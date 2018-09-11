Main Street Capital: Still The Best

Even though the price has gone up some of late, the current market price is still under my buy price of $41.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Main Street Capital (MAIN) on June 8. I think the subtitle, “Better Than All the Rest”, sums up what I thought of Main. Well supported monthly dividend payments, with a boost from two semi-annual payments are well supported by a growing NAV (Net Asset Value) per share and growing DNII (Distributable Net Investment Income) per share make Main a very good investment. At the time, shares of MAIN were also selling below my buy price of $40. Note that my buy price was based on a prediction that the dividend increase would be half a penny a month (which turned out to be correct) and that only 2 more semi-annual payments would be paid.

What new information do we have now?

As it turns out, I was correct when I predicted a half penny increase in the monthly dividend. Main announced the increase on August 1. I would have liked more, but many a year I didn’t get that big a raise from my job.

On July 17, Main announced the results for their Q2. The slides below are from the presentation.

The slide above is one I include in every article I write on Main because it sums up in one chart why it is such a good investment. First, look at the NAV per share line. While it doesn’t go straight up, the upward trend is strong and long term. More assets per share means more assets working to provide income to pay the dividend. And you can see that in the line for DNII per share. While it too doesn’t go straight up, the trend is still pretty strong, and since 2011, well above the dividend.

Some people have begun talking about the inevitable recession, so now is a good time to review how Main did during the Great Recession. In 2008, NAV declined and DNII began its decline as well. Management kept the dividend (increasing it in 2008 before holding it steady in 2009 and 2010). In the 2nd half of 2010, NAV was again increasing followed by DNII again being able to fully cover the dividend in 2011. Recession severity tends to be inversely related to how good the prior boom was, so I don’t expect the next recession, if it occurs within the next year or 2, to be anywhere as bad as the Great Recession, so Main looks to be in good shape to handle it.

This is another slide out of the earnings presentation that I include in every article I write about Main. It’s important because Main is growing their business as are their competitors. Having a cost advantage allows Main to both offer a lower cost product and still make money. This cost advantage gives Main additional flexibility and the chance for higher profits even when they offer customers a lower price.

This slide is very useful because it shows the various factors that impact on NAV. In green, I have highlighted the impact that selling shares to get cash to fund new loans and investments has worked out. During this time, shares of Main traded roughly between $35 and $45 a share. Selling shares at such a premium is what allowed management to grow NAV so much. When you have say $40 of cash to buy something, it’s not too hard to find an asset that in a year or so down the road will be worth at least $23 for instance. This share price premium also makes it easier to acquire assets that will generate the same or more income than current assets.

As most people know, we are in a rising interest rate environment. Or at least the Federal Reserve is working hard to get us there. So the slide above gives investors a look at how increased interest rates will impact Main, for good or for ill. The good news is that with 70% of its debt being fixed rate, rising interest rates will take a while to have a big impact on Main’s costs. Further good news is that 74% of the loans it makes carry a variable interest rate. So with predictions of 2 rate increases before the end of the year, that bumps Main’s DNII by 8 cents a share over the course of a year. That is assuming that the increase in rates by the Federal Reserve produce the same change in rates for Main. So increasing rates, which means a growing economy likely will mean more investments for Main at a better spread.

How safe is the dividend?

In this section, I usually look at CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) to try to understand how safe a company’s dividend is. I do this because for most companies, CFFO is the most reliable and repeatable source of the cash needed to pay a dividend. Main, however, works a bit differently. It raises cash by borrowing, selling shares and using some of the cash it generates to loan money or make investments in its target businesses. So, the way the accounting works is that rather than operations generating cash, operations spends cash.

Complicating matters further is that MAIN pays out two types of dividends, its regular monthly dividend and a semi-annual “special” dividend. I put special within quotes because while this payment isn’t guaranteed, it has been declared fairly regularly and so it has come to be expected. Now these payments also are dependent on different sources, read any of Scott Kennedy’s excellent articles to get a full analysis of how safe the dividends are. Here is the latest one. He tends to look 3 months out and does an extensive analysis on how safe the dividend is. Currently (and for some time now), he finds the dividends as very safe.

One of my requirements in investing in a business is that I be able to understand enough about how it goes about making money that I can judge for myself how well it is doing. So while Scott is a great analyst and resource, how do I go about figuring out on my own how Main is doing?

As it turns out, in a fairly simplistic but usable way, Main itself provides a chart showing the information needed to make that call. I include it in every article I write on Main. I’ll repeat it here again (as it is very important).

The two metrics of importance are the DNII per share and the NAV per share. DNII per share is where the lion’s share of the cash to pay the dividends will come from. So as long as it is more than the dividends, the regular dividends are fairly safe. The NAV per share is also important. A general upward trend in NAV means that the value of Main’s investments is growing and coupled with a DNII in excess of the dividend means that assets aren’t being unfavorably liquidated to pay the dividend.

One thing I like about this chart is that you can see the NAV and the dividend payments by quarter. So you can see how various dividend payments effected the NAV next quarter. This is of particular interest in the semi-annual dividend payments. Looking at the last 5 semi-annual payments and the NAV the next quarter, I see that the NAV increased the next quarter. That to me is a good sign that both the regular and the semi-annual dividend payments are quite safe. Also, the recent rise in the monthly payment to 19.5 cents a month also indicates a good level of safety.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see MAIN has 7 years of annual dividend increases. I will use the recently declared monthly dividend to project a payment of $2.34. I will use a dividend growth rate of 2.8% even though that is a bit higher than the latest increase (so next year the dividend will go up 7 cents instead of the 6 cents a half cent raise in the monthly dividend would otherwise produce). This will result in the dividend increase being 0.55 cents a month, about 10% higher than the last increase. Given the record level of DNII and that the rate of increase has dropped significantly since the dividend was 15 cents a month, I think this is reasonably justified and supportable. Because of the high yield I will use 0% as the terminal dividend growth rate. Given that I think a recession will result in the elimination of the semi-annual payment, I will only count on 3 more such payments as I think a recession is at least 18 months away.

Using these parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend in $42.11. Given the uncertainty around interest rate increases and about when a recession might actually happen, I want an additional margin of safety of 5%, which makes my buy price anything under $41. With MAIN trading just under $40, that makes the current price a good value.

Last month I added more shares of MAIN to my portfolio. Today, you can get an even better price than I did.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I wanted to see more of Main’s investments be variable rate, and since last quarter, that has modestly increased from 73% of investments to 74% of investments. I want to see more of that as Main has a lower percentage of such investments than do many of its peers.

During the quarter, Main appears to have paid off a $90 million issue of bonds carrying a 6.125% interest rate. That was funded, so far anyway, by the credit facility with carries a variable rate which is currently 3.9%. I’d like to see that funded on a longer term basis with some fixed rate bonds.

Conclusion

MAIN is one of my 10 largest positions, making up more than 4% of my DGI portfolio. It has been increasing its monthly dividend since 2011 and paying a semi-annual “special” dividend as well. At its current price of just under $40, it is below my buy price of $41. MAIN is currently the only BCD (Business Development Corporation) that I own as they can be hard to understand. Main is simply the best of them and its presentations provide the information an investor needs to understand how it is making money. And it’s one of the few that consistently grows both NAV and DNII. Many dividend growth companies, especially those with very safe dividends tend to have lower yields. Main has a very safe dividend and its yield is fairly high, especially when you take into account the semi-annual dividends. Right now, at under $40, the share price is under the value of the dividends it is likely to pay out in the future. That makes MAIN a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor. You get a safe dividend and a good boost to your dividend income as well.

