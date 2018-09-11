Forget Canada - Aurora Cannabis Wants To Take Over The World

source: newswire ca

Commenting on the recent announcement that Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) was acquiring ICC Labs Inc. for $US 220 million, Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley called it "...the jewel of the South American market.” He went on to say that it will be the company's "anchor in South America and we have very big plans for that continent.”

In this article we'll look at the reason why Aurora is excited about the acquisition, what Aurora gets with ICC, and what it means for the overall global strategy of the company going forward.

What comes with ICC Labs Inc.

According to its most release of its earnings report, ICC Labs described itself in this way:

ICC Labs is a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay as well as a fully licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Colombia.

The description above also points to one of the benefits of making the acquisition, and that is the licensing already being in place, which allows Aurora to enter the market on the run, rather than go through a prolonged period of time of going through a licensing process. In other words, it has bought time and legal licensing status in the two countries.

ICC also has export agreements in place that will serve the Canadian, German, Spanish, Brazilian and Mexican markets. Some of these are in the presale stage, requiring final approval.

One of the major competitive advantages that comes with ICC is that “Uruguay is the only country where regulations currently permit the cultivation of CBD-rich hemp on a commercial scale, allowing licensed producers to grow hemp with THC concentrations of up to 1%, providing a significant yield advantage over global competitors,” according to Aurora's press release.

Aurora is the first country to fully legalize recreational cannabis for adult usage.

Its market leadership in Uruguay

Much has been made of the fact ICC has 70 percent of cannabis market share in Uruguay. While that's significant, it does need to be tempered by the numbers.

For example, in the first six months of 2018 ICC generated $315,000 in sales. That means 70 percent of Uruguay's cannabis market represents a very low level of sales at this time.

source: company release

The point there is it's a distraction to look at the domestic market of Uruguay as measured against the overall size of the potential market of South America in the years ahead. There are about 420 million people in South America at this time.

But let's face it, Aurora didn't pay about $220 million to dominate the market of Uruguay. Part of what it did pay for was the potential of ICC to produce over 450,000 kg per year once the projects it's developing are completed.

This points to one of the major reasons for the acquisition, which will allow the company to meet soaring demand as more South American markets open up, and secondarily, other overseas markets that will need supply over the next few years, before growing demand aligns with global supply.

Aggressive growth

There are numerous times in business when management will use rhetoric as a means of generating a positive outlook which results in optimism that produces momentum for the company. But in the case of Aurora, the various statements it has made in the past that it's determined to be the global market leader in cannabis, has been observably been backed up by its actions; it's more than rhetoric, it's a strategy that it has no thought of backing away from, even if it continues to dilute its stock.

The reason it's willing to take the risk in my mind is there are a lot of deep-pocketed companies outside the cannabis space that could easily make a meaningful acquisition of a competitor or two to almost immediately catapault them into the top pot producer in the world. Some of those companies operate in the tobacco and beer sectors, which have been experiencing a slowing of growth in their core businesses for some time because of shrinking market demand.

To combat its existing competitors and potential competitors in the near future, it has been on an acquisition spree that has now, with the acquisition of ICC, brought it the potential to produce over 1 million kilograms annually, once it's producing at full capacity. Without the acquisition of ICC it has current potential output capacity of 570,000 kilograms per year once its projects are completed.

To get an idea of how rapidly it has increased it production capacity, it started 2018 with a little over 100,000 in annual capacity. Along with acquisitions, growth includes deals with partners and organic growth.

Another reason for rapidly scaling is the pricing power it'll get as it negotiates long-term supply deals in the medical cannabis market in particular. Aurora will compete primarily in that segment of the marijuana market.

That will benefit Aurora in the long term because of the inevitable commoditization of the recreational dried flower cannabis market, which will eventually shrink margins and earnings as low prices become the main competitive factor. This will take time to play out because of the inability of suppliers to immediately meet recreational and medical cannabis demand, but over time supply will catch up and surpass demand, and that will put downward pressure on the performance of companies with significant exposure to the recreational pot market.

Because the company is rapidly scaling, it'll be among of the top companies for cannabis distributors and users to make deals with. For some time Aurora should be able to command high prices, and even when supply and demand reach parity, its market-dominating position should allow it to maintain that position as distributors and outlets look for consistency and reliability in their suppliers.

Until the company gets a major foothold in major cannabis markets, I don't see it slowing down its acquisition strategy. I also see it securing some add-on businesses to complement what it considers its geographic base in various regions.

Even if a larger competitor enters the cannabis market, if Aurora can secure the key competitors in various key markets, deep pockets can't buy what isn't there to buy. I see this as another motivator for the aggressive growth-via-acquisition strategy of Aurora.

Conclusion

The acquisition of ICC is a move that is representative of the stated vision of Aurora's leadership, which is to rapidly scale its production capacity. These types of moves will continue for some time as the company positions itself to compete in important geographic and demographic regions of the world that allow and have demand for medical cannabis.

While recreational cannabis isn't as important to Aurora as medical cannabis, the legalizing of recreational pot does free up the medical cannabis markets and increases the potential customer base.

ICC is by far a move to expand operations in South America, but it also, as mentioned, have deals in place that compete in other overseas markets as well; this should complement and accelerate Aurora's growth in other key markets - especially in Europe.

Even though dilution could become a factor in the long run, over the next couple of years I don't think it's going to matter to Aurora Cannabis because of my belief the market is going to reward revenue far more than earnings in the early stages of this growth market. No one knows how long that'll play out, but if Aurora secures and maintains its market leadership, it will probably get a lot more positive sentiment than smaller players that may produce some earnings on a lot less revenue.

After all, Amazon took about two decades before it started to consistently generate a profit, and that was from a sector outside of its core e-commerce business. I'm not sure the market will be that patient with Aurora, but I do think it'll get a lot more room to run if it's able to meet production and sales expectations.

If it were to falter in those two areas, it would get hammered because of the lack of earnings as well. I don't believe that will happen, but it is a slight possibility.

To me, Aurora is taking the rights steps and is positioned strongly for a long period of revenue growth. If its presumably superior margins are able to generate earnings in the not too distant future, the company will generate some solid returns for shareholders long into the future.

As for the next couple of years, it simply needs to continue to ramp up production and sales to justify its aggressive growth strategy. If it's able to do that, the market, at least for a period of time, will reward it strongly in my opinion. Further out, there will come some pressure to produce earnings, but the company will have time to increase pricing power, cut costs, and eventually buy back shares.

The bottom line for me is Aurora will take off in the near future, and it probably won't look back for some time if it's able to execute on the production and sales side of the business. The acquisition of ICC vastly improves its chances of doing that far better than before the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.