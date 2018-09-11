Sberbank: Safe Russian Play?

Sberbank (OTC:SBRCY) is the biggest bank in Russia that was founded in 1991 on the remains of the Soviet Savings bank. Despite the sanctions that were imposed on the bank and on its officials since 2014 due to the Russian annexation of Crimea, Sberbank’s stock has rebounded from its lows over the last couple of years and recently was trading around its 5-year high. Considering the fact that Sberbank showed a solid performance in the last few quarters, I think that its stock could be considered a good investment for those who are interested in investing in Russia.

Before looking at Sberbank’s financial statements, you should know that the majority owner of the bank is the Central Bank of Russia, which owns 50% + 1 share. According to Russian laws, the central bank cannot sell any of its Sberbank shares unless the laws were to change. Because of this, I believe that it is safe to assume that when you invest in Sberbank, you basically invest in Russia and in its economy. According to Sberbank’s capital report, roughly 46% of its shares are also owned by foreign investors, including institutions, major funds and smaller hedge funds. Just the fact that so many international institutions own Sberbank shares shows that the bank itself is an attractive investment for a lot of funds, despite the sanctions and the geopolitical risks.

In addition, unlike Gazprom (OTC:OGZPY), which is being used by the Russian government at its own interest and sometimes even at the expense of the company’s shareholders, Sberbank is much more transparent with its shareholders, as it is partially responsible for the growth of the Russian economy and is required to keep high accounting standards to prevent any sort of fraud.

In April, Sberbank shares have depreciated in value by around 20% due to the new sanctions that the US government implemented against various Russian top officials and companies that have a direct tie to Sberbank. However, I believe that Sberbank’s business is not going to be heavily damaged from the new sanctions, as its financial picture remains solid and its main business continues to be to serve the domestic market.

From a financial point of view, Sberbank has one of the best ratios and multiples on the market right now in comparison to its international peers. The table below shows that Sberbank’s return on assets and net margin are higher to the industry’s average, while its multiples are way below the median, which suggests that the Russian bank is much more efficient with the resources that it has and its stock is fairly undervalued to others.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

If we take a look at the recent earnings announcement for Q2, we’ll see that earnings per share and net profit during the period were up 14.4% and 16%, respectively, which is another sign that despite the sanctions, Sberbank continues to grow. Currently, the Russian bank has BBB- and Ba2 credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, respectively. While such ratings are lower in comparison to other international banks, I believe that they are based on the fact that the Russian economy often suffers from the political decisions that make it hard for it to show considerable growth. In 2014-2015, the annexation of Crimea and the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict made investors run away from Russia, as the net capital outflows were $151 billion in 2014 alone, which made the ruble to quickly depreciate in value.

But going forward, if the Russian-Ukrainian conflict won’t escalate in the upcoming months, then the Russian economy has all the chances to grow at a modest rate during 2018. Right now, World Bank forecasts the Russian GDP to grow by 1.5%, while Sberbank itself sees a growth of 1.9%.

In addition to the possible growth of the Russian economy, which will benefit Sberbank in the long run, the bank also offers an attractive dividend policy that would be interested to a lot of investors that are planning to invest in Russian companies. Currently, Sberbank pays slightly more than one-third of its earnings in the form of dividends. However, by 2020, Sberbank expects to pay half of its earnings in dividends to its shareholders, as the Russian government, which owns the majority stake through Central Bank, wants to cut its budget deficit.

Considering the attractive dividend policy and a depreciated stock price, I’ve decided to open a long position in Sberbank, as I believe that it’s currently undervalued at the current market price. However, there are still major risks associated with Sberbank, as it’s heavily influenced by the Russian government. And if there’ll be a sign that the Russian economy couldn’t sustain the current pace of growth or that there are news about the possible escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, then I might reconsider my position. But as of now, I own shares of Sberbank and think that it’s one of the best stocks for those, who want to add Russian names to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.