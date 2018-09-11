Big Ticket 2018 Picks: August Update

Only two stocks lost more than 1% during the month, and they were Disney and Broadcom, losing 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

The S&P was up 3.2% for the month of August with our Stock Picks having their best month of the year being up 5.9% during the month.

In early January, I published my top picks for 2018, see article here. As a reminder for readers not familiar with my strategy, I am a dividend growth investor in my mid-30s with a long-term horizon (hopefully), and my plan is to invest in well-rounded companies with a quality track record, superb management team, and strong dividend growth potential.

Towards the end of last year, numerous followers asked that I put out a list of stock picks for the year. As such, I constructed the list below with the goal to beat the performance of the SPY. The portfolio started with investable funds of $100,000 that were allocated amongst the stocks listed below. This portfolio will not be actively managed; however, I will provide commentary around any ideas or changes I would consider making.

This piece will focus on our progress through the month of August, which brought us our best results of the year. The portfolio got off to a rough first quarter, which contained the single largest point drop in the market ever. However, after strong results through the Summer, the portfolio has gained 9.9% compared to the SPY gaining 6.2%, so we are happy with our results thus far.

August 2018 Results

We are now into the home stretch of 2018 with our portfolio outgaining the S&P 500 by 370 basis points. We have seen great results from a lot of our picks, but unfortunately, a couple of outliers so far have really hurt the overall results. The portfolio as a whole performed extremely well in August, with big earnings releases from the likes of Lululemon (LULU), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), who released earnings late last month. Only two stocks saw dips below 1% for the month, but unfortunately, they were our second and third largest holdings in Disney (DIS) and Broadcom (AVGO).

Since we began tracking our trades at the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has increased 6.2% during that span, of which, it was up 3.2% during the month of August. Geopolitical concerns still hover over investors with possibilities of a full-blown trade war not only with China but with many other countries as well.

However, we have seen some easing of tariffs and potential deals being made with the likes of the EU as well as Mexico. The US is still in talks with Canada to agree on a new NAFTA deal. Talks with China, however, continue to stall, and the effects on their market have begun to show with many of their top performers showing weakness in the past few months.

Photo Credit

In addition to the trade concerns, the Fed is continuing its plan at raising rates at a rapid pace, with a potential for two more rate hikes likely coming later this month and again at the end of the year. Based on the strength of the jobs market, which recently reported an unemployment rate of 4%, which is slightly above last month’s 18-year low, we believe it is a foregone conclusion that the Fed will not slow down this pace. President Trump has continued to voice his disapproval at the rate the Fed is moving to raise rates, saying it is a threat to the growing economy.

So far, our portfolio has performed well in the strong economy and is continuing to outperform the SPY, which is what we set out to do. So, without further ado, here are the August results for the Big Ticket 2018 stock picks.

Source: Chart created by author

Source: Pictures from company websites

Apple reported their third quarter earnings, beating on almost every metric, and increased 19.6% during the month of August. The company had a huge third quarter, with EPS growing by 40% year over year to $2.34 and revenue growing 17% to $53.3 billion during the same period. The company’s flagship iPhone product was flat year over year, but the average selling price grew to $724, a notable jump from the prior year's ASP of $605, a 20% jump.

The area investors have been keeping their eye on closely is the company’s growth in service. Service revenue grew 28% from a year ago to $9.55 billion and continues to be a promising growth area for the company. Apple continues to perform well and remains our top pick for investors.

Lululemon was our big winner for the month and continues to be our top performer for the year. The stock simply does not stop increasing. The company increased 29.2% on the year and has increased 95% on the year. That is staggering growth and it is only the beginning of September now. During the month of August, Lululemon reported a big beat on earnings beating analysts' estimates on every major metric and also raised profit and sales outlook for the remainder of the year.

LULU EPS was 71 cents compared to analysts’ estimates of 49 cents. Revenue grew to $723 million, a 25% increase from the prior year. Sames-store sales grew a staggering 20% during the quarter, as analysts were looking for only 9.6%, which LULU doubled up. The company continues to see strong growth in their men’s business with women’s products continuing to be strong. E-commerce sales grew by 50% during the quarter as well. The company has had an amazing run, and it is hard to bet against them right now with how they are firing on all cylinders, even with a 95% increase in the stock price.

Amazon was another one of our big performers in the month with the stock increasing 13.2% during the month of August. Much of the run-up was related to the company’s strong earnings that came in more than double analysts’ expectations in late July. The run from their July 26th earnings release continued in August combined with the company’s march towards being the second trillion-dollar market cap company in the US, after AAPL.

Amazon’s major growth driver in the last few quarters has been their cloud service, which has now shown strong growth for three straight quarters. The cloud service division grew 49% year over year bringing in 6.1 billion in sales, but still only makes up 11% of the total company’s sales.

The company’s acquisition of Whole Foods continues to take shape as the company rolled out Prime member savings at all Whole Foods stores nationwide while expanding their delivery service from the grocer. The company has had yet another amazon run so far, this year with the stock up over 63% year to date. This seems to be a stock that continues to perform for investors.

Looking Ahead

Even though we do not make changes to the portfolio throughout the year, we do like to give insight as to what changes, if any, we would make during that given month. During the next month, with the looming Fed interest rate decision due in September, we will be looking for pullbacks from various stocks in the REIT sector that tend to be sensitive to rate hikes. We will look to expand our positions in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) and would like to open a position in either STORE Capital (STOR) or Realty Income (O).

Both REITs have performed well year to date after being down during the first quarter of the year. Even though Broadcom was a laggard during the month of August, albeit only down 1.2%, we believe the stock is cheap at its current price and will look to grow that position as well.

The idea of the updates is to be completely transparent with my followers. Many contributors today will make stock picks, but only follow up on those if they are positive, but I feel that readers respect you more when you are transparent regardless of the outcome. With that being said, here is to a solid September. Best of luck to all our followers!

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow us and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SBUX, GOOGL, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.