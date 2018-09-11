Guardant Health Begins U.S. IPO Effort

GH is growing rapidly as it scales operations and continues its development plans for less-invasive cancer diagnostics.

The firm provides blood test-based cancer screening technologies from a single blood draw.

Guardant Health has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although that is typically a placeholder figure.

Guardant Health (GH) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides genomic cancer testing services from a single blood draw.

GH is growing at an accelerating rate, has ample resources and continues to develop new, non-invasive cancer screening tests.

Redwood City, California-based Guardant Health was founded in 2012 to improve the lives of cancer patients with comprehensive screening and early detection by leveraging big data analytics and its proprietary comprehensive liquid biopsy technology.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Helmy Eltoukhy, who was previously Sr. Director of Advanced Technology Group at Illumina.

Guardant has developed the Guardant Health Oncology Platform, which is a battery of tests for advanced forms of various cancers that helps oncologists discover additional information about cancer’s molecular makeup through biomarkers.

Below is a brief overview video of Guardant360 Enhanced Patient Report:

(Source: GH)

Guardant360, launched in 2014, is a molecular diagnostic test that measures 73 cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA. GuardantOMNI, launched in 2017, is a broader panel measuring 500 genes from ctDNA.

The firm is also developing new applications, such as the ability to identify cancer recurrence in survivors and to provide early detection of cancer in high-risk individuals:

Investors in Guardant Health included Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Temasek Holdings, Lightspeed Venture Partners, T. Rowe Price, SoftBank, and OrbiMed, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its tests to clinical customers through its targeted sales organization, which as of June 30, 2018, included 30 sales representatives.

GH focuses its sales efforts and promotional activities primarily on oncologists and cancer centers.

The firm also has a business development team that markets its test to biopharma firm prospects for their use in the drug development and commercialization processes.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply, per the figures below:

Q2 2018: 63.4%

2017: 65.2%

2016: 103.7%

Market & Competition

According to a 2014 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow from $101 billion in 2013 to $168.6 billion by 2020. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% during the period between 2014 and 2020.

Tumor marker tests, imaging modalities, endoscopies, and biopsies comprise the major market segments in the global cancer diagnostics market and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of cancer.

The North America region accounted for 40.7% of the overall cancer diagnostics market in terms of revenue in 2013, followed by Europe which accounted for 29.1% share of the market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cancer blood tests include:

Trovagene (TROV)

Genomic Health (GHDX)

Foundation Medicine

Exosome Diagnostics

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Financial Performance

GH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

A sharp increase in gross profit

Growing gross margin

High and increasing use of cash in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: GH S-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $36.1 million, 102.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $49.8 million, 97.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $25.2 million

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $16.9 million

2017: $18.2 million

2016: $3.1 million

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: 46.8%

2017: 36.5%

2016: 12.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($23.6 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($72.2 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($36.7 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $263.4 million in cash and marketable securities and $45.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($35.0 million).

IPO Details

GH intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to obtain additional capital to support our operations, to create a public market for our common stock and to facilitate our potential future access to the public equity markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all the particular uses for the net proceeds to us from this offering.

So, the firm didn't provide any meaningful information about the use of proceeds from the IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Leerink Partners, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

