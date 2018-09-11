Johnson & Johnson: Where Is The Path To Gains?

But the stock is still trading in negative territory on a YTD basis, and many investors are wondering if we are still on a path to gains.

(Source)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has trended higher since the stock hit its lows of $119.40 per share in the month of May. Despite strong earnings results and this year’s bull run in equities, the stock is trading lower by -1.72% on a YTD basis. For some investors, this disconnect has produced cause for concern. But Johnson & Johnson’s unparalleled position in the industry, and its reputation as a reliable cash flow generator has maintained itself even during the most volatile market environments. Furthermore, JNJ’s most recent quarterly performance results should eliminate many of these investor concerns, as the stock presses forward to a retest of its 2018 highs. I am long JNJ for its attractive 2.62% dividend payouts, and expect share prices to continue on their current path toward gains for the remainder of the year.

(Source: Market Realist)

Johnson & Johnson posted EPS of $2.10 on revenues of $20.83 billion during the second quarter. This firmly surpassed consensus forecasts of $2.07 in EPS and $20.39 billion in revenue. The quarterly revenue figure marked an increase of 10.6% on an annualized basis, and earnings guidance looks strong for the full-year period, at $8.07-8.17 per share. JNJ expects revenues to come in at $80.5 billion for the full-year period.

This completes a strong record of earnings beats over the last five quarters, and confirms the fact that most of the momentum is clearly focused in a positive direction. But that is not to say that Johnson & Johnson is not without its points of weakness and negative media headlines. Recent decisions in JNJ’s talcum powder lawsuit will cost $4.69 billion, and the company faces additional accusations of deceptive marketing and mischaracterizations of opioid addiction risks related to its Duragesic and Nucynta medications. Opioid addiction has become a hot-button issue in the United States, and so it is not at all surprising to see these factors bring selling pressure to share prices.



(Source: Johnson & Johnson Earnings Presentation)

Less evidence of weakness has been seen in the actual earnings numbers, however. The company’s lagging unit can be found in the consumer segment, which posted revenue growth of only 0.7% at $3.50 billion (slightly missing the $3.59 billion forecasts). Sales from JNJ’s infant care unit dropped -7.7% globally and -21% in U.S. markets.

To be fair, this is not exactly a major cause for concern given the positives currently at work for the company. During the most recent reporting period, the pharmaceuticals unit was the standout segment with sales gains of 20%. Sales in cancer drugs increased to $2.46 billion (which marks an impressive gain of 42.2%), and the total revenue figure for the pharmaceuticals segment came in at $10.4 billion for the quarter. This soundly surpassed the already-bullish analyst consensus of $9.95 billion for the segment.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson Earnings Presentation)

In determining the potential growth drivers, cancer drugs will continue to be an area in focus. For Johnson & Johnson, multiple myeloma treatment Darzalex is the star performer in the group, with sales of $511 million for the quarter (an annualized gain of approximately 71%). Uncertainties still remain, however, as JNJ abandoned a Phase Ib/II trial for its combined non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment with Roche’s Tecentriq. This event marked another negative headline forcing bearish pressure onto JNJ share prices. But the news looks to be baked into the valuation and Darzalex maintains its encouraging outlook with FDA approval across five indications. Darzalex has consistently grown in U.S. market share, and similar performances have been seen throughout 31 different countries in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia-Pacific regions.

Further evidence of Johnson & Johnson’s diversified asset portfolio can be found in the company’s medical device sales, which reached $7 billion (a 3.7% gain) for the quarter. Strategic product launches aided these improvements in the medical device sales unit helped account for 27.8% of the Johnson & Johnson’s total sales figure. Stable income levels in all of these major segments suggest the company’s well-diversified product portfolio is capable of surviving and growing in the event that we see another macroeconomic downturn in the next few years.

(Source: Market Realist)

The true ‘path to gains’ for Johnson & Johnson could be propelled by its oncology franchise, which posted 42.2% annualized revenue growth ($2.5 billion in sales) during the second quarter. This followed $1.7 billion in sales during the second quarter of 2017. U.S. markets generated $1.1 billion in sales, while international markets generated $1.4 billion in sales for the most recent reporting period. On a trend basis, the figures here are impressive and a true sign for bullish optimism. U.S. markets posted sales of $697 million in the second quarter of 2017, while international markets generated sales of $1.03 billion during the same period. This represents annualized sales growth of 55.7% in U.S. markets, and 33.1% in international markets.

So, when we assess all of these combined factors, JNJ’s recent stock declines look somewhat perplexing. It should be remembered that Johnson & Johnson is one of only two U.S. companies given a triple-A credit rating by Standard and Poor’s. In my view, many of the negative media headlines surrounding the talcum powder and opioid addiction risk lawsuits have created a false sense of insecurity for potential shareholders. This has placed many JNJ bulls on the sidelines, and prevented new long positions from helping the stock move higher.

It should be noted that Johnson & Johnson did lower its full-year revenue forecast to $80.5-81.3 billion, which is a decline from the $81-81.8 billion guidance in the prior commentaries. Full-year EPS guidance is now seen within a narrowed range of $8.07-8.17, which is a change from $8-8.20 previously. That said, these numbers are still in line with the broader analyst forecasts for the period, so any downside impact resulting from these updates should be limited.

(Source: Author)

Over the next five years, annual earnings growth for Johnson & Johnson is expected to rise above 8%, and the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 16.52. Over the last year, Johnson & Johnson has commanded $17.8 billion in free cash flow, allowing the company to investment in further research development and complete strategic acquisitions to propel its progress in the path toward growth. Johnson & Johnson’s stable fundamentals are reflected in the stock’s 2.62% dividend yield, and its incredible 55-year streak of payout increases. JNJ’s dividend payout ratio of 44.2% suggests that the company has the breathing room it needs to further raise its $3.60 per share annualized payouts for income-oriented investors.

As a point of comparison, the dividend average in the healthcare industry currently stands at a paltry 0.6%. The distinctions here are clear, as Johnson & Johnson is a global leader in pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and medical devices with a proven ability to generate growth in all three segments. JNJ operates in nearly every country in the world, and this level of diversification adds credence to the company’s reputation as a stable, low-volatility stock that is highly suitable for long-term investors.

Recent declines in share prices have been driven by negative news events, which include Darzalex setbacks and unfavorable lawsuit decisions related to opioid addiction risks and certain talcum powder products. But the well-positioned nature of Johnson & Johnson’s drug pipeline remains largely unquestioned and the company’s latest strategic product launches should continue to generate further upside for loyal shareholders. As these bearish events are already factored into share valuations, late-summer rallies in JNJ suggest that a major bullish reversal could now be in the works. This solid and diversified dividend stock remains a compelling buy at current levels, and JNJ is on a path to further gains which is squarely focused on a retest of the all-time highs posted in late January 2018.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on JNJ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.