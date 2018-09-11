Verizon: Near Perfect Dividend Hike

Last week, Verizon Communications (VZ) increased the dividend for the 12th consecutive year. Investors wanted a bigger hike due to higher cash flows from tax reform, but this dividend hike was the perfect amount to not lose shareholders while preserving cash for the coming tech war.

Image Source: Verizon website

Constant Dividend Hikes Have A Cost

Verizon decided to the hike the quarterly dividend by a meager 1.25 cents to 60.25 cents per share on 4.1 billion outstanding shares. The 2.1% increase pushes the dividend yield up to 4.4% now and increases the annual dividend payout obligation by roughly $200 million.

Investors wanted a larger hike due to tax reform that boosted cash flows and earnings per share. Verizon earned $3.74 last year and is expected to make $4.66 per share this year. Clearly a 5 cent hike was far below the ratio to keep pace with the 92 cent EPS boost, but the company wisely kept the dividend hike equal to levels for the last few years.

VZ Dividend data by YCharts

Those looking purely at the dividend yield would see the stock in the light of what the company is willing to pay out, not the company from a perspective of what the potential payouts can be whether the corporation is harmed in the process. The dividend yield at 4.4% is near the lows for the last decade.

VZ data by YCharts

The company still forecasts free cash flows growing up to $4 billion for the year and the EPS estimate is again up at $4.66 for the year. Last year, Verizon was paying out 63% of earnings. The payout ratio is down at about 51% now. If the wireless giant had maintained the payout in the 63% range of earnings, Verizon would've hiked the dividend by another $0.50 to the $2.94 level. The company has no business payout out another $2 billion to shareholders.

Tech War

My argument with investors in my previous research was that Verizon should actually cut the dividend to pay down debt. Instead, the company chose my exact amount for the hike. The most meaningful statement in the dividend hike announcement was the statement about the cash dividend payments for the year.

The company made $4.8 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2018.

The wireless giant will now make nearly $10 billion in annual dividend payouts going forward. The issue isn't whether Verizon can technically make the payments, the question is whether these payments place the wireless giant in a disadvantaged position in the market.

As the Oath division increasingly competes with tech giants like Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) for advertising dollars and content in the media sector with Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), Verizon can't rely on the old model of utilizing debt for capital expenditures while paying out a hefty portion of profits via a dividend. Taking on debt only works if competitors have to take the same path. A sudden addition to the wireless or network segment without the debt of the incumbent players could greatly upset the apple cart vvcv.

Ultimately, the biggest issue with big dividend payments is that Verizon forecasts spending over $17.0 on capital expenditures this year. The company already has a massive cash spending thirst making an additional cash outlay a weakness, not a strength. A tech giant flush with cash and no debt could easily squeeze Verizon due to their shareholder base that requires massive dividend payments.

The schedule of outstanding debt list is something to behold. The company now has net debt outstanding of $113 billion and spends $1.2 billion quarterly or nearly $5.0 billion annually on interest payments. Not the best position for a rising rate environment either.

Source: Verizon Q2'18 financials

Clearly Verizon isn't under any financial stress with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of only 2.5x. Tax reform that boosted annual free cash flows by up to $4 billion was a massive boon to the company. The issue is that Verizon faces future competitors that don't play by the old playbook of paying out dividends.

Of the tech group of Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, none of the companies pay dividends. As one can see by the five year market cap charts, paying dividends isn't an advantage. Amazon recently crossed the $1 trillion valuation threshold while Verizon is down at only $223 billion.

VZ Market Cap data by YCharts

Exiting Media Business

With Tim Armstrong set to exit Oath, one has to wonder if Verizon isn't in the process of unloading the division that combined AOL and Yahoo. According to ReCode, the CFO still forecasts tuning the media division into a $10 billion operation from only $7 billion now. This summary suggests otherwise:

Source: ReCode

Getting out of the media empire business would be a great way for Verizon to reduce debt levels and eliminate competition with the tech giants.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a perfect dividend would involve a cut to allow the wireless giant to unload debt and cut interest expenses. The small hike similar to last year was perfect for investors hungry for cash payouts that sucks the company financially dry.

An alternative bullish sign is the moves to shift away from the tech wars in the media area. A wireless network stock trading at about 11.5x EPS estimates has a lot more value than one competing in the media sector against competitors not encumbered with massive debts.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.