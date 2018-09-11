What Is The Better Buy? A Defense Sector ETF Or Lockheed Martin?

I have illustrated a hypothetical defense investment strategy, whereby you can use the ETF and select the stocks you think will outperform in the sector.

Synopsis

During 2018, the ishares Dow Jones US Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA) has outperformed Lockheed Martin's stock (LMT) by nearly 8%. The defense industry is benefiting from an expanding defense budget (~$717 billion for 2019) and increasing foreign military sales. After Lockheed Martin's 2nd quarter earnings call, ITA's performance began to diverge from Lockheed Martin stock. The ETF has gained 11.9% on the year compared to 2.7% for Lockheed. The unique portfolio composition combined with near term uncertainties in Lockheed Martin business make ITA a better buy for the rest of 2018.

Source: Koyfin

I believe the funds smaller defense and industrial holdings give it an advantage to owning Lockheed Martin stock outright. The portfolio is relatively concentrated with only 38 holdings in the Defense and Aerospace sector. The ETF portfolio concentration allows investors to capture the overall move in Defense with less stock specific risk. The ITA has outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by over 183% since inception in 2006 and will likely outperform the broad market with the current geopolitical and economic risks in the market. Most companies in the fund do not have exposure to China tariffs and a insulated to non-US market moves.

Source: Koyfin

Lockheed Under-Performance Factors

Lockheed Martin reported their first quarter earnings on April 24th and the stock reacted negatively. The share price peaked near $360 and the market began fully valuing their company against defense peers. The stock preceded to drop nearly $60 dollars per share, or roughly 20% in a month and

Two near term catalysts are 3rd quarter earnings estimated to be the third week in October and the potential award of the Trainer T-X program at the Air Force annual conference held from September 17-19th.

Source: Koyfin

The core business is performing brilliantly with F-35 ramping into full production, missiles and fire control growing their broad product line and management raising full year 2018 guidance in the range of $51,600 – $53,100 billion and earnings per share $16.75 – $17.05. The company continues to land contracts with US and foreign militaries across the aeronautics and missiles divisions. The company is doing everything to maintain their leadership in the Defense sector and I can't tie the stock under-performance to any specific factor other than the $32 billion pension obligation.

Lockheed has faced some headwinds relating to $32 billion in pension obligations remaining on their now phased out defined benefit plan. The pension narrative has been mentioned since late 2017 and the company guided flat free cash flows for 2018. The flat free cash flows were the result of a $5 billion charge to fund the pension assets. The company made $3.5 billion in contributions during the first half of 2018 and expects to make the last $1.5 billion in the third quarter. The outlook for the pension is positive over the coming years as the company will freeze the contributions through 2019 and 2020. The expected annual contributions moving into 2020 & beyond will be minimal at $100 ~ $200 million and highly dependent on the market return over this period.

Lockheed is attractive, but not as attractive as ITA

Lockheed Martin stock is undervalued on a fundamental basis and I have concluded the share price is worth a minimum $352 per share, which implies an upside potential of 7.3%. However, I believe the ITA and other companies in the industry are a better buy than Lockheed stock because of the the following factors:

ITA's top ten holdings account for 55% of the total portfolio. The portfolio concentration is relatively high, giving investors sector wide performance exposure.

Boeing (BA) is a 10% holding, which gives investors pure exposure to the commercial aircraft market and compliments the heavy defense exposure of most other holdings. The Boeing portfolio holdings are significant and move the ITA daily. The rapid rise of 18.1% in Boeing stock has moved the index 1.78% YTD.

The remaining 28 companies in the fund account for 45% of the total holdings and the market capitalization averages $4.52 billion. Smaller companies tend to have additional growth prospects. "Law of Large Numbers".

Source: iShares Fact Sheet

There is a lot to like about the holdings in ITA, the top ten holdings account for 5.04% of the total return year to date. The 28 other companies in the portfolio have contributed around 6.4% of the performance and this is due to the market out-performance of the smaller defense and industrial players. Other than 4 companies with negative returns (ARNC), (SPR), (MOG.A) and (TGI), the 28 non top ten holdings are beating the broad market with an averaged return of 23.7%. The top three performers are (AAXN), (AVAV) and (HEI.A) up 171%, 90% and 55% each. The ITA gives investors exposure to under-followed aerospace and defense names and reduces the stock picking component of portfolio selection.

Source: Koyfin

How to trade ITA?

The active/passive debate has been raging since the invention of low cost index funds and the publication of return statistics backing low cost index funds that mirror broad market indices. When investors purchase individual stocks it creates the ability for a portfolio to outperform the benchmark index and provides investors a way to generate alpha (The purpose of this website). One overlooked aspect of ETF investing is investors stand to benefit by actively managing their ETF's holdings in tandem with outright stock holding.

I am an active portfolio manager for my firm's clients, so I will highlight a unique way you can play ITA ETF with an active component. It involves outright purchasing the ITA ETF and two individual defense stocks to create a tailored defense portfolio.

My hypothetical defense portfolio weights the ITA and two defense stocks with an 80/20 split. In my hypothetical portfolio, you can choose the two companies that you believe will outperform in defense. For my portfolio, I chose Raytheon (RTN) and Northrup Grumman (NOC) because I think there is 10+% upside by the end of the year. With a hypothetical $100,000 investment, if you purchased $80,000 of ITA, $10,000 of RTN and $10,000 of NOC your portfolio weighting would look like the chart below.

This portfolio realignment does a couple things. It gives you more exposure to the US defense sector by creating additional portfolio concentration in two top defense contractors that have outperformed the ITA over the past 5 years, while still reducing overall portfolio single stock risk. It would also remove Boeing as the top holding and create a portfolio with Northrop and Raytheon as the top weighting. This strategy is perfect to manage the overall risk of a defense allocation, while still providing enough concentration to create upside potential by the end of the year. Under the proposed portfolio, it would have returned 12.8% YTD, which is about ~1% better than the ITA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, RTN, TDG, NOC, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios in Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing common stocks. I reserve the right to acquire any stock mentioned in this publication within 72 hours.