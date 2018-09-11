Facebook's Price Is Nonsense

Investment Thesis

Facebook's (FB) shares offer investors yet another meaningful opportunity to profit. Nobody once said that investing should be easy. But the fact of the matter remains, when all is said and done, Facebook is a cash-generating machine, with a tremendous and impregnable moat trading at a bargain price.

Successful Investing

With so much news and misinformation, how does one purposefully and successfully execute on their Facebook investment?

I'm going to give you some counter-intuitive information that you opt to use to your advantage. In investing, particularly when investments in public securities, doing nothing is actually an action. It is doing something. It has been said many times before and will be said many times again. The real returns are not made by timing the market, but time spent in the market - in buying a great company and riding it out. These are not just some comments which successful investors preach; this is what outstanding investors such as Charlie Munger attribute to their outsized returns.

Just because we pick a fantastic company, at the correct price, this does not mean that the journey to profits will be a smooth one. The example of an outstanding company which many investors point to is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). And even Berkshire has seen its share price fall by roughly 50% from top to bottom 3 times over its lifetime with present management.

So far, into 2018, Facebook's shares have gained no ground. Many investors, myself included are no doubt comparing today's share price, with Facebook's share price back in March of this year. But this is a futile exercise. Investing for anything less than 1 year is a very short term in investing - and 6 months is hardly worth talking about. Nothing successful is accomplished in 6 months.

Facebook's Sell-off?

So what drove the latest sell-off in Facebook? Readers are no doubt able to come up with a whole range of reasons. Possibly, the most pertinent one is that Facebook's growth is slowing down. Is this a shock to anyone? Really? Facebook had been growing with a 3-year and a 5-year CAGR above 45%. This was clearly unsustainable over the long term, particularly for a company the size of Facebook. However, investors were clearly not expecting this level of growth as evidenced by its previous valuation.

Thus, let's zero in, and objectively discuss what's really at stake. CFO Sandberg highlighted to investors that Facebook is expecting to see revenue growth rates decline sequentially by high single-digit percentages in Q3 and Q4. Thus, investors can actually expect to see Facebook's growth rate go from 49% in Q3 2017 to mid 30%s for Q3 2018. Nevertheless, investors should still expect phenomenal, tremendous long-term growth.

Admittedly, Facebook in the past has benefited from significant operational leverage. And any meaningful contraction to its top line growth will have a compounded effect lower down in its income statement. Particularly, given that Facebook has made it clear that it continues to aggressively invest in an effort to place Facebook in a stronger position in the years ahead, but not necessarily in the coming several quarters.

In summary, we have top line contraction coming in Q3 and Q4. At the same time, Facebook's total expenses for FY 2018 will be in the range of 50% to 60% compared to FY 2017 - meaningfully outgrowing revenue growth.

In other words, Facebook's total expense will approximate $32 billion. Thus, assuming that Facebook's top line reaches roughly $54 billion in FY 2018, then its income from operations should hit around $22 billion. Consequently, Facebook will be expecting no more than 10% EPS growth during this challenging transitional period for Facebook, as it continues to heavily invest in infrastructure, AR/VR and marketing.

Finally, also weighing down the stock at present is management's guidance that further ahead there will still be more pain ahead as Facebook's total expenses will continue to outpace Facebook's top line growth in 2019.

Valuation

As I've said before and will say again, you don't get outstanding companies, led by fantastic management, with great business models and bargain prices when the outlook is superb too - that is not how this works.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com.

Readers will notice I have included Netflix (NFLX) as a peer to Facebook in the above table. I believe that Netflix is a competitor to Facebook for 2 main reasons. Firstly, because Netflix competes with Facebook for users' time. Secondly, while I have argued in the past that Netflix makes for a terrible investment, its business model is so great, that Facebook's Watch is to some extent a copy of Netflix's original content offering.

Moving on, one significant difference with the other companies in the table, which we have so far failed to address, is that Facebook's revenue turns to adjusted free cash flow at close to 32% (including its management's stock-based compensation as a cash expense).

In summation, Facebook trades at a discount to itself and to its peers. Also, compared with other companies, there are very few companies which are able to convert their revenue into free cash flow as successfully as Facebook. Yet, these cash flows are being largely dismissed in the face of a volatile share price.

Takeaway

I would say that is the most difficult thing for investors and you can trade lot of IQ points for patience. You don’t need a lot of IQ points but you need a lot of patience. That’s the piece that usually gets missed. - Mohnish Pabrai

Facebook finds itself in a perfect storm. The last several weeks has seen tech stocks fall out of favor with investors. Also, Facebook has straightforwardly pointed out that it will not be comprising on its long-term opportunities for the sake of short-term quarterly results. Together, this has caused its share price to lose much ground in 2018, while at the same time offering patient long-term investors an opportunity to profit.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

