FireEye: A Closer Look

I will be presenting an updated DCF valuation in which value will be driven by a near-perfect execution and minimal macro-headwind.

Sluggish price action is a good sign that we need to revisit our forecast on this cyber play.

In my last article, I told investors not to forget their FireEye (FEYE) thesis. The idea was that if investors are betting on this space due to the proliferation of IoT devices, a development which will require the security industry to develop solutions to keep attackers at bay, then FireEye is one of those names they should watch out for.

After the surge in price action we experienced at the beginning of the year, it appears the momentum is dying. Competitors such as Palo Alto Network (PANW), Proofpoint (PFPT), and Fortinet (FTNT) have recorded large gains, while FireEye has managed to trudge on. I will be running my numbers again while reviewing my narrative.

Narrative

Source: Author

Starting with revenue growth, I project single-digit y/y growth of 8% from 2019 to 2023. A combination of growing competition from incumbents and new market entrants will fragment margin share for all participants. Therefore, I don’t see FireEye easily revisiting the double-digit revenue growth territory unless a product shake-up or market share expansion happens. This can be achieved for example if FireEye rolls out high margin firewalls a development which is not within its near-term reach.

Existing products that will drive growth will revolve around the network security appliances, email security, and Helix for automation.

Source: Momentum Partners

Bear in mind that FireEye remains one of the few low growth cyber plays. The median growth for low-growth cybersecurity companies is 11%, and FireEye barely makes the cut.

I project significant gross margins improvement from 71% in 2019 to 81% in 2023 as FireEye reaps the full reward of the Helix rollout. Operating margin will also improve from -14% to 11%. This will be driven by better OPEX management due to improved channel visibility and understanding of its target market.

Source: Author

Other items such as interest expense, tax, and shares outstanding will grow steadily while having little impact on the overall picture.

DCF model

I will be using a 5-year DCF model for my valuation. I assume FireEye will get it right in 5 years or get acquired. FireEye will break the $1billion revenue mark in 2021: that means Proofpoint will beat them to that feat. If this scenario plays out, that means I’m either being too conservative about my projections or Proofpoint is simply overvalued given FireEye’s bigger TAM (total addressable market).

Going to profit ratios, I don’t see FireEye making GAAP profit by 2023, though there is a possibility that FireEye will breakeven by then. Therefore, positive FCF projections will be driven by D&A, and positive contribution from working capital aided by stock-based compensation.





Source: Author ( GAAP)

Discounting

I will be using a discount factor of 10% as my WACC (weighted average cost of capital). This is within 88% of the average discount factor for software stocks. The volatility inherent in the software business is the reason for the huge discount rate. Coupled with the massive debt on FireEye's balance sheet, I will be careful not to forecast a lower cost of capital until the balance sheet improves.

Source: Author

I will be using the Gordon growth model to calculate my terminal value. I’m assuming a growth till perpetuity of 3% in line with the market inflation rate. This gives an equity value of $3.2 billion. Netting out cash, debt, and options, we have a market cap of $3.34 billion. Using shares outstanding of 193 million, this gives a price/share of $17.

Sensitivity analysis

For investors who will prefer a more bullish or bearish scenario, the sensitivity table below provides a range of valuation to choose from. By varying the WACC and the growth till perpetuity, we can arrive at a wider valuation range of $10 - $39. While I don't see FEYE losing half its value, doubling its market cap won't be an easy task either.

Source: Author

For example, if we use a WACC of 10% and a growth till perpetuity of 5% for our cash flow, FireEye will be potentially worth $23/share. That's hard to overlook and there is a strong chance that we hit that mark again before the year runs out.

Conclusion

As long as management continues to execute to sustain growth and improve operating margins, there will be little to worry about. This is because a significant portion of the valuation is driven by the terminal value. And the terminal value is best defended by management.

Volatility will be mostly external versus internal. The huge portion of long-term debt on its balance sheet means a little margin of error in terms of capital allocation as any attempt to revisit the debt market will only raise its cost of capital.

Put together, I will be hesitant to issue a BUY rating. I will go with a HOLD rating instead while sticking with a price range of $12 - $17.

Cautious investors should take into consideration the following risks while consulting the sensitivity analysis table for a suitable price point.

Risks

Lack of profitability means a huge portion of the projected cash flow is based on the assumption that margins will continue to improve Low entry barrier in the cybersecurity space will make it tough for incumbents to maintain lofty margins, including FireEye Bundling by network security vendors might continue to eat into FireEye’s margins FireEye might find it difficult securing capital in future if it burns through its current cash without achieving its set cash flow projection. Refinancing might come at a huge cost of capital, a move which will raise risk premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.