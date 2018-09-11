A Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Nvidia Corp.

Welcome to the 5th edition of the Quality-Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Synopsis

While any portfolio of stocks can be successful in the right circumstances, we each attempt to find the best system for determining which stocks we want to purchase to make money. I have found that, for me, buying high-quality dividend growth stocks at the proper time has the best results and fits best with my personal requirements. While the definition of quality varies, sometimes greatly, there are certain similar criteria that most quality-driven portfolios utilize.

I will be using the criteria I have found best to manage a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that will be chosen based on quality and bought based on proper timing. This is not to say that we will attempt to time the market. But just as there are times where buying a low-quality stock makes money, there are times that buying even a high-quality stock does not make sense. Basically, this system chooses stocks that have a high grade based on quality metrics and decides when to buy (or sell) based on valuation metrics.

Evaluation Process And Scoring

The evaluation process is defined here: Evaluation Process.

As mentioned in earlier articles, this system will continually be evaluated and changed as I find improvements that should be made. After looking closer at the metrics being used up to now, I have decided to make some adjustments to the system. The changes are based on the idea of focusing on four areas, Cash Flow, Earnings, Dividends and Health. Since this is fundamentally a dividend growth portfolio, I wanted to put more emphasis on dividends. But the sub-categories were already good so I have only increased the weighting for the dividend category.

I also wanted to put more focus on Earnings. In the end, earnings are the basis for most of the important metrics of a stock. You can't pay dividends for very long without supporting earnings. It is doubtful that a stock's price will appreciate for longer than the short term without growing earnings. So the category has changed some but mainly has an increased weighting.

A new category called Cash Flow has been created to encompass top line areas such as revenue. These areas are important because everything else that makes a stock worth investing comes from the top line. Without revenue, you can't have earnings, pay dividends or anything else that is necessary for a company to grow. This category includes Revenue growth, Operating Income growth and FCF growth.

The last category holds all the rest of the scoring areas such as the Moody's Debt rating, the Thomson Reuters Fundamental rating, the Morningstar Health and Stewardship ratings, ROA, ROE and Debt/FCF ratio. These all are important in that they deal with the overall health of the company. The other categories can look good but if the company is not healthy, they will not stay that way long.

The updated Quality and Buy Scoring definitions can be found here: Scoring Definitions.

Today's Stock Candidate

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Current Cutoff Values

Qualified: 64

Unqualified: 34

Buy Score: 51

Sell Score: 26

Note: The above cutoff values will change over time as they are calculated based on a normal curve with data that changes each time I update to the latest. Qualified and Buy scores are the mean plus 1 standard deviation and the Unqualified and Sell scores are mean minus 1 standard deviation.

General

Nvidia is a leading manufacturer of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and mobile platform System on a Chip (SoC) processors. Its market share in discrete GPUs is over 70% particularly in the high-end graphics area where its largest competitor, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), has difficulty competing. GPUs are used in graphics cards to enhance and speed up the process of showing graphics on a computer screen. They allow the often intensive work of processing graphics to be offloaded from the CPU (Central Processing Unit) allowing the CPU to focus on other tasks that can be done in parallel to the graphics computations.

This increases speed and responsiveness which in turn improves the experience for the user. For some programs such as games, the speed gain is necessary in order to make the experience enjoyable. While there are other uses for GPU chips, graphics is by far the primary one at this time. System on a Chip (SoC) processors are used in smartphones, PDAs and mobile internet devices. Tegra is Nvidia's mobile platform SoC. A system on a chip device puts all the main components for a system on a single chip including a CPU (in this case an ARM), GPU, northbridge, southbridge and memory controller.

While gaming is generally the first application that comes to mind when discussing GPUs, there are others such infotainment systems, data centers, computer-aided design (CAD), artificial intelligence, video and special effects editing and more recently, mining bitcoin. Some vendors have started using GPUs in training neural networks for speech and image recognition. The key is that certain applications benefit from the unique architecture of a GPU.

These applications need fast, highly mathematically intensive calculations. GPUs work well here due to an architecture that includes many more but simpler cores (100+) that run slower (generally < 1GHz) but achieve speed due to the highly parallel nature of the chip. CPUs have less cores (typically 1-8) but each core is much faster (3+GHz) and they are not as specialized for certain operations such as matrix inversions which are common for graphics.

While the majority of GPU sales are currently for gaming, future growth will likely shift toward artificial intelligence applications in data centers. In these applications, GPUs accelerate the training for neural networks and AI models so that they can perform tasks such as producing conclusions from a data set similar to a human.

One other future growth area that is relatively new is in autonomous driving. Nvidia's Drive PX platform is a deep learning tool being used in research and development at more than 370 partners. While it is still early in the self-driving game, Nvidia is hoping to carve a dominant position. But it is a hotbed for competition whose future growth could be severely limited if competition gets the upper hand on Nvidia. Nvidia has some inroads into the automotive market with over 8 million infotainment systems already using Tegra processors. This is also a highly competitive market with companies like Qualcomm and Intel trying to become leaders.

Quality Score

Note that the discussion below uses YCharts for illustration but the fundamental data used in scoring comes from other sources such as Morningstar and Reuters as noted in the Scoring Definitions. This means that in some cases numbers shown on the graph are not precisely the same as the ones used in the scoring chart.

Cash Flow

With a perfect score in the cash flow category, it is clear that the top line for Nvidia is in good shape. Growth in revenue, operating income and free cash flow are all nearly 20% or higher. As can be seen in the graphic below, a significant portion of stock price is due to the mainstream area of GPUs. SoC and other areas only contribute a little more than 10% of the price. It is likely that much of future revenue growth will come from areas other than discrete GPUs. SoCs like Tegra might be a part of that due to their use in infotainment systems. But it is more likely that self-driving platforms and data center applications will be future growth drivers.

Data center applications will revolve around AI and deep learning. Some of these areas will be speech recognition as used by apps like Alexa, Cortana, Siri and others. It is expected that this area will grow to around $7B by 2023. This is similar to the current revenue for discrete GPUs and would be about 50% of 2023 discrete GPU revenue if projections are correct.

(Source: Trefis)

NVDA Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividends

Nvidia does not pay a high dividend. It is arguable that it is not a particularly good candidate for dividend growth investment. It does, however, have a reasonably good weighted dividend growth of 13%. Unfortunately, it is difficult to overcome the slow starting point that a yield of 0.21% saddles you with. And even though the growth rate is good, it is slowing, which is another nail in the DGI coffin.

The starting point of 0.21% yield means that the payback period is 73.50 years. For those not familiar with this, I usually calculate the amount of time that it takes to recover your initial investment using dividends alone. This is done using the current yield and growing it at the weighted growth rate but assuming the growth rate will slow to a long-term rate over a 20 year period. The long-term rate I use is 2%.

The payout ratios are very good with both the EPS and FCF payout being <10%. This would allow for a significant increase in dividends if the company chose to do so. Until now, they have kept more of the earnings for internal use. It is always arguable which path is better for a company. But we are looking for DGI stocks so would prefer more of those earnings be returned to the stockholders.

Scoring for the dividend category is in the lower half of the range. The yield is simply low and the score of 0 reflects that. The weighted dividend growth is pretty good giving the company a 2.44 out of 4. But the yield is so low, the payback period is very long resulting in a 0 score. The one area of good here is that the payout ratios are very good resulting in a perfect score in each of the sub-categories.

NVDA Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Earnings

The current weighted earnings growth for NVDA is 17.38%. A majority of earnings and revenue for NVDA is due to the sale of discrete GPUs for PC graphic cards. That is a somewhat mature market. While there will always be some growth there, a large part of future growth trends will likely be in other areas. Over the last year or so, that has been partly due to the use of GPUs in cryptocurrency mining. The architecture of GPUs make them adept in the mathematical calculations involved in mining.

That will probably fuel some growth in the future but is unlikely to be as significant to the bottom line as it has been recently. Future growth is more likely to be in areas such as autonomous vehicles or artificial intelligence. But with the strong foundation of discrete GPUs, NVDA earnings are unlikely to decline anytime in the foreseeable future.

Gross and Operating Income margins are quite good at 63.24% and 37.27% respectively. That is more than 6% above industry averages for gross margin and almost 12% above industry averages for operating income. And as the graph shows, they have been slowly rising over the past 10 years. With Nvidia's expertise and a high market share at least in the GPU area, these margins are likely to continue to be better than the industry average.

Scoring for the earnings category are relatively high. Weighted earnings growth has a high score of 15.38 due to a growth rate of 17.38%. Scoring for margins are based on how the margin compares to the industry averages. Margins above the averages are required to score points. Gross margin for NVDA is good but not great since it is only 6% above the average but operating margin is 12% above the average which leads to a 1.56 out of 5 for gross margin and a maximum score for operating margin.

(Source: Trefis)

NVDA Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Financial Health

Scoring for NVDA in the category of financial health is a relatively high 20.20 out of a possible 25 which is an indication NVDA's management quality and financial health. The Health rating from Morningstar is Moderate leading to a moderate score of 2 out of 4. The Fundamental rating is a perfect 10 indicating that the fundamentals for NVDA are very good and gives it a maximum score of 4. The score for debt is relatively high with a good Moody's debt rating of A3 and an excellent Debt/FCF ratio of 0.48 which means that NVDA could pay off its entire long-term debt in 6 months only using free cash flow.

That leads to a score of 1.2 and 4 respectively. Moat is another area where NVDA is in good shape. Its financial strength and expertise provide for a good foundation for significant research to keep them in a leadership position in most of the areas they compete in. And due to this, it is difficult for other companies to move into the industry. Even mighty Intel finally gave in and licensed Nvidia technology for their CPU integrated graphics technology.

The score for stewardship is very good due to the exemplary rating NVDA gets in this area. They have continually made good decisions over the years both financially and technically. Scores for ROA and ROE are both maximized. NVDA is above the industry average by about 18% on ROA and about 22% on ROE leading to maximum scores. This is another indication of the quality of management for NVDA.

NVDA Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Summary

Buy Score

NVDA's current price is $280.68 (when the article was written) and has been consistently moving upward for some time but is starting to reach the nosebleed section. Of all the valuation numbers in this category, only one indicates anything other than overvaluation. Thomson Reuters numbers indicate a slight undervaluation. All the rest range from overvalued to significantly overvalued. Morningstar places the valuation at $120 making the current price of $280 to be significantly overvalued. Historical P/E and Yield give the same answer.

The current P/E is 41 versus the 5-year historical P/E of 30 and the historical yield of 1.21% versus the current yield of 0.21% indicate overvaluation. Along those same lines, the relative valuation is 2 out of 10 and the predicted return of 10.74%. The predicted return is not all that bad but more common numbers are in the 15-20% for stocks that are not overvalued. The price/sales and PEG ratios are also both high with a P/S of 14.79 and a PEG of 5.17. I personally like to see a PEG ratio down near 1 and a price/sales nearer to 3 or less.

NVDA data by YCharts

List Moves And Buy/Sells

A Quality Score of 72.58 makes NVDA eligible for the Approved list and a Buy Score of 24.43 will keep it there.

Model Portfolio

Approved List

Per the Approved List definition, stocks in this list made the cut based on their Quality Score but did not have a Buy Score high enough to buy into the Model. As long as the Quality Score does not drop below the cutoff, stocks here will be considered for buys into the Model if/when the Buy Score rises above the cutoff.

Contender List

Stocks in the Contender List did not have a Quality Score high enough to move to the Approved List. Since they pass the initial screening necessary to be considered for inclusion, they will be monitored for score changes that would move them to the Approved List and allow for possible purchase into the Model.

Conclusion

NVDA is a fast-growing company that pays a small dividend. It is difficult to characterize it as a true DGI play. It is more like a DGI-lite stock that will have growth to spice up the total return. If this is what you want in your portfolio, NVDA might normally be a good stock to consider. But right now, the valuation seems to be high, which could easily mean future price erosion. I feel this stock is one to keep an eye on and wait for some pullback in order to buy at a more realistic evaluation.

The future, however, looks bright for NVDA. This is especially true if they are able to pull off what they have done in the discrete GPU area in the AI and self-driving areas. They seem to have a good head start in the AI and deep learning areas. The autonomous vehicle area is still anyone's game and even if it does turn out to be NVDA's, the time until it really impacts the bottom line could be longer than expected as no one can really say when self-driving will become more than a test. But NVDA is making the right decision to move into these areas. They fit well into their expertise and the need for other revenue generation beyond GPUs is real.

As mentioned previously, I will be reading any comments and reviewing any suggested changes. No promises on using them, but my hope is to make this a better system over time in part due to your input.

Note: All data used in scoring is current as of the date when the article was written. Some of it, such as prices, have likely changed by the time the article is actually published.

Disclaimer: None of my articles including this one are investment advice of any kind. The purpose here is to define a system and see how it might work. If you like what you see and decide to invest based on it, do you own due diligence to make sure you are spending money in a way suitable for you. I am neither an investment professional nor plan to be. This is an academic exercise for the benefit of all involved. I hope all readers find benefit but there are no guarantees of success or performance in any way with what is outlined in any article I write.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.