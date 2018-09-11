Noble Energy's Second Quarter Results Analysis

NBL is a possible long-term second-choice, especially for an investor who desires to participate in every segment of the oil production segment, including midstream US.

Noble Energy underwent a significant change to become a company with a more in-depth focus on onshore oil and gas production in the U.S.

Noble Energy's total revenues increased by 16.1% year over year to $1,230 million in the second quarter and down 4.4% sequentially.

Image: Tamar gas-processing rig from the Times of Israel.

Investment Thesis

Noble Energy (NBL) is a US-based energy company, specializing primarily in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production. Furthermore, the company's business operations also include a midstream segment. Noble Energy market capitalization is $13.96 billion, which qualifies the company as a large-cap stock.

Noble Energy underwent a significant change to become a company with a more in-depth focus on onshore oil and gas production in the U.S., which qualify the company as a "shale player." The emphasis is focused particularly on the DJ Basin in Colorado.

Noble Energy business model attracts investors primarily because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($0.44 per share and a yield of 1.50% annually). However, the dividend paid pales in comparison to the one paid by the main oil supermajors like ExxonMobil (XOM) for example.

NBL is a possible long-term second-choice, especially for an investor who desires to participate in every segment of the oil production segment, including midstream U.S. The company is well managed and focus on strengthening its balance sheet.

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Operationally, we set production records, enhanced our exploration portfolio and advanced our onshore and offshore development programs, including infrastructure additions and takeaway agreements. We are taking advantage of our flexibility to adapt to changing conditions and are adjusting our Delaware and DJ programs to put them in an even stronger position to deliver our long-term objectives.

Noble Energy Quick Presentation

One fundamental characteristic is that Noble Energy US Onshore output is the most significant production for the company with 244K Boep/d or 70.5% of the total production for 2Q'18.

Note: NBL has sold its assets located in the Gulf of Mexico to Fieldwood Energy.

1 - US Onshore

The onshore is comprised of mainly two segments: DJ Basin (Colorado), and the Delaware Basin in the United States.

Source: Company Presentation (montage).

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In both of these key basins, we installed critical gathering infrastructure to achieve the long-term capital efficiency of these high-quality contiguous acreage positions. We've also increased our exposure to higher priced export and global markets, executing on our strategy to diversify end markets for our U.S. onshore crude oil sales.

The company's strategy is clearly to reallocate its activity to the DJ Basin. The company also secured long-term Permian oil takeaway to the Gulf Coast, with access to export markets this quarter.

2 - Eastern Mediterranean, Including Offshore Israel and Cyprus (Leviathan, Tamar, and Cyprus Projects)

Source: NBL Presentation

The Leviathan development project is now about 60% completed, and first gas is expected in the Fourth Quarter 2019.

The company said in the conference call:

Offshore, the development of our world-class Leviathan asset is rapidly moving forward. We have agreements for over 900 million cubic feet per day, including the natural gas contracts announced earlier this year. And we continue to negotiate additional volumes that could quickly fill up the first phase. I'm also pleased that we're making excellent progress on commercial agreements to deliver our gas from Tamar and Leviathan into Egypt to help supply the growing regional demand.

3 - West Africa, Including Offshore Equatorial Guinea; And Offshore Gabon, Suriname, And Newfoundland

Source: NBL

Another substantial second-quarter accomplishment is the Heads of Agreement supporting the development of natural gas from the Alen field, offshore Equatorial Guinea.

The company said:

it represents the first step towards regional gas monetization, utilizing the existing infrastructure in place at both the Alen field and the onshore LNG facilities. With linkage to global LNG markets and gross resources of 3 trillion cubic feet from our multiple discoveries in the immediate area.

4 - Midstream Activity

Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing. Noble Energy participates in this business segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP.

Source: NBL Presentation May 2018

On September 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX).

Note: The company sold 7.5 million units of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter of 2018. According to the 1Q filing, the sale resulted in net proceeds of approximately $135 million received, and a gain of $109 million recognized on the deal.

Noble Energy - Financial Table. The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 859 724 847 910 1010 1036 1059 960 1201 1286 1230 Net Income in $ Million -2028 -287 -315 -144 -252 36 -1498 -115 516 574 -23 EBITDA $ Million -859 243 202 427 140 674 -1735 403 874 1084 548 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 3.47% 0 0 42.96% 44.63% 0 EPS diluted in $/share -5.02 -0.67 -0.73 -0.33 -0.59 0.08 -3.20 -0.28 1.09 1.14 -0.05 Operating cash flow in $ Million 576 251 189 614 297 536 341 541 533 583 496 CapEx in $ Million 460 496 316 352 377 587 628 741 693 787 995 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 116 -245 -127 262 -80 -51 -287 -200 -160 -204 -499 Total Cash $ Million 1028 953 1300 1819 1180 787 540 564 675 992 621 Long term Debt in $ Million 7976 7882 7868 7854 7011 6995 7133 7487 6746 6858 6361 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 432 429 430 430 430 434 472 487 484 487 484

Source: Noble Energy filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues

Noble Energy's total revenues increased by 16.1% year over year to $1,230 million in the second quarter and down 4.4% sequentially. The company missed on earnings but beat slightly on revenues this quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Noble Energy has an annual free cash flow negative of $1,063 million. It is the main concern and shows that Noble Energy is running an oversized CapEx at the moment. It is not necessarily negative of course, and it will pay off in the future assuming that the actual spending turns into cash flow.

However, the company was able to reduce debt and implement an aggressive shares buyback.

Note: NBL acquired 1.8 million shares of Noble Energy stock, for $63 million, resulting in the year to date repurchases of 4.0 million shares for $130 million, under the Board of Directors' authorized $ 750 million share repurchase program.NBL is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

According to NBL (10-Q filing), the total debt is $6.663 billion with a debt-to-book capital ratio of 39%.

Note: The company extended that $4 billion credit facility to a 2023 maturity the first quarter.

4 - Quarterly Production 2Q'18

In the second quarter, sales volume averaged 346K Boep/d or 31,527 Boe or down 5.2% sequentially.

Note: DJ basin production was 121K Boep/d and Delaware basin 47K Boep/d this quarter.

The company forecasts full-year 2018 sales volumes to range between 350K Boep/d and 360K Boep/d, with full-year capital expenditures increasing to $3 billion driven higher spending and cost inflation.

Sales volumes for the third quarter of 2018 are expected to range between 335K and 345K Boep/d.

Noble Energy - Technical Analysis

NBL is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $34 (I recommend selling at or above $34 at least 30% to 40% of your holding) and line support at $29 (cautious accumulation assuming the support is holding this week?).

Ascending triangle patterns are considered bullish patterns in general which means that a decisive breakout on the upside could occur in the mid-term with a re-test of $38-$40 (I recommend to take some profit at this level).

However, NBL is trading in correlation with the oil prices and I am not necessarily ultra-bullish going forward. The stock is more likely to keep trading between the two lines (resistance/support) defined above or in case weakness re-test $26 support before resuming an eventual uptrend.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.