The Tesla CFO Sale: Much Ado About Nothing

A look at the footnotes of the SEC filing and the transaction codes sheds light on the reason for the CFO sale.

The timing of the insider sale of Tesla stock by its CFO filed last Friday appeared suspect to some market participants.

A number of academic studies spanning decades have shown that insider buying generates a positive signal and that insiders as a group tend to outperform the market. In this information-rich environment, one would expect that this edge would have been arbitraged away by now, and it probably is to some extents. The sheer volume of insider purchases and various other factors make this a difficult strategy to follow for retail investors. One of these factors is management purchases that are done to signal the market about their confidence in the stock and not because they believe the stock is trading well below its intrinsic value.

Jason Carrell makes an interesting case for "Why Insider Buying Is Not The Bull Signal You Think It is". Mr. Carrell makes some important points about why one should approach insider purchases with caution. The recent SEC charges against the billionaire Dr. Philip Frost of OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) and others in a "pump-and-dump" scheme reinforces Mr. Carrell's point. Followers of insider transactions are familiar with the numerous (indirect) insider purchases by Dr. Frost over the years even as the company continued to dilute its shareholders through a string of stock-based acquisitions.

I have been reviewing insider transactions every day for well over 8 years and publish a series of "Insider Weekends" articles on my website and here on Seeking Alpha. The series looks at the top 5 insider purchases and sales from the prior week. One aspect of reviewing insider purchases that I like is that it helps me discover new companies worth exploring further. On the other hand, with few exceptions, I do not find insider sales particularly useful. Academic research has also shown that the signaling power of insider sales is poor.

Insiders sell for various reasons including diversification and because their options or restricted stock units (RSUs) have vested. They often sell according to pre-established plans called Rule 105b-1 plans that allow them to sell stock at consistent intervals without worrying about being investigated by the SEC. For example, Mark Zuckerberg sold Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock both before and after the company's recent quarterly results were announced on July 25, 2018. His pace of selling did not miss a beat during the height of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, and he continued selling even as he testified before Congress. Through the first half of this year, his selling of Facebook stock had significantly exceeded the $900 million worth of stock he sold in 2017.

Which brings me to the "sale" of 1,329 shares by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO last Thursday that was filed with the SEC on Friday. This was the same day two Tesla executives, including the head of human resources and the Chief Accounting Officer, left the company. The stock dropped sharply on news that the Chief Accounting Officer left the company after just one month on the job.

The CFO "sale" came to my attention after I noticed the following tweet about it,

Considering the investor tweeting about this is a CFA charterholder, I decided to take a closer look at the filing and the associated footnotes.

The transaction code M in field 3 of Table I indicates that options or Restricted Stock Units (RSU) were exercised. In this case, 2,666 RSUs vested on September 5, 2018, at a price of $0 because, unlike options, RSUs don't have strike prices and are akin to the employee getting the stock for $0.

Charles Schwab's page on RSUs elaborates on the tax impact of RSUs,

With RSUs, you are taxed when the shares are delivered, which is almost always at vesting. Your taxable income is the market value of the shares at vesting. You have compensation income subject to federal and employment tax (Social Security and Medicare) and any state and local tax. That income is subject to mandatory supplemental wage withholding.

When RSUs vest, most companies automatically sell a portion of the vested RSUs to cover the tax liability and this is the "sale" of 1,329 shares in the second line that some investors are getting worked up about. If this was an ordinary sale, the transaction code of "S" would have been used instead of the transaction code "F" that was used in the filing.

The SEC defines transaction code "F" as:

Payment of exercise price or tax liability by delivering or withholding securities incident to the receipt, exercise or vesting of a security issued in accordance with Rule 16b-3

When reading SEC filings and especially form 4 filings that are used to file insider transactions with the SEC, it is always a good idea to pay attention to the footnotes like my friend Michelle Leder does on her website Footnoted.com. To help investors that don't understand Form 4 transaction codes, the third footnote of the filing was written in all capital letters as you can see below,

Explanation of Responses: 1. Shares of the Issuer's common stock were issued to the reporting person upon the vesting of restricted stock units on September 5, 2018. 2. Amount of securities beneficially owned includes 73 shares acquired under the Tesla, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan on August 31, 2018. 3. Pursuant to the Issuer's equity plan and policies, shares of common stock were automatically withheld and sold by the issuer to satisfy the reporting person's tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units reported herein. 4. 1/4th of the total restricted stock units initially subject to this award vested on March 5, 2018, and 1/16th of the total units initially subject to this award vest every three months thereafter.

In simple words, the purported "sale" was nothing more than an automated sale to cover the tax liability of RSUs vesting at a pre-determined schedule. The fact that two more executives decided to leave on the same day as this filing appears to be nothing more than a coincidence.

There are several valid arguments for why Tesla could see its stock decline significantly in the coming months or years, but the CFO selling shares is not one of them. In other words, investor concerns about Mr. Ahuja's "sale" from last week is much ado about nothing. In fact, every single one of his sales going back to 2011 were related to option exercises or the vesting of RSUs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.