Why Is Aurora's Share Price Struggling?

The question that we get asked time after time in the current supercycle of cannabis stocks is why is Aurora's (OTCQX:ACBFF) share price still struggling while Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) seem to continue making new highs every day? To answer this question, we looked at what drove the current market rally and then discuss why is Aurora excluded.

Aurora vs. Cannabis Market

First of all, let's see if the common notion is actually correct and whether Aurora has underperformed the market. Looking at its own share price for this year so far, we can see that the stock has experienced a prolonged selloff since the February crash and lost more than 50% of its value at one point. However, the shares indeed saw a rebound since mid-August, with shares now trading at levels similar to the range between April and July. No wonder some investors are wondering why their Aurora shares haven't delivered any gains and some investors might be even looking at losses if they purchased during the last rally that started in late 2017 and ended abruptly in February 2018.

The second question that naturally comes to mind then is how is Aurora's performance stacking up against its large-cap peers. We charted Aurora against Horizons' popular marijuana ETF, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF), and its peers, including Canopy, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Cronos (CRON), Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF), and excluded Tilray for the obvious reasons (hint: the chart would look very strange!). Clearly, Canopy has significantly outperformed the ETF and Aurora driven by the investment it received from Constellation (STZ) and the various catalysts that drove its share price through the roof. Other notable gainers include Cronos and TGODF, each gaining more than 50% this year so far. The ETF, which includes a basket of large-cap cannabis companies, has been flat as of Wednesday, after recovering much of the losses from the January selloff. Aurora has clearly underperformed with a share price drop of 30%, the worst among the names below and even worse than the second worst, Aphria, which lost 9% so far this year despite the recent rally.

Why the Disconnect?

For those of you wondering why Aurora shares have been such a laggard among the large-cap peers, we offer a few potential reasons.

First of all, the acquisition of Medreleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) was largely perceived to be pricey and caused significant dilution to previous shareholders. In our recent article, "Why Acquiring MedReleaf Was An Upgrade", we expressed our view that the acquisition represented a major upgrade for Aurora both in terms of operational and financial aspects. However, we also highlighted the significant dilution from acquiring a company the size of Medreleaf using all stock AND paying a large premium. It is safe to say that Aurora paid a hefty price in order to secure the important assets of Medreleaf that it desperately needed in order to become a national player. By watching videos of Aurora's CEO, Terry Booth, we came away with the perception that Terry is not particularly savvy in financial markets and the economics of deal-making. We still remember that someone asked Terry how he came to the valuation for the Medreleaf deal and he responded: "That's our secret." No executive would respond to such a question from investors without offering clear strategic and financial rationale. It's not helpful for investor confidence. The Medreleaf insiders were also most likely eager to sell which added to the immense selling pressure that is stalling Aurora's share price currently.

Secondly, we think the U.S. listing actually played an important role in the diverging performance among the large-cap names. If you look at the outperformers, Tilray, Canopy and Cronos, they all have a direct U.S listing. The two worst players, Aurora and Aphria, both do not have a direct U.S. listing. The only outlier is Green Organic Dutchman which benefited from a rally after it announced a licensing deal (which we don't believe is sustainable) and that Aurora would acquire additional stakes in the company. Why would a U.S. listing help? The institutional investors prefer stocks that trade on the domestic exchange due to better liquidity, better reporting and potentially other constraints inherent to their operations. The U.S. investors also have much better receptiveness towards stocks listing domestically and find OTC listing harder to navigate and trade. We have previously argued that a U.S. listing won't necessarily improve a company's share price, but recent data makes us wonder if the improved access to U.S. investors could create a sustained improved valuation for companies that chose to do so.

Lastly, we think Aurora has been penalized for failing to announce any third-party partnerships between either tobacco, pharma, or beverage firms. However, investors should realize that Aurora does not have the same operating history as Canopy and Aphria and its operations, excluding CanniMed and Medreleaf, is tiny and remotely situated in Alberta, far from the economic centers of Canada. Without the two acquisitions, Aurora would not be in the same position as it is today. The result of a corporate empire cobbled together by different assets is that management has a tough task of consolidating various operations and operating assets. Combining two companies can be tougher than you think given the complicated nature of corporate services and potentially conflicting cultures. It is possible that the integration of Medreleaf is taking up management's time. Another possibility is that Aurora does not actually want to partner with anyone, mostly in the form of new share issuances. The bloated share count of Aurora is already weighing in on the stock price and any substantial equity issuance would drive more investors away and make the stock even harder to turn.

Looking Ahead

Given our discussion of the reasons above, we think the share price has potentially been oversold and is now consolidating near a level that is presenting buying opportunities in the near future. We still do not believe that now is the best time to initiate a position given the overheated sector (for details see "Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?"). When the cannabis market corrects, Aurora will suffer as well despite its modest gains compared to others. Out of the three reasons we discussed above, we think the potential catalyst could be forthcoming should Aurora pursue an outside partnership with one of the beverage companies. We also think the integration risk and overhang from the Medreleaf acquisition should alleviate with the passage of time. Turning to risks, Aurora is in no position to repurchase its stock (the side effect of having an expensive stock), but the company should be cautious in raising any additional equity. We also expect the company to prefer joint venture structures, similar to the Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF)/Molson (TAP) deal rather than the Canopy/Constellation deal. As selling pressures from Medreleaf shareholders abate and Aurora completes its integration and facilities buildout, we expect the company to be able to refocus on its core strategy and potentially regain its prior momentum. However, this time it won't be driven by pricey expensive acquisitions as investors demand a near-perfect execution and sales in the billions.

