Michaels: Is The Market Being Too Pessimistic?

Despite this, we expect some of management's key efforts and initiatives to drive value going forward.

Michaels Companies (MIK) reported Q2 results not long ago, sending shares into yet another free fall. After listening in on the company's earnings call, we believe that the headwinds in the arts & crafts ("A&C") space are secular and underemphasized by management.

Even then, management is pursuing various strategies and initiatives - some of which seem attractive, with considerable potential in driving sales, traffic, and value in the long run. Combined with a heavily discounted valuation, from what we deem to be an overly pessimistic market sentiment, we see value in Michaels shares.

Q2 Analysis

Revenue in the quarter came in at ~$1.05 billion, falling short of the analyst consensus by roughly $10 million. Compared to the same quarter in the previous year, revenue declined by $19 million or 1.9% y/y. Drivers here included an increase in average ticket size, outweighed by a decrease in transaction volume.

Additionally, comparable store sales declined by 40 basis points y/y. Management notes the impact of the 13-week quarter in FY17; when comparing 2Q17 and 2Q18 on a 13-week quarter basis, comparable store sales would have grown by 30 basis points.

In the quarter, the primary driver in revenue decline was the closing of 94 Aaron Brothers stores, which impacted sales to the tune of $27 million. This was offset by $8 million from operations, which in turn was from 21 net new Michaels stores opened in 2Q17. On a broader level, management highlights the stagnant industry which is seeing no growth in total sales, stressing that the issue is industry-wide, not company-specific.

An interesting topic management brought up - one that has been in the headlines quite frequently - is tariffs. We typically think of tariffs as impacting a company's costs, although Michaels' management notes how they believe it may affect consumer spending, and in turn, their revenue. The connection makes sense; however, we believe that any impacts felt on the company's top line are primarily attributable to secular headwinds in the A&C space. On a company-specific level, Michaels appears to be taking strides in an attempt to counteract the industry stagnation.

Some efforts which management is undertaking include a more focused approach to customers - i.e., leveraging technology to drive activity, primarily through the Michaels mobile app. Through this platform, the company is able to push promotions. The focus on child products is another area worth keeping an eye on; CEO Chuck Rubin underlines the fact that kids are a big a trip driver to stores, and as a result, the company is expanding their offering including brands like Legos.

Goldman Sachs analyst Matt Fassler brought up an interesting question in the Q&A section of the call, asking whether there could be potential in Michaels' taking a piece of the pie which Toys "R" Us once held. With Toys "R" Us falling victim to a rapidly transforming industry and incredible competition from e-commerce peers, the fact that management is placing the majority of their kid SKUs online helps dampen our concerns about this segment.

What could certainly compliment this segment is a partnership with an e-commerce giant. Early this month, Credit Suisse released a note discussing a relationship between Michaels and Amazon (AMZN). Analyst Seth Sigman notes Michaels growing online business, which is up double from the previous year and only comprises 2% of total sales. Sigman also notes the higher priced goods which are being sold online. Our thoughts on the matter lie primarily in the upside potential, should the relationship take off - with a small percentage of sales comprised from e-commerce, the high-growth segment could help fuel top-line growth down the line.

Costs in the quarter stemmed primarily from distribution-related expenses. As shown below, the company's gross margin contracted by ~214 basis points y/y. Going forward, transportation costs are a big factor, with fuel prices on the rise. This, in addition to increased partial shipping costs and domestic carrier rates, is pressuring Michaels' gross profit for the foreseeable future. The impact is expected to be ~$10 million for the year. Due to the nature of the freight contracts Michaels has, the company is left exposed to fuel price increases.

Other potential impacts to the company's COGS going forward include the implementation of tariffs which are expected to roll out in 3Q18. In the near term, management sees no impact on FY18 numbers, yet exposure to these tariffs is estimated to be ~$400 million. As previously mentioned, however, the biggest impact (in management's opinion) could be felt on the company's top line.

On operations, operating expenses as a percentage of sales came in at over 28%, lower year-over-year. Despite the lower SG&A costs in the quarter, Michaels' EBIT margin contracted by 126 basis points again driven by higher COGS. One of the key areas includes the company's ad spending, which is expected to be flat percentage-wise. Management emphasized this, after mentioning the decision to shift spending from traditional mediums (e.g., print) to TV and digital ads. The company's rent expenses were slightly higher due to the opening of 21 net new stores in the past year.

EPS for Q3 is expected to come in between $0.42-0.45, below the Street's expectation of $0.50 - despite this, full-year EPS guidance is between $2.29 and $2.42. The company has recently carried out its $250 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program. The remainder of the ASR should wrap up in Q3, leaving $100 million remaining under the company's share repurchase authorization.

Michaels' interest expense in the quarter increased by $6 million from last year due to higher LIBOR rates, which impacted the rate on the company's term loan. Early in Q2, the term loan's interest rate was reduced by 25 basis points from LIBOR + 2.75% to LIBOR + 2.50%. Interest coverage remains healthy, with the company's interest coverage ratio in 2Q18 coming in at 2x; Michaels' LTM interest coverage ratio at the end of 2Q18 was 5.1x.

From a debt perspective, the company doesn't appear to be incredibly leveraged; total debt-to-EBITDA in the LTM is ~3.3x, with net leverage standing at ~3.2x.

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing Michaels to peers, the company appears to be ridiculously undervalued. Of course, the catch is the questionable top- and bottom-line growth, driven by secular industry headwinds. With these factors in mind, achieving organic revenue growth does become a challenge, which ultimately impedes the company's ability to generate healthy earnings growth. As a result, a discount is certainly warranted. On the other hand, we do see value in the company's efforts and believe that they will provide some stability going forward.

Using the low-end of FY18 EPS guidance, EPS is expected to grow in the high single digits from the previous year - acceptable growth for a company in an uphill battle. At only 7.5x FY18 EPS, shares appear to be trading at a great price. The chances that earnings fall out from underneath the company are slim in our eyes, and given the increased EPS outlook for the year, we are optimistic into the near future.

Additionally, the company has bounced around between ~10-13x earnings over the past year, averaging ~11x LTM EPS. Shares are currently at low, trading at only 9.3x LTM EPS and 7.5x FY18 EPS; from the previous quarter, we believe little has changed - if anything, we see improvements in management's efforts and initiatives. Using the low-end of management's EPS guidance for FY18 ($2.29-2.42) and a 9x multiple, we derive a PT of $21 - reflecting upside of over 20%.

We reiterate our buy rating and lower our PT to $21 (from $25).

