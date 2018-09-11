An Early Look At Nektar And Bristol-Myers Squibb's First Combination Phase 3 Trial

Introduction

In the middle of August, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) revealed the outline of their phase 3 trial on clinicaltrial.gov. This represents the first phase 3 trial following the lucrative global strategic development and commercialization collaboration that was announced on February 14th of 2018. This trial, titled “A Study of NKTR-214 Combined with Nivolumab vs Nivolumab Alone in Participants with Previously Untreated Inoperable or Metastatic Melanoma,” will evaluate the combination of Immuno-Oncology (I/O) agents NKTR-214 and Nivolumab (Opdivo®)in the first line setting for stage III and IV melanoma. In this article I will outline four topics: the trial design based on data provided online and the phase 1/2 data (PIVOT-02), the current NCCN recommendations for first line melanoma, the efficacy of the current I/O agents used in this setting, and finally, the details of the collaboration and fundamentals of Nektar Therapeutics.

Immuno-Oncology Overview

PIVOT-02 is a phase 1/2 trial, whose initial goal is to find the recommended phase 2 dose for a combination of NKTR-214 and nivolumab. NKTR-214 targets CD122, which promotes the expansion of CD8+ T-Cells and Natural Killer Cells. CD8+ T cells, are one of two subsets of T-cells, and are known as cytotoxic T-cells. These cells target foreign agents and will kill them. The concept of I/O is to utilize this mechanism, or this mechanism of similar cells, to target and kill cancer cells. As cancer cells are the result of mutations, cancer cells will attempt to outsmart the human immune system, often through additional mutations. Programmed Cell Death Ligand (PD-L1) is expressed on human cancer cells, and binds to Programmed Cell Death protein 1 (PD-1) on immune system cells, which causes these human immune system cells, such as CD8+ cells, to die and not attack the cancer cells. This is where nivolumab comes in. By binding to and blocking PD-1, the CD8+, or other immune system cells, can avoid death and attack the cancer cells. By combining NKTR-214 and nivolumab, Nektar and BMS are aiming to stimulate the human immune system while preventing the downregulation of this system.

PIVOT-02

Once the recommended phase 2 dose was established, patients were enrolled into 13 cohorts based on cancer type, progression, and prior therapy. We will focus on 1st-line melanoma. In the 2017 SITC data presentation, data on 11 patients were presented (Phase 1 portion). Patients with both PD-L1 positive and negative expression were included in this cohort. Additionally, patients were split with regards to BRAF driver mutation. In this cohort, there was a 64% overall response rate using classic RECIST criteria, and a 73% overall response rate using the RECIST-base immune criteria, which is modeled more for I/O therapy. Most notably, these results were noted in patients with both PD-L1 positive and negative status. Historically, PD-1 inhibitors had greater efficacy in PD-L1 positive or in patients’ with high expression rates. Furthermore, there were not alarming adverse event signals. A fear of combining I/O agents is often over stimulation of the immune system, commonly leading to conditions such as colitis, rash, and flu-like symptoms. In this phase 1 cohort, only 2 treatment related grade 3 or 4 adverse events were reported (syncope and hyponatremia) at a rate of 4% each when using the recommended phase 2 dose. The most common grade 1 and 2 adverse event was fatigue (68%), flu-like symptoms (60%), and rash (58%). The company highlights there were no grade 3 or 4 immune-related adverse events.

Given these positive results, using a Fleming Two Stage Design, additional patients were recruited for the phase 2 portion of this trial. These results were presented in the summer of 2018 at the ASCO annual meeting. The updated demographics for melanoma included a heavier percent of patients who were PD-L1 positive, however several patients remained at unknown expression status. Fewer patients in this cohort harbored mutant BRAF as well. At the time of presentation, the updated overall response rate was 50% (including eligible patients from cohort 1 and new patients enrolled for phase 2). This is relatively disappointing given the updated stage 1 cohort data which included an overall response rate of 85%. The disease control rate in this group was 71% as opposed to the 91% seen in the initial SITC results. Many of these patients remained on therapy at the time of presentation. While the potential for the overall response rate to improve of time has been a hot topic on various forums, that discussion is outside the scope of this analysis, and may serve as a topic in a future article. Taking a look at the updated adverse event rates presented at ASCO, we see a slightly higher rate of treatment related grade 3 or 4 events than the phase 1 cohort (14.1% versus 4%). The complete breakdown of adverse events at the phase 2 recommended dose is presented in figure 1.

Figure 1.

Phase 3 Trial

Taking a look at the inclusion and exclusion criteria for the phase 3 melanoma trial, we see it is very similar to that of the cohort in phase 2, which one would expect. Patients must have a performance status of 0 or 1, which is fairly standard for oncology trials. Additionally, patients but be treatment naïve, meaning this will be treatment in the first line setting. Patients may have received adjuvant therapy following surgery in previous occurrences of melanoma. A brief look at the exclusion criteria reveals no alarming exclusions: active brain metastases, uveal melanoma, known/suspected autoimmune disease. It would appear based on this data, that they plan to enroll patients irrespective of PD-L1 and BRAF mutation status. Taking a look at the outcomes measures, clinicaltrial.gov site three primary outcome measures: overall response rate, progression-free survival, and overall survival. The estimated time frame for these endpoints is 16 months, 22 months, and up to 59 months respectively. Comparison of these outcomes with published results from regimens on the market will occur below.

NCCN Recommendations

Figure 2.

In the first line setting for melanoma, the NCCN recommendations are presented in Figure 2. Category 1 recommendations are the strongest recommendations from NCCN, and one can see both PD-1 inhibitors, Merck’s (MRK) pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) and nivolumab have this recommendation for monotherapy. Notably, these recommendations are blanket recommendations that are not limited to only positive expression of PD-L1 or wild-type BRAF. Additionally, nivolumab and ipilimumab (Yervoy®), are recommended first line therapy. NCCN guidelines note that “The use of PD-L1 as a biomarker for selection of anti-PD-1 therapy and/or nivolumab/ipilimumab combination therapy is an emerging research issue with non-uniform application among NCCN member institutions.” Additionally, NCCN guidelines note that the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab is associated with improved overall response rate and progression free survival, but at the cost of increased toxicity. Data on the combinations affect on overall survival is also noted to be unknown.

If a patient has a BRAF V600 driver mutation and needs an early response, combination therapy regimens are recommended as pictured above. I believe that expecting the combination of NKTR-214 and nivolumab to overthrow targeted therapy for BRAF mutation melanoma is farfetched, unless the results of the phase 3 trial are exceptionally compelling. These recommended agents and regimens would be the competition for Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb would face in the 1st-line melanoma setting if approved at the time of the writing of this article. Below is an analysis of how efficacious these regimens are.

Efficacy of Current I/O Agents Used in First Line Melanoma

First, we will look at the data for approved and recommended I/O regimens. Table 1 outlines the regimens recommended in the first line setting. Published objective response rates (ORR), median progression-free survival (mPFS), and median overall survival is summarized. The patient population enrolled is also included. From this data, one sees nivolumab and ipilimumab have a higher ORR and mPFS when compared with nivolumab and pembrolizumab monotherapy. A word of caution, it is not best practice to compare data across trials, however in clinical practice this is often necessary. This observation mirrors the remark from NCCN that an increase in efficacy for the combination is present, despite an increase in adverse events. The pembrolizumab trial included patients in the second line setting, also clouding comparisons. These trials did not enroll patients differentially regarding PD-L1 expression and BRAF mutation with the exception being the second nivolumab trial cited where only patients with wild-type BRAF were enrolled. The efficacy data for targeted therapy is included for reference, however these trials include only patient with BRAF mutations. The most similar patient population based on proposed patient population for the phase 3 trial is the nivolumab monotherapy group and nivolumab plus ipilimumab group.

Regimen ORR (%) mPFS (months) mOS (months) Patient Setting Nivolumab Monotherapy1 44 6.9 37.6 1st Line Nivolumab plus Ipilimumab1 58 11.5 Not Reached 1st Line Pembrolizumab2 32.9 4.1 Not Reached3 1st or 2nd Line Nivolumab Monotherapy4 40 5.1 Not Reached 1st Line and Wild-Type BRAF Dabrafenib plus Trametinib5 64 11.4 Not Reached 1st Line, Mutant Type BRAF V600K or V600E Vemurafenib plus Cobimetinib6 68 9.9 Not Reached 1st Line, Mutant Type BRAF Encorafenib plus Binimetinib7 64 14.9 33.6 1st or 2nd Line, Mutant Type BRAF V600K or V600E

Table 1.

Safety and Tolerability of Current I/O Agents Used in First Line Melanoma

Looking at safety and tolerability of these regimens (Table 2), both grade 3/4 adverse events and treatment related grade 3/4 adverse events are presented, depending on available data. Treatment related adverse events are events which investigators deem are related to the investigation agent, while events in the “any grade 3/4” category may or may not be related to the study drug. The combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab has a much higher reported rate of treatment related adverse events as compared to monotherapy.

Regimen Any Grade 3/4 Adverse Event (%) Treatment Related Grade 3/4 Adverse Event (%) Patient Setting Nivolumab Monotherapy1 43.5 16.3 1st Line Nivolumab plus Ipilimumab1 68.7 55.0 1st Line Pembrolizumab2 (includes grade 5) Not Reported 10.1 1st or 2nd Line Dabrafenib plus Trametinib3 48 Not Reported 1st Line, Mutant Type BRAF V600K or V600E Vemurafenib plus Cobimetinib4 62 Not Reported 1st Line, Mutant Type BRAF Encorafenib plus Binimetinib5 64 Not Reported 1st or 2nd Line, Mutant Type BRAF V600K or V600E

Table 2.

Trial Comparison Overview

So where does all this data leave the combination of NKTR-214 and nivolumab? It is my opinion that if this combination can produce efficacy data similar in nature to that of nivolumab plus ipilimumab, with a safety profile similar to that of nivolumab monotherapy, the trial will be very successful. A purely speculative look at the early phase 2 PIVOT-02 (which includes other cancer types) data shows treatment related adverse events of grade 3 or 4 occurring in 14% of patients, very similar to that of nivolumab monotherapy. One caveat to this adverse event data is the different length of time that patients have been on therapy. Patients in the phase 3 trials were on therapy for longer duration than those in PIVOT-02. As such, the PIVOT-02 adverse events are subject to change as patients continue on their regimen.

The small sample size of the phase 2 expansion cohort had the lower ORR of 50%, however this is still a higher rate that the 44% observed with nivolumab monotherapy. Success may be even more likely should this rate increase, closer to the rate seen in the phase 1 dose escalation study. I want to again emphasize this analysis is on small patient populations in early phases of clinical development, however this data helps give investors an idea of where the bar stands for approval and success if approved. As the PIVOT-02 data is still immature, we do not have mPFS or mOS to evaluate at this time. There is always the risk that the phase 1 and even phase 2 data is not replicated in phase 3, which would deliver a blow to Nektar's lead oncology compound leading to further questions regarding its performance in other trials. At this point, I have note seen enough data to make me overly concerned of this.

Nektar’s Collaboration Agreement

The terms of the collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb have benefited Nektar in both the short and long term, providing substantial financial stability for this developing biotech company. Nektar received a total of $1.85 billion dollars upfront, through both cash and equity investment. Nektar is eligible for an additional $1.43 billion in development and regulatory milestones plus another $350 million in global sale milestones. Nektar will retain the right to market this product as a stand-alone product, meaning no combinations or packaged combinations. This potentially benefits any off-label use if approved. Global profits for NKTR-214 will be split 65% to Nektar, and 35% to Bristol-Myers Squibb. Bristol-Myers Squibb will lead commercialization activities for the combination with nivolumab +/- ipilimumab. Interestingly, Nektar also retains the right to develop NKTR-214 in any indication combined with another agent as long as it is not a anti-PD-1/PDL-1. Finally, the cost of developing this combination will be shared between Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb (Figure 3). Nektar is also capped at $125 million in cost sharing annually.

Figure 3.

Nektar's Fundamentals

Nektar had a market cap of $11.65 billion as of markets close on 9/6/18, but where do Nektar’s fundamentals stand currently? At the end of the second quarter, Nektar had cash and investments in marketable securities of $2.1 billion, this includes the $1.85 billion upfront payment and equity purchase from Bristol-Myers Squibb. Revenue minus the $1 billion license revenue from this payment was $88 million in the second quarter and was $126 million for the first half of 2018. This compared to 2017 revenues of $34.6 million and $59.3 million respectively. While revenue is growing, so too are the expenses as trials and development expand. Operating costs for the second quarter of 2018 grew 33% YoY from 2017 ($114.1 million versus $85.2 million). The company sites this growth in operating expenses secondary to increased research and development costs. I continue to see research and development expenses increase in the near future until if and when the cost sharing cap is hit with Bristol-Myers Squibb. Additionally, this piece focuses on NKTR-214 and the Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration, but Nektar also has a very diverse pipeline that is progressing, but this will not be addressed in this piece.

An important thing to remember is that while expenses are growing, Nektar has the potential for revenue generation in the coming year if its opioid agonist NKTR-181 is approved for the treatment of chronic back pain. The FDA has accepted the NDA for NKTR-181 and the PDUFA date for this agent is May 28, 2019. A blemish on the balance sheet would be current debt (liabilities). At the end of the second quarter Nektar had $452.7 million of liabilities on the balance sheet ($96.9 millions current, $335.8 long term). Total liabilities have only ticked up by just over $30 million in the past six months. Given the strengthened cash position and the company potentially nearly commercialization, these liabilities are not a concern for me at the current time, but something to keep an eye how they manage it.

Conclusion

Based on the early results of the PIVOT-02 and a speculative analysis and comparison to the data for agents on the market, I like the chances that the combination of NKTR-214 and nivolumab can display equal or better ORR to nivolumab, assuming the ORR reported this summer at ASCO is an accurate representation of responses given the response difference between cohort 1 and cohort 2. I think the main driver for this combination will assessing the safety and tolerability. We will be able to get a better idea for the chances of success if and when mPFS and mOS are released for the phase 2 cohort. The collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb provided Nektar with substantial upfront cash, limited the cash expenditure for development, and provided a good rate of return on product sales. This upfront payment has also afforded Nektar working capital to expand and develop its expansive pipeline, something I look forward to following in the coming years. While a current market cap of greater than $11 billion may be a little rich, the addressable market Nektar has in its pipeline, strong balance sheet, potential revenue generation from NKTR-181 within a year, and many “shots on goal” in near to mid-term future, provide a favorable risk-benefit in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.