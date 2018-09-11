Acacia Research: The Scattering Speaks Volumes But Actually Says Little

Still, the scattering speaks volumes while saying very little.

It's too soon to know if the ousting was appropriate. Time will tell.

Following the battle, in less than eight weeks, the three members of the executive team and five of six remaining Board members resigned.

Scatter!!

The word provokes images. The innocent when invaded. The guilty when raided. Creepy crawlies running from the light.





Sources: left, center, right

Yet, when you witness a scattering, the actual motivator may not always be readily apparent.

In the case of Acacia Research (ACTG), shareholders are, rightfully, confounded about the motivators. But, have no doubt, there was a scattering.

The Set-Up

Historically, Acacia Research operated as an NPE (non-practicing entity) protecting patent and IP assets. When Matthew Vella was CEO from August, 2013 to December, 2015, the company focused on narrowing its assets to high quality, high revenue-potential patent portfolios. Investment analysts likened the strategy to an “elephant hunt”.

In late December, 2015, after a jury decision against the company on a key portfolio case, Mr. Vella abruptly resigned. At the time, the company had 42 full-time employees. The Board of Directors included Robert Harris, II, Fred deBoom, Edward Frykman, Louis Graziadio, III and William Anderson.

In reaction to Mr. Vella's departure, the Board appointed Marvin Key as interim CEO and constructed an Office of the Chairman claiming it would start a search for a replacement CEO – with “claiming” being the operative word. It never initiated a search.

On August 1, 2016, Acacia disbanded the Office of the Chairman and appointed Louis Graziadio III as Executive Chairman of the Board. By the end of 2016, there were 27 full-time employees. The Board's roster had expanded to Fred deBoom, Edward Frykman, Louis Graziadio, III, William Anderson and Frank Walsh, III.

By April 21, 2017, Marvin Key submitted his resignation. Again, Mr. Graziadio and the Board appointed an interim leader. Robert B. Stewart, Jr., son of Acacia's founder, R. Bruce Stewart was appointed president. The company stated he was to serve as interim CEO. With the change, the company discontinued the Q&A portion of its earnings calls.

As the year wore on, Acacia's share price faltered and fell below the $5 mark. Shareholder discontent mounted. By the end of 2017, the full-time employee count had shrunk to 13. The executive roster included Robert Stewart, Jr. as President, Clayton Haynes as CFO and Edward Treska as General Counsel. Mr. Stewart joined the company in 1997, Mr. Haynes in 2001 and Mr. Treska in 2004. So, although the headcount had been cut in half and the leadership team had decades of experience, the Board swelled to include Fred deBoom, Edward Frykman, Louis Graziadio, III, William Anderson, Frank Walsh, III and James Sanders.

On March 20, 2018, Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners announced to Acacia's shareholders their intent to nominate two replacement candidates for Acacia's Board. Mr. Graziadio and Mr. Walsh were up for reelection at the annual meeting.

On April 2, 2018, in what appeared to be a response to the activist letter, Acacia added two more directors, Paul Falzone and Joe Davis. Acacia claims it had been vetting both men for 18 months.

Removing Stewart, Haynes and Treska from the employee count means Acacia had 11 executives or directors for the remaining 10 employees. Someone could argue a lopsided leadership team was necessary because of the lack of a permanent CEO. Yet, in the midst of the battle over Board seats, Acacia admitted Mr. Graziadio had indeed been “running the show” since he took over as Chairman of the Board.

“Since Mr. Graziadio’s appointment as Executive Chairman in August 2016, he has devoted virtually all of his time and effort to Acacia and its business, effectively functioning as acting CEO, overseeing, advising and assisting Acacia’s senior management team and playing the leading role in the formulation and implementation of Acacia’s new strategy, including the planning, negotiation and execution of the Veritone and other investments.”

It is ironic that another key contention of the battle centered on whether Acacia had adopted a new business strategy and abandoned its historical model. Activists accused. Acacia denied. Yet, in its own words, Acacia admitted the change.

As a last compromise on the proxy battle, in late May, Acacia consented it would add yet another Board position for one of the activist candidates. At one point, it even offered to add another seat if both parties agreed on a candidate. These compromises were declined.

At its annual meeting in June, shareholders elected Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners' replacement candidates, Clifford Press and Alfred Tobia, Jr. to Acacia's Board. Mr. Press and Mr. Tobia would replace incumbent members Louis Graziadio, III and Joe Walsh.

At that point, the three executive leaders in the company remained, Stewart, Haynes and Treska. The Board now consisted of Fred deBoom, Edward Frykman, William Anderson, James Sanders, Paul Falzone, Joe Davis and shareholder-elected Clifford Press and Alfred Tobia, Jr.

The Scattering

After the annual meeting, Mr. Tobia interpreted the message behind the vote.

“We believe that the decisive results of this vote clearly indicate a mandate for significant change at this Company.”

Change came swiftly.

Paul Falzone, elected to the Board in April, and William Anderson, long-time member, resigned by the end of July. Mr. Falzone's resignation wasn't necessarily shocking as he'd only been on board (pun intended) a few months.

When the company announced second quarter results approximately a week later on August 8th, three more Board members had resigned effective August 7th – Joe Davis, elected in April alongside Paul Falzone, Fred deBoom and James Sanders.

As well, all three executives, Stewart, Haynes and Treska, resigned their positions effective August 10th. Mr. Haynes and Mr. Treska will provide consulting services after their departure. Interestingly, though Mr. Stewart is the founder's son and had been with Acacia over 20 years, only Mr. Haynes and Mr. Treska were acknowledged in the company's release.

“We would like to thank Ed Treska and Clayton Haynes for their contributions and service to Acacia over the years.”

Replacements

On August 14th, Acacia added C. Allen Bradley to its Board until the next annual meeting in 2019. Most recently, Mr. Bradley served as executive chairman of Amerisafe (AMSF) from 2005 to 2016. His tenure with the company lasted 22 years. He is credited with leading Amerisafe through its initial public offering as well as leading it in its most profitable years.

Acacia also rehired Marc Booth on August 13th as its Chief Intellectual Property Officer. He originally joined Acacia in 2006. When he was terminated in 2017, his title was EVP and General Manager of Acacia Research Group. The shareholder-elected Board members, Tobia and Press, expressed confidence in Mr. Booth's familiarity with Acacia's portfolios and operations. This move was, no doubt, purposeful as a prevailing attack during the proxy battle was that Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press lacked experience with Acacia's business.

Beyond personnel, Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press advertised repeatedly their intention to redirect Acacia's strategy and operations.

Actions Versus Words

Mr. Tobia touted the company's focus on expense-cutting in the second quarter earnings report.

“In our short time on the Board, we have made tangible progress in executing on our strategic plan and these efforts are ahead of schedule. Operating expenses have been reduced significantly, decreasing Acacia’s general and administrative run rate from $13 million per year to approximately $4.5 million per year.”

So, yes, it is quite fair to test actions against words.

A first test would validate the G&A run rate. Second quarter G&A expenses were $7.1 million; $5.9 million excluding non-cash stock compensation expenses. However, it is obvious the second quarter included non-recurring costs for the proxy battle. For the first quarter, G&A expenses excluding non-cash stock compensation expenses totaled $4.4 million. Thus, a run rate based on these numbers would be at least $17.6 million. Therefore, it could be surmised that Mr. Tobia erroneously stated the run rate or it could be surmised that he shared information based on Acacia's actual position rather than its past results.

A second test would attempt to validate some of the run rate difference. On a go-forward basis, Mr. Booth will receive an annual base salary of $250,000. This salary expense will be easily offset by elimination of the annual fee of $250,000 for “support services” paid to Second Southern, a company wholly owned by Mr. Graziadio.

As a comparison, Mr. Stewart's annual base salary was $400,000, Mr. Haynes' annual base salary was $393,978 and Mr. Treska's annual base salary was $420,000. In total, compensation in 2017 for the three were $1.33 million for Mr. Stewart, $1.17 million for Mr. Haynes and $1.43 million for Mr. Treska.

As well, Mr. Tobia stated in the earnings call the number of seats on the Board of directors will decrease to five. This reduction nets Acacia at least $80,000 per year for each eliminated seat.

Of the run rate difference of $8.5 million touted in the earnings call, $13 million - $4.5 million, the majority appears to be gained simply from the initial “scattering”. But, several of the positions will need to be filled eventually. So, the whole cut may not be permanent.

Expense Annual Amount Second Southern “support services” $250,000.00 President Salary $1,333,347.00 CFO Salary $1,165,018.00 General Counsel Salary $1,434,732.00 Elimination of 3 Board seats $240,000.00 Subtotal $4,423,097.00

Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press also expressed hesitation about the size of Acacia's investment in Veritone (VERI).

“We are concerned that Acacia has such a high level of exposure to such a volatile stock.”

True to their word, on August 23, form 4 filed with the SEC reflects Acacia sold one million shares of Veritone at a price of $10.50.

Actions are speaking louder than words.

The Battle

With the proxy battle settled, there is no benefit in rehashing every bitter point. No doubt during the contest, each side painted a purposely-slanted picture. Yet, the possible motivations behind the scattering is still pertinent for existing shareholders.

In its annual report, Acacia explains one purpose of its Board structure.

“These provisions include...the division of our board of directors into three classes with staggered terms for each class, which could make it more difficult for an outsider to gain control of our board of directors.”

With the Board structure designed to hamper an outsider from taking over, it may be confusing how the activists managed to effectively do so. One explanation is a point brought to light during the battle regarding Mr. Press' experience and reputation.

“Clifford Press “lacks clear industry experience”. Moreover, given Mr. Press’ abrasive style and his history of disruption in boardrooms as a "rental director" for various activists, we believe he will do more harm than good for Acacia stockholders.” “We spoke to five different people who have been on various Boards with Mr. Press and the impression that we came away with is one of an abrasive, willful and closed-minded individual.”

In rebuttal, activists would counter the scattering was fueled by relationships that should not have existed on a publicly-traded company's board.

“If you look at the proxy materials, we've sort of drawn connections between the legacy directors where all were kind of close friends or associates of one person. And, once he was overwhelmingly removed from the Board by the shareholders, there really wasn't much reason for them to stay.”

Regardless of relationships, Acacia insisted the commitment of the Board members up for reelection was evidenced by stock ownership. Throughout the battle, Acacia questioned why shareholders would vote for two candidates that did not directly own a share of Acacia's stock. It is definitely true that Mr. Graziadio and Mr. Walsh had admirable direct investments in Acacia. And, the activists' two candidates did not directly own shares. However, indirectly, Mr. Tobia owned over 1 million shares through his firm, Sidus.

This lack of ownership could have eased a decision to scatter. Acacia's newest two directors did not directly own a share of Acacia's stock. The other three resigning directors directly owned just ¼ of 1% of Acacia's 50 million outstanding shares. If Acacia considered holding a substantial number of shares a key determinant of being a worthy director, then five of its seven would have failed the test.

Paul Falzone 0 Joe Davis 0 James Sanders 3,000 William Anderson 47,370 Fred deBoom 78,600 Frank Walsh, III 383,961 Louis Graziadio, III 1,041,551 Robert Stewart, Jr. 98,643 Clayton Haynes 94,667 Edward Treska 56,035

Familiarity may have also played a role in the scattering. In the two weeks between the activists' candidates being named and Acacia's appointment of two additional directors, the company purported it tried to interview the activists' candidates.

“The Board of Directors sought to interview two director candidates nominated by Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners. The candidates were not made available on a timely basis, so the candidates were evaluated based on the information included in the notice of nomination provided by these investors.”

The statement certainly seems to imply a distinct lack of familiarity with the candidates nominated by the activists. And, yet, just days before the annual meeting and the ultimate vote, Mr. Walsh eluded to a very different level.

“We have spent a significant amount of time with them, beginning in October 2017, in person, by phone and via email to find a constructive resolution to their disruptive campaign.”

Familiarity with the activists' candidates could certainly mean a level of exhaustion from trying to work together was already in play. On the other hand, a lack of familiarity could also mean the path forward simply appeared too exhausting.

The resignation letters of Mr. Falzone and Mr. Anderson both did stress disappointment in the intentions of the incoming Board members, Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press. It does seem Mr. Falzone and Mr. Anderson were attempting to give shareholders a "heads up".

“...they will actively oppose any transformational transaction like the one currently in front of the board.” “Clifford responded that they did not have a plan, that they were not interested in a transformative transaction and would in fact adamantly oppose one.”

But, there were no details supplied about the transaction. Both left the veil drawn in that regard. Contrarily, when questioned about the missed opportunity on the earnings call, Mr. Tobia freely shared details.

“It would have involved a reverse merger combination with a speculative software startup that had a very high valuation. And, it also valued Acacia at a discount to its cash. It gave no credit for its NOL. And, to give you an idea of how bad the deal was, the transaction involved the company making an offer to greenmail us out at a 40% premium to the market. We rejected the greenmail offer and that began the unraveling of the proposed transaction.”

(For those less familiar, a greenmail offer is defined as an “acquisition tactic whereby the acquirer attempts to obtain a controlling interest in a target by buying shares at a premium from the target's shareholders.”)

In fairness, an abundance of details shouldn't automatically signal the truth is being told.

But, also in fairness, for shareholders starved for information, it was refreshing that Mr. Tobia both attended the earnings call and answered questions.

The simple fact of the matter is shareholders may never fully understand the motivations behind the scattering. In some cases, time would tell. But, it probably won't in this one.

Time Will Tell

But, time will tell whether shareholders voted appropriately to place their confidence in Tobia and Press.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.