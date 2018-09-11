Jupai Will Struggle To Replace Lost Clients

It highlights a more challenging environment for Chinese IFAs, particularly those like Jupai that have focused heavily on shadow banking.

Headline results

Q2 was disappointing for Chinese IFAs. First, Noah (NOAH) (my report here) and now Jupai (JP). Revenues have been treading water for five quarters now, while profit margins remain relatively fixed. However, given the changing client dynamics at Jupai (discussed below), I don’t believe this will be sustainable for much longer.

Revenues and profit margins. Units: RMB millions. Source: Jupai investor relations

The broad selloff after the earnings release was focused on the increasingly challenging environment for Chinese IFAs. However, Noah and Jupai have traditionally occupied different niches within this industry. The effect of the industry trends is seen in the difference in client figures between the two firms.

The downturn in wealth management has affected Jupai more than Noah

From the start of this year, there has been a notable decline in the number of clients actively using IFAs. Noah has seen a decline of 1,815 active clients since December 2017 (29% decline) while Jupai has seen a decline of 2,110 (36% decline). What’s interesting, though, is the effect that this has had on the average transactions made by active clients. In 2018, Noah’s average active client transactions on wealth management products has jumped $302k (RMB 2M) in six months while Jupai’s has fallen $15k (RMB 100k).

Wealth management active clients and average quarterly transaction for Noah and Jupai. Source: Noah investor relations and Jupai investor relations

While curious, it’s actually not surprising. Noah and Jupai have traditionally had different specialties: Noah has focused on wealthier clients with more of an interest in (and enough capital to invest into) private equity and venture capital funds. Jupai, on the other hand, has targeted less wealthy clients who are more interested in the real estate-backed fixed income products, or more commonly known as shadow banking products.

This is important because at the start of the year, China began implementing its new asset management regulations, the main target of which was shadow banking. Unsurprisingly, as the shadow banking industry declines, the number of products available for investors has declined.

Fixed income as a percentage of total wealth management distribution and in-house asset management AUM for both firms. Source: Noah investor relations and Jupai investor relations

From the chart above, it is very clear that Jupai’s wealth management distribution and in-house management of fixed income products have declined dramatically in 2018, while Noah’s has increased. Given that this has happened during a period when regulators are cracking down on shadow banking, it’s reasonable to say that Jupai’s fixed income AUM was predominantly shadow banking related. The drop from 88% to 13% in wealth management distribution is nothing short of a crash. Noah, on the other hand, likely has little exposure to shadow banking products, which is why its fixed income business has not been affected by the crackdown on shadow banking.

With shadow banking off the table, where does Jupai go from here?

The only answer to this is to focus on private equity and venture capital; thus, coming into direct competition with Noah. There’s actually evidence that Jupai has made a push into the business in 2018. If we look at the market share of in-house private equity and venture capital AUM, Jupai’s has increased while Noah’s has decreased. However, Noah’s business is roughly three times the size.

Jupai’s and Noah’s in-house PE/VC AUM on the left axis and their respective industry market shares on the right. Units: RMB billions. Source: Noah investor relations and Jupai investor relations

The optimistic among you may think that Jupai can compete with Noah in the PE/VC business. My opinion is that it will be very difficult. Jupai was very successful at gaining less-wealthy clients and as such developed a particular reputation among high net wealth investors, i.e., you would use Jupai if you couldn’t afford to invest in Noah’s products. To an extent, it’s true. The long-term focus on shadow banking products – with lower minimum investments than PE/VC products – suited Jupai’s client base, whereas Noah focused on its wealthier clients. For Jupai to be competitive in PE/VC, it will have to win clients from Noah. That is a challenging task, particularly given that Noah’s in-house asset management unit – Gopher – is one of the most well-known and largest private investment managers in China.

Final word

For the past year or so, my opinion has been that IFAs represent a great opportunity, so long as they are focused on the fast-growing private equity and venture capital business in China. As such, I have always favored Noah over Jupai, and after both firms released their Q2 reports, my opinion hasn’t changed. This is often challenged by Noah's higher valuation, but the reality is that Noah is in a much stronger position within the Chinese IFA industry than Jupai is. Therefore, I believe the valuation difference is justified.

NOAH PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.