UnitedHealth Group: I Disagree With The Recent Downgrade

Full Disclosure, I have family members that own UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares. Now that that's out of the way, I think Citigroup's downgrade today on the stock has just helped make it an even better buying opportunity. Of all the overpriced, overvalued stocks on the market today, very few have the earnings reliability and robust market positioning of UnitedHealth. Unlike other stocks like Netflix (NFLX) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), UNH delivers consistently higher returns annually, without the crazy price tag. It also operates in an indispensable industry. I love the company and definitely think it's a great long-term play.

If one could amend the classic "death and taxes" line in any way, it would most assuredly involve the addition of a reference to insurance. It's a necessary evil in life but one that is hard to avoid. Furthermore, the area in which UNH operates, Healthcare, is ever expanding. To that end, I think there is ever expanding demand for their product. That's just simply economics.

The main selling point of UNH stock is the simplicity of its annual story. The stock is almost boring. The earnings are almost always in line with estimates, and those earnings are always higher than the year prior. Every year, premiums collected increase like clockwork, and the company's revenue stream grows. Between 2013 and 2017, total revenue increased 64.2% to $201.17 billion. In that same time frame, net incomes have risen 87.5% to over $10.5 billion in fiscal 2017. Thanks to a decreased share count, the rising incomes have been increasingly beneficial to shareholders. Diluted earnings per share have risen 94% over the last five full years to $10.72 per share in 2017.

This year looks primed to continue UNH's trend of simple gains. Full year non-GAAP estimates of $12.70 represent a 26% increase year over year. Thus far, the first half of the year has produced quarterly earnings needed to make that full year estimate a reality. With $6.18 in non-GAAP earnings, through June, UNH has yet to miss estimates. I feel confident they'll meet second half expectations and meet full year estimates. The company itself put its guidance at adjusted earnings of $12.50 to $12.75 for the year. If they conservatively make $12.50 per share, the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of a little under 20x full year earnings. For me, that's not an absurd valuation when you consider how much people are still paying for things like Tesla (TSLA). And, we've all seen how that value trap is turning out.

If I had one complaint to make with the firm, it's the high long-term debt situation. $32 billion is a lot of money. I hate seeing rising interest expenses, and UNH's are definitely rising. That said, the debt payments in relation to the operating income being created are so small that it's not a big deal at present. The company had over $21 billion in cash/short-term investments at the end of the second quarter. I see no reason to worry about their ability to handle their costs.

I personally think Citigroup jumped the gun on this downgrade. They must have much higher expectations than I do, because I love the stock performance of UNH. The health insurer has outpaced the S&P 500 by roughly 200% over the past five years, with the gap only expanding. It's not easy to find a 267% return in a stock this stable. If you go out and play with emerging markets and high-risk startups, sure you'll find it. But for risk-averse retirement accounts, this stock is a great play. I would fault them on the 1.34% dividend yield, but the stock price has gained so well that the yield is sort of hard to complain about.

$288 is probably a fair price target for the near term, as market volatility could increase. However, I think the insurer will fare better over the next 12 months than $288. As interest rates rise, I expect these sorts of stocks to do even better, as the underlying bonds that the companies purchase will yield higher returns to increase the spread. Because of this, I am going against Citigroup's downgrade to "hold" and saying this is the time to buy more shares of stocks like UnitedHealth Group.

