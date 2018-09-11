Zekelman Industries Finalizes Proposed Terms For $752 Million IPO

The firm faces significant uncertainties if high steel tariffs remain in place.

ZEK is growing quickly and has its sights set on further strategic acquisitions to gain pricing power vs. suppliers.

The company provides industrial steel pipe and tubing products for infrastructure purposes in North America.

Zekelman Industries aims to sell $752 million of company and selling shareholder shares in a U.S. IPO.





Quick Take

Zekelman Industries (ZEK) intends to raise approximately $752 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company manufactures and sells industrial steel pipe and tube products for a variety of end markets in North America.

ZEK is growing quickly but faces uncertain future growth prospects if high steel tariffs remain in place.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Zekelman Industries was founded in 1877 to manufacture industrial steel pipe and tube products. The company owns 13 pipe and tube production facilities in seven U.S. states and one Canadian province, with a total annual production of approximately 2.1 million tons.

Management is headed by Executive Chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman, who was previously CEO of Atlas Tube.

Below is a brief video of one of the company’s latest commercials:

(Source: Zekelman Industries)

The majority of the company’s products are used in infrastructure and non-residential construction applications. It also supplies products for use in the fabrication, automotive, oil and gas, agricultural and industrial equipment and retail end markets.

Zekelman manufactures products that operate under specialized conditions, including in load-bearing, high-pressure, corrosive and high-temperature environments.

Financial Performance

ZEK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong recent growth in topline revenue; previously uneven

Consistent gross profit growth

Uneven gross margin

Decreased cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Zekelman S-1/A)

Total Revenue

FQ3 2018: $1.98 billion, 33.9% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $2.1 billion, 34.8% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $1.6 billion, 9.2% decrease vs. prior

FYE 2015: $1.7 billion

Gross Profit

FQ3 2018: $473.0 million

FYE 2017: $437.6 million

FYE 2016: $354.3 million

FYE 2015: $245.8 million

Gross Margin

FQ3 2018: 23.9%

FYE 2017: 20.8%

FYE 2016: 22.1%

FYE 2015: 14.4%

Cash Flow from Operations

FQ3 2018: $100.9 million cash flow

FYE 2017: $159.0 million

FYE 2016: $174.1 million

FYE 2015: $202.6 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $36.6 million in cash and $1.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $40.0 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the North American industrial steel pipes and tubes market has reached $10.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow during the period between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing demand from the energy sector and sustained demand from other key markets.

Major competitors that provide industrial steel pipes and tubes include:

Allied Tube & Conduit

Southland Tube

Independence Tube

Republic Conduit

TMK IPSCO

Bull Moose Tube

EXL Tube

Ryerson Holding

IPO Details

ZEK and selling stockholders intend to raise $752 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 41.75 million shares of its Class A subordinate voting stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share. The firm wants to raise $500 million and selling stockholders intend to sell $252 million of stock.

Class B multiple voting stock will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shares.

Also, the firm will issue Special Voting Shares to the holders of Exchangeable Shares in one of its subsidiaries.

Notably, Chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman and other directors and executive officers are selling 12.84 million shares of the 14 million being sold. It is notable since I have seen an IPO in recent years where the CEO was selling shares into the IPO.

Multiple classes of shares are typically employed by management or existing shareholders to entrench their voting control even after losing economic control of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes to its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of our outstanding indebtedness under our Term Loan Facility. The Term Loan Facility has a maturity date of June 14, 2021 and, as of June 30, 2018, an interest rate per annum of 4.6%. As of June 30, 2018, we had $907.1 million of indebtedness outstanding under our Term Loan Facility and $1.3 billion of total indebtedness outstanding (excluding $10.3 million of letters of credit).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, GMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Stifel, BTIG and PNC Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 20, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.