Salesforce: A Force To Be Reckoned With

Salesforce (CRM) is a growing company disrupting the whole CRM industry. What started with CD’s has rotated into a subscription based product. Salesforce leads the CRM industry as it has ~20% market share. With the value of CRM market set to hit $123 billion by 2021, Salesforce has a set plan and distinct goals to continue growth. These goals and ways to get there have led Salesforce to be the fastest growing company in its market competition. As stated from Marc Benioff, CEO and chairman, "Just as we'll be the fastest enterprise software company to reach $13 billion, we're well on our way to surpassing the $20 billion revenue goal faster than any other enterprise software company in history." Salesforce has continued to prove in every single quarter report how big their growth really is. In every quarter, they have grown by close to 25% year over year. With CRM being the fastest growing market, Salesforce is set to run with it. to With continuous growth and high market share, Salesforce has earned a spot in my portfolio and should earn a spot in yours as well.

Financials

With big market share, Salesforce revenue was able to grow 27% to $3.3 billion year over year in Q2. With this, Salesforce is well on its way to becoming the fastest enterprise software company to reach $20 billion in revenue. Not only did this market share help get one step closer to their target revenue, this helped create a 19% increase in operating cash flow and a 25% jump in free cash flow, to $1.5 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. As customer relations are becoming more and more vital for companies to succeed, Salesforce is not only proving to capitalize on this, they are proving to excel on this.

Image Source: Q2 earnings

With Salesforce being voted the best CRM product for 5 straight years, the company now expects revenue to rise as much as 25% to $13.175 billion in fiscal 2019. Guidance in Q2 was very good as it said Q3 will grow 25% year over year giving investors hope and knowledge that the company is growing rapidly. With such an increase in revenue, many would expect the same to be the case for profit. Although the company does see profit, it is very minimal compared to the revenue. Just like many other growth stocks, many see this a concern yet we see it very differently. Just like Square(SQ), the company has chosen to take a route of growth and a focus on the future rather than short term profit. With this being the case, Salesforce’s future looks very bright. Although the price is quite high, 148.92 as of the time writing this article, and the forward FY PE is ~55X, this valuation takes into account the bright future of the company.Even though this has a PE that high and just started hitting profit in 2017, the company has a fortified moat, its user friendly software, and a long product line to help show its future. Although many believe the valuation of all growth stocks has flown past reasonable prices, the general market is taking into account the companies future and likelihood of growth continuation. With Salesforce, this is no different.

Products

A main reason for Salesforce's growth would be because of their increasing product platform. Although Salesforce's "main" product would be their CRM, they also have products ranging from sales to platform. With a growing need of customer relations, Salesforce is making products for each end.

Image Source: Forbes

This chart depicts why Salesforce has continued growth through every quarter. With an increased total available market(NYSE:TAM), Salesforce has been able to foresee the market growth and capitalize by making products in various areas. Overall, Salesforce has been able to grow for the sole reason that they have diversified their product.

Market Opportunity

As of Benioff’s word, the CRM market will be worth $123 billion by 2025 and is one of the fastest growing markets. To add to this, Salesforce has proven to be the best CRM product for five straight years. Not only is it number one overall, Salesforce is number one in sales and services for CRM. Salesforce has made it a point to not only focus on CRM but to venture into other areas aswell. One area they have grown has been their commerce cloud which has grown a lot in the passed year. The mobile orders have grown 40% year over year. Commerce cloud has been able to lead growth as it helps companies connect to more users with more insight on what their users like. With an increase in orders and commerce cloud use, revenue has grown a lot. In the graph shows commerce cloud revenue growth year over year for various countries.

Image source: commerce cloud

To continue a focus on growth, Salesforce acquired Mulesoft for $6.5 billion. Although this is a hefty price, Benioff had his vision clear as to the integration. In Salesforce’s 19 year life, it has focussed on growth and market share over profits. With the acquisition of Mulesoft, this allows the company to improve, grow and continue its strategy. Although the world is moving towards cloud based CRM, there is still a lot of on premise applications and Salesforce needs to be able to connect the two or they are put into a huge disadvantage. While this is the case, Salesforce’s goal is to grow their SaaS system, which Mulesoft will also help. With the acquisition of Mulesoft, Salesforce takes a step into growing their SaaS even more by adding highly strategic platform capabilities.

Image source: mobile CRM

To help grow its market share, Salesforce has used mobile CRM to boost revenue and user base. As seen in the chart above, mobile CRM has proven to be very effective for companies to reach their sales quota. This, of course, is the main objective of all businesses and mobile CRM has proved to help. In addition to having a great product to endorse, Salesforce is in the fastest growing enterprise-software category helping them grow by more and more every single quarter. With this, Gartner predicts that by 2021 the CRM market will be the single largest revenue off of spending in enterprise software.

What Sets Them Apart

Salesforce controls the largest section of the CRM market, controlling around 20%. Owning that size of any market is tough to do especially with lots of competition, so how does Salesforce manage to maintain the highest stake in the market? A key element of all CRM companies is weather or not they take a proprietary, or open source approach to their software. To be a proprietary CRM company, a company must be the sole contributors towards the software development without any outside control over the software leaving it completely uncustomizable. The benefit to this system however is that if there is a fault in the software, someone, or a group of people, can be held accountable for this fault. This is not the case in an open source CRM software. This relies on the community and is highly customizable. It is not owned by a company and thousands of people can end up developing this software leading to potentially more innovation. However if something goes wrong, no one can be held accountable and the company using the software is left stranded. Salesforce takes both approaches. This leads them to a level of extreme customization that no other company offers, according to idealistconsulting.com who have worked with Salesforce for ten years. Companies can choose which aspects of each side they prefer and implement those to create their personalized CRM service. Salesforce also allows customers to change their customizations whenever they would like allowing it to be able to grow and change with their business. This difference isn’t something that many investors are aware of, but many companies are. This an important factor to the company’s success, potentially one of the biggest factors, and something that many businesses find attractive causing them to choose Salesforce over a different CRM company. Salesforce’s unique CRM is the reason for their growth and promising future. Overall, with a market that just continues to grow, an prediction to be the largest market in the software-enterprise field by 2021, the CRM market is going to be huge and Salesforce will follow it.

Risks

With all growth stocks, comes risk. For Salesforce, that risk is its value. Even though the future is very bright for Salesforce, the company is overvalued, period. With a forward PE of 54.52X, the company is simply overvalued for its profit as of right now. As of right now, the general market is weighing in a majority of the good things and not much of the bad. Even though this comes across as a huge problem, its not. As of right now, we think it has the valuation of 2-4 more good quarters. That being said, the price is ahead of its time by about a year. Although this may be a bad sign for potential investors, its much smaller than it is. With Salesforce killing it, those 2-4 good quarters are very likely. Once those come, Salesforce should fit right in its valuation. We don't believe that this is a compelling enough reason to sell but, this may be a big enough reason for the price to drop to the low 140's.

Conclusion

All in all, Salesforce has proven through its growth and market dominance that it is on its way to reach its goals and will be the quickest company in its department to do so. Although there are risks regarding Salesforce, and all growth stocks for that matter, the future is bright for Salesforce. With a CRM product better than all competitors in a growing market, Salesforce has found themselves in a perfect position for a company to be in. In a world where customer service means everything, businesses need to have the best product for them. To conclude, with Salesforce, the reward simply outweighs the risk and is certainly worth a buy in a mid-long term growth portfolio.

