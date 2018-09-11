Gravity Finally Takes Hold Of eGain Corporation

While revenue growth disappointed a bit, the company is now very reasonably valued, has a strong balance sheet, and generates positive cash flow.

While we think the shares had grown ahead of themselves a little, we also think the crash is exaggerated, so we see a good entry point emerging.

Not so long ago we discussed an epic rally in eGain Corporation (EGAN), the shares of which had more than 10 folded in a year or so. But we also argued that the stock was now fully valued. Indeed...

There has been a much more swift and almost equally epic decline after the Q4 results came in, which tempered the optimism. Basically what happened is that the SaaS and recurring revenue theme is what got investors fired up.

However, much of the increases in SaaS revenue, which grew 37% both in Q4 as well in fiscal 2018 as a whole, originates from converting original license customers into SaaS customers.

And since there are not all that many original license customers left, it turns out that the business doesn't grow quite as fast as perhaps many investors hoped or expected it would.

EGAN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Q4 Results

However, there is clearly still a lot of improvement, and the Q4 results were still pretty good, we would argue:

SaaS revenue +37% y/y to $9.3M.

Recurring revenue +15.5% y/y to $13.3M. That is, still, $4M in recurring revenue comes from on-premise licenses.

Total revenue excluding legacy licensing revenue +8% y/y.

Professional services revenue was down 22% y/y to $2.1M.

Non-GAAP net income was $300,000 or $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis compared to non-GAAP net income of $536,000 or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis for Q4 2017.

Gross bookings were up 20% y/y.

Deferred revenue +30% y/y to $77.6M.

What is notable is the large amount of non-GAAP deferred revenue ($51.4M) which is basically contracts that have been signed but not billed yet. This was due to a number of substantial signings late in the quarter.

There is still $4M of recurring on-premise revenues that management wants to convert to SaaS, but this doesn't alter the bottom line all that much as these were still recurring revenues. They do affect stuff like professional services a bit, we guess.

Speaking about professional services, management argued the decline brings it more in line with "the industry standard for SaaS businesses," but didn't elaborate on the reasons for the decline.

Given the negative gross margin (-7%) in the quarter, it's a bit of a drag on results; although, for the year as a whole, gross margins were still positive and even increased 100 basis points from the previous year (to 11%).

Growth

The company does have a number of growth initiatives:

30 Days free AI trials, AI is all the rage here and management is convinced they are well placed to benefit. AI is concentrating here on stuff like chatbots (based on historic chat transcripts) and AI-based guidance for agents.

Investments in several areas but given the relatively long sales cycles, especially with corporate clients (9-12 months), the results will materialize in fiscal 2020.

Ecosystem generated sales from the likes of Avaya (AVYA) with their AI connect program.

Mid-market. While enterprise is their main focus, the company is now also actively targeting mid-market clients with a special team, delivering very quick value to customers (the result of a successful experiment).

With respect to the investments, they're targeting three areas in particular:

Increasing the ease of use of their core platform and adding premium features (like always on, which management claims is a first in the industry).

Investing in 'CSM' or customer success management which is aimed at increasing retention.

Training partners and mid-market sales investment.

Guidance for positive cash flow gives management considerable freedom with how much to increase investments. What they argued during the Q4CC was that the investments will be front loaded so cash can recover in H2.

There is something of a 'land and expand' strategy operative with new apps like Virtual Assistant 3.0, messaging hub, and AI applications, but we do not know the dollar retention rate to be able to quantify this. Management did argue that they (Q4CC):

saw good expansion from a number of existing accounts, including one of the largest electronic component distributors, where we expanded to add our digital channel capabilities on top of our analytics implementation. Another one was with a top five e-commerce operation in the world, where working with a partner in this fiscal ecosystem, we expanded the use of our contact center analytics product across more of their contact center operations. And finally, with a larger European bank, where we expanded to now offer our omni-channel advisor desktop for their entire service group.

Their partner program (with companies like Cisco (CSCO) and Avaya) to which they have 'outsourced' much of their landing of new labels has delivered quite a few of these in Q4, like a diversified financial organization, a mutual financial institution with over 15M members.

There is also room for third-party applications to hook into the platform through APIs, especially with the AI and digital capabilities. The platform also integrates with Apple Business Chat and Amazon Connect.

Margins

EGAN Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin actually declined a point to 63% due to the decline in professional services as well as high margin legacy revenues. Recurring revenue margins are 74% and unchanged y/y.

What struck perhaps in Q4 was the negative margins in professional services caused by the decline in the revenue of the services. They also argued that the professional services were brought more in line with SaaS businesses, suggesting they're not unhappy with the decline.

Adding $800K to payroll due to annual compensation adjustments and the hosting of the European Digital Day as well as audit expenses are responsible for a mild upward tick in operating cost from $9M to $9.8M in Q4 (y/y). Adjusted operating margin is down nearly two points and just above zero.

Cash

EGAN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

We couldn't detect Q4 cash flow figures (apart from the Q4CC arguing they were 22% higher than last year) as the 10-Q hasn't been filed yet, but they look to be in the same ballpark as those of Q3. The positive cash flow is pretty encouraging.

Stock-based compensation isn't large and the company doesn't have a history of dilution:

EGAN Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Total debt was $9.2M at the end of Q4, down 41% from $15.8M a year ago, cash was $11.5M. Net cash improved $7.4M during the year, so that's a healthy development.

Guidance

Here is the 2019 guidance provided by management for fiscal 2019 (Q4CC):

In fiscal 2019, we expect SaaS revenue growth for the year to be between 25% and 30%, and recurring revenue growth for the year to be between 10% and 15%. While we plan to make increased investments to grow the business, we expect to be cash flow positive from operations for the year.

Valuation

EGAN EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

With the share price crash, the company's valuation has become much friendlier. The company produced a non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, which analyst expect to rise to $0.09 in fiscal 2019 (which started in July).

Conclusion

Converting itself into a SaaS business has clearly been beneficial from a financial point of view. However, now that the conversion is nearly done, it becomes clear that the company isn't actually growing as fast as investors had priced in.

Recurring revenues, which are now mostly SaaS, grew 15.5% in fiscal 2018 and are guided to continue this growth path, perhaps even a little less. SaaS revenues are growing considerably faster, but this is due to the conversion when that's done, all recurring revenues are SaaS.

We, therefore, think that recurring revenue growth is the most reliable metric as old legacy licenses are not significant anymore and we can't imagine another lurch downward in professional service income (and even if that would occur, it would be a one-off).

This could be conservative as bookings growth is higher, and deferred revenue growth higher still, so perhaps the company manages to exceed guidance as they did (substantially) last fiscal year.

Given the substantial cash generation, very sound balance sheet, and now really quite reasonable valuation, we think the share crash is a little exaggerated, although we don't this go back to the previous heights in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.