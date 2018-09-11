Resource Sector Digest: Final Curtain For Nevsun?

The un-trapping of value will be discussed in this edition of

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 122 - September 10, 2018)

Setting The Scene

Almost three years ago Seeking Alpha ran a "best long idea for 2016" contest and this humble scribe submitted this piece for the occasion. Unfortunately, Nevsun Resources (NSU) proceeded to tread water throughout the year and needless to say, we did not win the prize (first prize honors went to another resource stock with this article on Teck Resources (TECK)). And to add insult to injury, Nevsun's value remained locked also in 2017 and well into 2018. For better or worse we never got rid of our position, convinced of the value hidden in plain sight in Nevsun's portfolio and lying in wait for a catalyst to finally unlock it.

Although it's fair to say, there never seemed to be a shortage of potential catalysts as Nevsun has evolved into quite another beast during those years. On the one hand, the company disappointed when it moved to process the zinc-rich primary ore at its Bisha mine in Eritrea; and on the other hand, it surprised the market when it acquired the Timok project in Serbia right from under Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) nose. Timok is a tier one asset, and in our opinion its value has not been truly reflected in Nevsun's share price despite the company's best efforts to add value and de-risk the project - first by completing a PEA and then a PFS; and more recently by obtaining permits to commence construction of an exploration decline.

Lundin Mining never lost its appetite for Timok, but failed to find a way to acquire the project amicably. Eventually, proceedings turned hostile at first in cooperation with Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF) and later with a C$4.75 all cash bid for Nevsun shares. Participants on the Itinerant Musings chat board quickly agreed that this offer favored Lundin, and Nevsun management wholeheartedly agreed judging from their news release urging shareholder to ignore Lundin's offer.

In the end, this public tug-o-war turned out to be a mere sideshow to the actual main event, i.e. the sale of the Bor mining complex consisting of the local smelter and the historic mine, located in close vicinity to the Timok project, which has been put up for sale for several years now. The Mining Observer had already run a noteworthy piece on the Serbian government's latest attempt at selling this asset along with the associated environmental liabilities, and on August 31 the sale of a 63% stake to Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF, OTCPK:ZIJMY) was announced. The Chinese miner is paying $1.46B (including a $200M debt re-payment) and has promised to keep all of the 5,000 workers currently employed at the operation.

Zijin continued to move quickly after the Bor acquisition, and on September 5 an agreement to acquire Nevsun in an all-cash deal was announced offering C$6 for each Nevsun share, or $1.41B in total. We would argue that Timok is an important piece of Zijin's Serbian puzzle as the development of the Timok mine will keep the substantial workforce busy, and it will also ensure sufficient future ore feed for the local Bor smelter. The bid for Nevsun reflects the importance of Timok in Zijin's plans as it appears to offer fair value for shareholders, and is paying a price Lundin Mining seems un-willing to top. We therefore believe that this agreement will be executed despite the modest $50M termination fee.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is the second large player in the area and the most obvious potential party breaker. The copper miner owns the majority of the Timok lower zone, and controls numerous nearby exploration properties which it keeps expanding, most recently through an earn-in with Mundoro Capital (OTC:MUNMF). However, Freeport has had multiple opportunities to acquire Nevsun's share of Timok in the past and we would be very surprised if Nevsun hadn't sought discussions with Freeport over the past weeks and months. Hence, a competing bid this late in the game would certainly come as a surprise.

And this leaves us with Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) a gold miner with exploration rights on the lands immediately to the South of Timok, and with ownership of the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia, one of the few places that could process the arsenic-rich ore from Timok. We had been wondering on our chat board if Dundee would combine with Nevsun for that reason, and we are now wondering how Dundee will play its cards with regards to its landholding in Serbia.

Returning to our call on Nevsun we submit that all is well that ends well. The proposed acquisition price of C$6 is close enough to the upper range of our 2016 price target range for our liking. And since we are also invested in Lundin Mining we are happy for Zijin to compensate us so handsomely for the lengthy wait. We are ready to move on, and re-invest our winnings into another base metal miner, a choice sure to be discussed in depth with our subscribers in coming weeks.

Actionable Ideas

The Investment Doctor likes Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) - here is why.

And while you are at it perhaps consider MAG Silver (MAG). The junior's share price is tied at the hip to its large neighbor as many consider it Fresnillo's obvious buy-out target. The premium in such a deal could add value for those wishing to speculate on this event.

All if you like silver, of course.

News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) which has found a gold mine within a gold mine. The company has recovered 9,250 ounces from just 130 tonnes taken from level 15 at the company's Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia. That's over 70oz/t yielding a windfall C$15M for the cash-strapped junior miner. This discovery should also add some spice to the sales process of that asset. Maverix Metals (OTCPK:MACIF) investors should also take note as the royalty company owns a 6% GRR plus a 1.5% NSR on the gold mined at Beta Hunt.

Drill Result Summary

Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) reported 59.4m at 2.36g/t from its Motherlode project in Nevada. The hole is within spitting distance to the common border with Northern Empire (OTCPK:PSPGF), a junior currently being acquired by Coeur Mining (CDE). Look at me!

(OTCQX:CORVF) reported 59.4m at 2.36g/t from its Motherlode project in Nevada. The hole is within spitting distance to the common border with (OTCPK:PSPGF), a junior currently being acquired by (CDE). Look at me! Contact Gold (OTC:CGOL) has made another discovery on its Pony Creek project in Nevada. The hits from Pony Spur are relatively low in grade, but they confirm the company's targeting approach.

(OTC:CGOL) has made another discovery on its Pony Creek project in Nevada. The hits from Pony Spur are relatively low in grade, but they confirm the company's targeting approach. Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLD) released another batch of drill results from 10 holes on its namesake property in BC's Golden Triangle. The headline hit printed 8m at 585g/t, with several other high-grade intercepts to boot.

(OTCPK:DOLLD) released another batch of drill results from 10 holes on its namesake property in BC's Golden Triangle. The headline hit printed 8m at 585g/t, with several other high-grade intercepts to boot. Not far away drill rigs have also been turning on GT Gold's (OTC:GTGDF) Saddle project. A hit of 40.89m at 9.55g/t barely had the market shrugging, whereas last year similar results had sent the share price through the roof.

GTT data by YCharts

White Gold (OTC:WHGOF reported a new discovery along its flagship Golden Saddle project in the Yukon. Drilling at Ryans Showing returned several high-grade gold intercepts relatively close to surface.

(OTC:WHGOF Monarques Gold (OTCPK:MRQRF) headlined the latest news release from its Croinor project with 9m at 8.24g/t. That looks like a great result until you take a closer look. Here is the relevant excerpt from the results table.

This translates into 2.6m of high grades, 0.6m of OK grade, surrounded by 0.55g/t material starting 333.5m downhole or 328 vertical meters below the surface. And now consider the second footnote under the table (which was presumably cut and paste from the July 10 news release without bothering to update the drill hole number).

i.e. a very narrow 0.8m high-grade vein a long way from the surface - and in line with the other narrow and deep hits in the news release.

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) reported numerous hits from the Tatajuba target near the Piaba pit at its Aurizona mine in Brazil. The company is targeting first gold production from the mine before the end of the year, and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) will be happy to benefit via a sliding scale 3-5% royalty.

(OTCPK:EQXGF) reported numerous hits from the Tatajuba target near the Piaba pit at its Aurizona mine in Brazil. The company is targeting first gold production from the mine before the end of the year, and (SAND) will be happy to benefit via a sliding scale 3-5% royalty. Lithium Chile (OTCQB:LTMCF) is following up its first four holes at Ollague with another hole that will extend the drilling depth to 500m. 180m of lithium-bearing brine up to 480mg/l certainly justifies this decision.

(OTCQB:LTMCF) is following up its first four holes at Ollague with another hole that will extend the drilling depth to 500m. 180m of lithium-bearing brine up to 480mg/l certainly justifies this decision. Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF) reported high zinc and lead grades from the location of the planned start-up pit at its Pegmont project in Queensland, Australia. The PEA for the project is underway, and funded after a C$1.5M placement.

Wheelings and Dealings

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) has closed a C$10.725M placement with both Goldcorp (GG) and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) participating. The two miners now hold 13.6% and 15.57% stakes in the Nevada explorer respectively.

Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF) has closed another royalty agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) bringing Osisko's total up to a 4% NSR, with an option to increase this to 5% until the end of the year. Osisko is paying C$20M for the present 1.75% tranche.

Nevada Copper (OTC:NEVDF) has drawn down $70M under the streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance, and is proceeding to finally construct the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has agreed to sell its Tabakoto mine in Mali for $60M to BCM Investments, the same outfit that had already bought the Nzema mine from Endeavour.

Evrim Resources (OTC:EMRRF) has received a C$7.3M shot in the arm from Newmont Mining (NEM). The cash buys the major just over 5% of the junior, plus certain rights with regards to the future of the Cuale project. And sticking with Newmont we also note the acquisition of a 50% stake in the Galore Creek project in BC for staged payments totaling $275M from Novagold (NG). Teck Resources (TECK) owns the other half of the project and the two mining houses are planning to develop this project jointly in coming years.

Other News

The United States Army Corps of Engineers has released the scoping document on the EIS assessment for Northern Dynasty's (NAK) controversial Pebble project in Alaska. The company seems to have forgotten to provide a link to the document in its news release, readers of this newsletter can obtain a copy here.

McEwen Mining (MUX) hit markets with three news releases on September 6. The first one reported on a resource update at the Gold Bar project (a measly 92Koz added in the indicated category from 16,000m of drilling); the second one provided an initial resource estimate for the Stock property near the Black Fox mine (an encouraging 114,000 ounces at 2.54g/t); and the third one updated the market on the Froome zone at the Black Fox mine. It was probably the mention of 8.29m at 55.93g/t from the Froome Footwall structure that created some positive momentum in the share price at a time when most other gold stocks were sagging.

MUX data by YCharts

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) has been on a rollercoaster of late, and mostly on a downward slope to be precise. An attempted theft at the La Arena mine in Peru led to cyanide spillage and a sub-sequent blockade of the mine. And the Constitutional Court in Guatemala ruled that the company's license to operate the Escobal mine remained suspended until Tahoe completed a consultation process with its indigenous neighbors.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) suffered another security incident on September 5 when a bus driving staff to the company's Buritica project in Colombia came under fire leaving one dead and another wounded.

Lydian International (OTC:LYDIF) has come under pressure on several fronts. A road blockade has been impacting construction activities at the Amulsar mine in Armenia since late June; an environmental audit has led to an order to refrain from all mining-related activities; and lenders are stepping up the pressure. The euphoria has clearly worn off, and the share price has plunged by two thirds from its January high.

LYD data by YCharts

Taseko Mines (TGB) is celebrating a court decision by the Supreme Court of BC, allowing the company to proceed with development of its New Prosperity project. CEO Russell Hallbauer went on record stating "there is no duty or obligation to secure aboriginal support for the work being proposed". Referring to the three paragraphs above we wish the man good luck with this approach.

Great Panther Silver (GPL) released another update on its Coricancha project in Peru. The company is embarking on a 6,000 tonne bulk sampling program and is planning to make a final decision on the resumption of operations based on the May 2018 PEA at this site in early 2019.

Coeur Mining (CDE) has declared commercial production at the Silvertip mine in BC. At the same time, it had to cut the company-wide production guidance, only a couple of months after increasing it. We are already looking forward to the release of operational data from Silvertip in order to find out if our original take on this mine was correct.

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) also declared commercial production, in this case at the Boungou mine in Burkina Faso. The new asset will contribute 60-70Koz in 2018.

Endeavour Silver (EXK) has announced company-wide cost and capital reduction initiatives and a halt to ore processing at the new El Compas mine due to technical difficulties. The April pop has clearly worn off now; however, the company is still outperforming peers -- a mystery to this scribe.

EXK data by YCharts

Operations have resumed at Randgold's (GOLD) Tongon mine in Cote d'Ivoir after a labor dispute and a lock-out. The underlying issues still need to be resolved, and production guidance for the mine had to be revised downwards.

And finally, let's catch up on the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) vs Paulson soap opera. Barrick Gold (ABX) is no longer in contention as a buyer (probably never really was); a special meeting of shareholders has been called for December 11; and the company thinks Paulson's behavior is "impulsive and inexperienced". The market is clearly enjoying the entertainment as much as we do.

DGC data by YCharts

And with this last chart we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

