Want To Own The REIT With The Lowest Leverage?

We do find another concern that makes this a "hold" for us.

However, Magna International is a far superior tenant and the risk from high exposure is minimal.

Granite REIT is an industrial REIT with the lowest leverage among all REITs we follow.

Granite REIT (GRP.U) is a dual-listed (TSX & NYSE) REIT whose major tenant is Magna International (MGA). MGA accounts for about 59% of Granite's gross leasable area (NYSE:GLA). Granite started off being dependent on MGA for almost all it revenues, however it has successfully reduced its reliance on MGA over time.

Source: Granite REIT April 2018 presentation

Currently, Granite has a stellar industrial and distribution portfolio comprising over 80 properties and 30 million square feet.



That low leverage translates into a debt to EBITDA ratio that is unheard off in the REIT industry. It also has an interest coverage of 9.5X!



In spite of the lowest leverage, Granite has managed to steadily increase its distributions and funds from operations (FFO) while diversifying away from MGA.

We have always loved globally diversified companies. This is even more important to us today as we see US real estate on a rather different cycle than real estate overseas. Granite has properties all over Europe and Canada along with the US, giving it great international property diversification.

Granite's lease maturity schedule is very manageable and with industrial properties in extremely high demand, we do not see anything but higher rents for the foreseeable future.

Potential negatives

Having MGA as a significantly large tenant always seem to bother a lot of investors. It brings people back visions of Uniti Group's (UNIT) ultra high dependence on Windstream (WIN). While the percentage revenues that are dependent are similar, that is where the comparison ends. MGA is a rapidly growing auto parts supplier that covers its interest payments about 40 fold with pre-tax income.

Source: MGA Q2-2018 financials

It's total long term debt could be paid off with about 1.25 years of current profits and about 1 year of cash flow. This is a very different situation than UNIT & WIN, at least in terms of tenant health. Additionally while WIN spends a very large amount of its EBITDAR on rent, the same is not true for MGA.

MGA will continue to use Granite's mission critical assets and having one of the most financially sound tenants representing a big portion of revenues is an advantage, not a disadvantage in our opinion.

The other big concern is the valuation. Granite is not cheap and at 17.5X FFO and a rather lofty 22X AFFO, the REIT is fully priced.

Growing into those multiples is what has allowed Granite to perform so well over the last five years, but we believe a lot of potential has disappeared at this valuation. At current prices our preference is clearly for this industrial REIT.

Conclusion

Granite trades at close to 17.5X forward FFO, while not cheap, is reasonable for an industrial and distribution portfolio with global properties. Granite also trades at a premium to our assessment of its NAV. Both factors prevent this from becoming a buy at the moment. This concept is further reinforced with the values we are finding elsewhere in Canadian REITs.

One could argue that that Granite carries too much exposure to MGA but we think MGA is about as desirable a tenant as you can find in today's market. We don't view the MGA concentration remotely negative. Granite's balance sheet strength is legendary and about as close to an all equity real estate exposure as you will ever find. Investors should use pullbacks to enter this REIT.

Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referred to for Granite REIT are in Canadian dollars, while those for Magna International are in US dollars.

