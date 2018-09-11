What's Next For CenturyLink's 10% Yield?

The question facing CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) investors is, can you trust the company’s 10% yield? There are two thought processes when it comes to high-yield stocks. Some investors will avoid the shares, assuming the yield is like a mirage in the desert, it looks like a great opportunity, then disappears just as quickly. Other investors might be willing to take a risk on the shares, hoping the high-yield is simply a temporary situation before a significant recovery in the shares. Which one describes CentryLink’s situation?

Lifetime customers

Over the last several years, two of the most consistent frustrations with internet service providers have been quality of customer service and constant price changes. Companies like CenturyLink, Verizon (NYSE: VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), essentially sell a commodity when it comes to internet service. One of the last things a customer of a commodity business wants to see is price increases.

With this as a backdrop, CenturyLink is trying to change the script when it comes to internet pricing. The company offers innovative “Price for Life” internet service options. This is a bold offer and something that CenturyLink hopes will reverse the recent decline in consumer internet subscribers.

Analysts largely seem to believe that internet service is growing, while voice and video services are declining. Like most generalizations, there are a few holes in this theory. First, consumer internet subscribers are shifting between companies, certain companies are gaining ground, while others report declines. Over the last year, CenturyLink witnessed a decline of 6%, while Verizon lost 0.5%.

The companies are trying to turn these losses around with two completely different approaches. Verizon is trying to stick to the old approach of offering a set price for a limited amount of time. The three different plans are priced between $39.99 and $79.99, with each step adding an additional year price commitment. The theory seems to be, if you offer a good price to customers, maybe they will forget that the cost will increase over the next few years.

The problem is this only exacerbates Verizon’s challenges. The economic theory of price elasticity says, customers will stick with a service assuming the price doesn’t rise beyond their perceived value. When a promotional price expires, the sticker-shock of the regular price creates the kind of negative perception that causes customers to look elsewhere. When Verizon customers look to other companies, they are probably going to look at CenturyLink.

CenturyLink’s pricing plan is differentiated from the market, as the pricing is guaranteed “For Life.” Customers can choose between plans starting at $45 a month. These prices are locked in, and the customer doesn’t have to worry about increases in the future. From a customer’s standpoint, theoretically this generates goodwill and increased satisfaction. From the company’s standpoint, it takes less calls about billing issues because the price is straightforward and doesn’t change.

Opportunity identified

Aside from lifetime pricing, CenturyLink also identified a very specific issue within its internet subscribers. The good news for investors is the problem is both addressable and trackable. In CenturyLink’s conference call, Sunit Patel, CFO, said of internet subscriber movement, “losses of about 134,000 at speeds under 20-meg and gain of approximately 54,000 in the higher speed offerings.”

He also mentioned that 60% of consumer broadband subscribers were at the sub-20-meg service level. The retention rate should be much better for the 40% of the base that is already at higher speeds. In addition, CenturyLink now knows where to focus its marketing dollars. Since the lowest cost “Price for Life” plan starts at 20 megs, new subscribers shouldn’t be an issue.

With a significant portion of CenturyLink’s revenue coming from broadband, any ability to target and decrease losses is a win for the company and shareholders alike.

What about cash flow?

Any discussion of CenturyLink’s dividend wouldn’t be complete without addressing the company’s cash flow situation. In the last six months, CenturyLink generated about $1.4 billion in core free cash flow and paid about $1.2 billion in dividends, about an 86% payout ratio. As a quick comparison, Verizon generated about $9.8 billion in core free cash flow, and paid $4.8 billion in dividends, or a 49% payout ratio.

Though an 86% payout ratio doesn’t leave CenturyLink a lot of wiggle room, the company has enough to cover the dividend with money left over. The company reaffirmed strong free cash flow guidance, suggesting the back half of the year will be at least as good as the front half.

Over the full year, if this scenario plays out, CenturyLink should produce about $400 million in free cash flow beyond the dividend. This year, the company has about $300 million in long-term debt coming due. This suggests CenturyLink should have enough to pay off this year’s debt with about $100 million left over.

The bottom line

Investors looking for income should give CenturyLink’s 10% yield serious consideration. The company’s Price for Life model for internet customers is a significant challenge to the industry norms. For years, telecom and cable providers have gotten away with introductory pricing, followed by a significant price increase at the end of the term. CenturyLink is looking to draw in many of those disgruntled users.

Given that the Price for Life plans and 40% of existing internet customers are getting 20-meg service or better, should mean better retention for the company going forward. CenturyLink is generating enough free cash flow to cover the dividend and pay for this year’s long-term debt. In addition, there are no significant debt maturities coming due until 2021.

Investors might worry about CenturyLink’s huge yield and whether it’s supportable. Based on what the company is reporting, and cash flow expectations, this looks like the real deal and is anything but a mirage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.