AT&T Valuation

AT&T will continue to grow due to the Time Warner acquisition, international expansion, 5G implementation, the U.S. economic growth outlook, and corporate tax rate reduction.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a leading entertainment, media, communication, and technology company, which provides wireless and wireline communication services, digital video services, telecommunication equipment, managed networking, wholesale services, movies, TV shows, games, and applications in the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, and worldwide. AT&T is the largest communication company in the world by revenue. AT&T provides services to more than 170 million customers in more than 200 countries. AT&T is not only a leading communication company but also a leading contents-creating entertainment and media company.

AT&T's Time Warner Acquisition And Strategy

AT&T acquired DirecTV in 2015 and Time Warner in 2018. AT&T differentiated itself to be a premium service and contents provider. AT&T's brand equity was enhanced by adding Time Warner brands:

AT&T's Chairman, CEO, and President, Randall Stephenson says:

The Time Warner acquisition enabled AT&T to have more strategical options to provide customers a differentiated, high-quality, mobile-first entertainment experience that AT&T's competitors cannot offer. AT&T provides premium services targeting high-income consumers. AT&T's unlimited plan starts from $70 to $80 per line and it offers premium entertainment features that other companies cannot provide (see the chart below). Other carriers provide about $40 unlimited plan. AT&T can offer $40 unlimited plan, but $40 plan would not maximize AT&T's profit. Also, AT&T can provide premium contents it owns through DirecTV to consumers. AT&T has differentiated itself to offer premium services. I believe AT&T's management has done a great job acquiring DirecTV and Time Warner. I believe AT&T's strategy will work out well and AT&T will continue to grow in the future.

The communication industry is highly competitive and saturated. A price war triggered by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has negatively impacted on overall revenue and profitability of communication companies that have to spend billions of dollar for fixed capital to maintain existing infrastructure and invest for new technology and infrastructure such as 5G. If they cannot match the level of fixed capital spending to their competitors, their service quality may deteriorate in the future. Profitability is critically important for communication companies to generate enough cash for future fixed capital spending in the long term. AT&T has added Time Warner's premium contents to enhance profitability. AT&T's message to the consumers is clear:

Diversification

AT&T has 5 main sectors; consumer mobility, entertainment group, business solution, WarnerMedia, and international. In 2017, AT&T generated $161 billion revenue of which $62 billion for consumer mobility, $51 billion for entertainment group, $39 billion for business solution, and $8 billion for international. Time Warner acquisition enabled AT&T to enhance diversification of revenue resources by adding revenues from Time Warner, which generated $31 billion in 2017.

More revenue sources significantly reduced AT&T's overall business risk and financial risk. AT&T's competitors such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and other media and communication companies would have higher risk in terms of revenue diversification.

Dividends

AT&T has recorded 34 consecutive years of quarterly dividend growth. AT&T is one of the rare companies that increased dividend per share and paid dividends to shareholders during the dot-com bubble and subprime mortgage crisis. AT&T's management has developed AT&T as a trustworthy company that pays more dividends in each year for 34 years.

AT&T's current financial position is solid. As of June 30, 2018, AT&T had $14 billion in cash, leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) was 2.9, and EBITDA margin (EBITDA divided by total revenue) was 32.9%. Total assets amounted to $535 billion and total liabilities amounted to $351 billion.

Since 2008, AT&T has increased 4 cents of dividends per share each year. We can assume this trend would continue in next 5 years.

AT&T's dividend yield is currently higher than 6% and stock price is around $32. Is AT&T underpriced?

Growth

A growth potential is an important component for the valuation of a company. I estimate that AT&T's terminal growth rate would be in 1.5% to 2.0% due to the Time Warner acquisition, international expansion, 5G implementation, the U.S. economic growth outlook, and corporate tax rate reduction. The Time Warner acquisition made AT&T to be a global leading communication, premium contents-creating and -providing company. From January 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018, AT&T added 3.1 million wireless subscribers in the U.S. and 756,000 wireless subscribers in Mexico and 219,000 video subscribers in the U.S. and Latin America. In Mexico, the number of subscribers increased by 25.2% from 13.1 million on June 30, 2017, to 16.4 million on June 30, 2018. AT&T will implement 5G services in a dozen major U.S. cities in late 2018. Premium 5G service with premium contents will boost AT&T's revenues and profits. The U.S.'s GDP growth rate was annualized 4.2% for the second quarter 2018. It would continue to grow higher than 2% in the near future. AT&T's effective tax rates were higher than 30% before the corporate tax rate reduction, which would enable AT&T to save around $2 billion each year.

Valuation

I have carefully analyzed AT&T's 10 years of financial data. Also, I have carefully reviewed AT&T's business, financial risks, and strategy. I estimate AT&T's equity value per share would be about $39 per share as of September 10, 2018. I believe AT&T's stock price is currently undervalued around $32 per share, and AT&T's current dividend yield and stock price are attractive.

