increasing revenue and margins, by taking NAND chips and adding value to them by combining them with DRAM! Don't underestimate this. This will help Micron outperform it's peers, as they start to see revenue and margins decline.

Focusing on high end, high value products will also help put them into a league of its own, and especially separate them from other competitors, like the Chinese.

China fears

For me, the China fears aren't something that keep me up at night. While the Chinese are trying to become a player in the semiconductor business, they are way behind. So, once more of their products are produced in the coming years, this shouldn't affect Micron much. Since Micron is focusing on high value products, their customers are not going to switch to cheaply made Chinese semiconductors that won't even come close to matching Micron's faster, more stable products.

And trust me when I say that things in China are cheaply made and break easily. I lived there for six years and got tired of things breaking the day I bought them! While these cheap Chinese made semiconductors might bring down prices somewhat, they should only take market share from those selling products that are not high end. Micron is focusing on higher value products, not cheap ones.

Stock buybacks

Micron is flush with cash. They are now net cash positive, meaning that while they have debt, they have more cash on hand than debt, and could pay it all off if they wanted to. So they are basically debt free, so to say. The company is also producing about $2 billion per quarter in free cash flow. So $8 billion a year, and growing. So what are they doing with all of this free cash flow?

While they have been paying off debt, and reducing convertible notes, they are now going to start focusing on buying back stock. A few months ago, Micron announced that in the first quarter of 2019, they would start buying back stock with at least 50% of free cash flow, and buyback up to $10 billion worth. Thankfully Micron's Q1 2019 actually starts Sept. 1, 2018. As of a week ago, they have the green light to be buying back stock.

Let's hope they are buying it back now, as they could buyback about 20% of the stock float at $45 per share. This stock buyback will help increase EPS, even if prices for DRAM and NAND start to decline. With $8+ billion a year in free cash flow, this stock buyback program could be over within little over a year. Think of that. There is significant potential here for a large increase from buying back the stock over the next few years, if revenue is stable. This should be a major catalyst for the stock price to increase in the coming year.

3D XPoint technology

Another catalyst for growth in the coming years will be Micron's 3D Xpoint technology. Here is what Micron's CEO said during the last conference call:

As we highlighted at our investor day, we are excited about the potential for 3D XPoint technology to create a new tier of memory and storage between DRAM and NAND flash. We remain focused on our 3D XPoint product development and are on track to introduce our first products in late calendar 2019, with meaningful revenue in 2020.

He went on to say that, currently, Micron is spending money developing this product, but it is not producing revenue yet. A year from now, that will start to change and when the product is brought to market, the money spent on developing it should be well worth it as it produces meaningful revenue. This will only add to the bottom line and will help to also increase margins.

Competition?

Since the prices of DRAM and NAND have gone up so much in light of low inventory, one might ask, "Why don't they just increase production, or why don't others just get into this business?"

First of all, it is very difficult to get into the semiconductor business. A lot of time and money must be spend on research and development, plus the making of the factory and purchasing of the equipment. Thus there is a high barrier for entry. Plus, since the PC dominated memory and storage market was very cyclical, some of the competition got bought out or went bust. It also might discourage people from wanting to enter, since earnings might evaporate.

The companies that are in the business, are also hesitant to increase production, for fears that they will flood the market in a down turn and prices will fall too much. Thus why production has been slow in increasing. However, companies are starting to increase production, now that they see these secular trends are here to stay for a while. Hopefully they do not produce too much, and have learned from mistakes in the past.

Advanced Micro Device's excellent example

Advanced Micro Device (AMD) is a great example of a semiconductor stock that went up quickly, like what we are hoping Micron will do. On April 2nd, 2018, about six months ago, the stock was trading at $9.53 cents. Since then, it has gone up over $20 dollars to trade at $29.89, as seen here on Seeking Alpha's charts:

That is a 3x increase in the past six months, on expectations that earnings will rise in the future, since it's forward P/E ration is now at 60! Micron's earnings have already increased substantially, so let's hope the market gives Micron the same love it has given AMD lately.

What does all of this mean for the long-term value investor?

As I said at the beginning of this article, I am looking at Micron as a long-term investment. Price swings of 10 or 20% in a month do not bother me, even if they are in the wrong direction. I do not invest for the short-term. With this in mind, I see Micron as a great long-term play on a fast growing, secular driven memory and storage boom that doesn't seem like it will end too soon.

Revenue is still increasing, as are margins and EPS. The above mentioned factors, along with a stock buyback seem to make Micron an excellent value play over the next few years. While I can't predict when the price to earnings metric will finally go up to match it's peers, it should eventually go up once the market sees revenue and EPS stabilize over the course of a few years.

If Micron's P/E were only 12-16, like some of it's peers, and you take a $13 EPS for 2019, that would mean a stock price around $156 to $208. Some of it's peers trade even higher like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). One can only hope for a P/E for Micron like one of those! But even a rebound to a P/E of 12 would mean a 3 fold return on investment for the patient investor. Increasing EPS and a generous stock buyback program should help bring the P/E ratio back to it's normal range, as Micron has traded in the 10-16 P/E range quite a bit over it's decades long run in the market.

In Summary

I will let Micron's CEO end us with some closing words:

In summary, we continue to see strong market demand for memory and fast storage products due to the value these solutions provide in an economy where data and fast access to that data is increasingly important. Growing capabilities in the data center have enabled greater functionality at the edge, increasing users and creating more data and, in turn, driving opportunities for expanded, higher-value data services. We believe this virtuous cycle has driven the secular growth patterns we are currently seeing across nearly all of our markets and believe that it will persist into the foreseeable future.

Let's hope he's right and the market finally sees Micron for the diamond it is! Happy investing, and as always, do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.