Gold Weekly: 'Don't Focus On Making Money, Focus On Protecting What You Have'

Against this, it is essential to focus on protecting what I have, rather than focusing on making money.

Being a gold bull this year is no fun. Silver bulls feel even more the pain.

Paul Tudor Jones, II

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report for August, released last Friday, has underpinned the negative trading momentum in gold by exerting upward exposure on the dollar and US real rates.

My technical indicators suggest that further weakness and a retest of the current 2018 low cannot be ruled out in September. That said, I strongly believe that the pain for gold bulls is almost over.

In any case, it is important to respect the market's decision and I therefore stand ready to close out my long position in gold in case of a monthly close below $1,130 per oz.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short gold by 235 tonnes as of August 28. This is the 10th consecutive week that speculators are net short gold.

Over the latest reporting period (August 28-September 4), gold’s speculative positioning deteriorated for an 11th week over the past 12. The net short speculative position held by money managers rose 20 tonnes, which was driven by a combination of long liquidation (-12 tonnes) and short accumulation (+8 tonnes).

In August, money managers cut ~94 tonnes of net long positions in Comex gold.

In the year to date, money managers have liquidated a massive 540 tonnes of net long positions in Comex gold, in sharp contrast with last year when they lifted their net long positions by ~183 tonnes.

Money managers are excessively bearish on the gold outlook this year – this is the first time that such a negative speculative sentiment is observed since the CFTC started to publish its statistics in 2006.

While the likelihood of a powerful wave of short-covering is high, the negative trading momentum in gold offers presently bears an advantage.

But since short gold has now become the overcrowded trade by excellence, bears are playing a dangerous game and may be ultimately force to rush to the exit, producing a strong short-covering rally.

I have planned to play and ride it.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,039 tonnes of gold across a various range of gold ETFs as of September 7, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Over the past week (August 31-September 7), ETF investors sold around 7 tonnes of gold, marking the 17th straight week of gold ETF selling.

ETF investors cut roughly 41 tonnes of their gold holdings last month after liquidating 33 tonnes in July and 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 84 tonnes of gold, which corresponds to a decline of 4% in gold ETF holdings. This comes in contrast with last year when they bought a massive 173 tonnes , representing an increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings.

Gold ETF holdings seem relatively less “sticky” than silver ETF holdings this year. Why?

Source: Macro Trends

As the chart above illustrates elegantly, silver has become extremely cheap compared to gold. The gold to silver ratio – at around 84 – is at its highest since 1993. In this regard, investors seem to view silver as an interesting value proposition, especially in a context where global growth is positive and silver should naturally outperform. Indeed, historically, silver has performed relatively better than gold when the global economy is doing well.

As long as global growth is positive, ETF inflows are likely to remain in favour of silver.

Trading positioning

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report for August, published on Friday September 7, has underpinned the negative momentum in gold.

Daily gold

Source: Net Dania

As the daily chart above shows, the momentum indicator is negative while the average directional index is above 20, pointing to a strong downtrend in motion in the immediate term. This could suggest that the 2018 low of $1,160 per oz will be retested this month.

Monthly gold

Source: Net Dania

However, as the monthly chart above illustrates, the 150 monthly moving average acted as a solid support last month. Although the momentum indicator is in negative territory, the average directional index is below 20, suggesting that the downtrend since 2018 lacks of meaningful strength.

Putting all together, I believe that the pain is almost over for bulls but further weakness in September cannot be ruled out.

The key support that I am closely monitoring is $1,130 per oz, which corresponds to the downtrend (purple) line from the all time high the downtrend line from the all-time high. A monthly close below it would destroy the bullish breakout pattern that started in the summer of 2017 and substantially raise the likelihood of a retest of 2016 high.

Monthly silver

Source: Net Dania

As can be seen above, silver – trading at $14.50 per oz – is very close to its 2016 low of $13.64 per oz. Although some analysts argue that the extreme weakness in silver is idiosyncratically-driven, I am of the view that the fundamentals of the silver market are healthy (ongoing deficits). As such, I would view a break below the 2016 low in silver as a very negative development with respect to my gold bullish thesis.

Against this negative trading momentum, I stand ready to close my bullish bet if gold if my stop-loss (ie, monthly close below $1,130 per oz) is triggered.

To assert upside exposure to gold, I have a long position in BAR, a position that I implemented on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund.

I prefer BAR over GLD to assert upside exposure to gold prices thanks to its relatively lower expense ratio (0.20% for BAR vs 0.50% for GLD). Although liquidity conditions in BAR are relatively poorer, the size of my position is not sufficiently large to cause an issue when I decide to exit my position.

Legendary hedge fund manager: PTJ, II

As being a gold bull is not fun this far this year, I contemplate this elegant quote from Paul Tudor Jones (PTJ):

Don’t focus on making money, focus on protecting what you have.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my weekly reports, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, JJC, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, CPER, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, CUPM, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, IAUF

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.