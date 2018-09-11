This Railroad Has Increased Its Dividend By Almost A Third In The Last Year.

Given the stock's gains since 2017, I find that shares are trading near the top range of where I would consider purchasing the stock.

Union Pacific's dividend has been raised three times in the last year and the payout ratio is still very low.

I recently had an article published on my favorite railroad Kansas City Southern (KSU). Since the March to Freedom Fund doesn’t yet own a railroad, I thought this was the time to consider other companies in this sector. One that I’ve followed for quite some time, but haven’t bought yet is Union Pacific (UNP).

Company Background

Union Pacific has been in existence since 1862 when President Lincoln signed the Pacific Railway Act. Initially, the law authorized the Union Pacific Railroad Company to complete a rail line from Missouri to Sacramento. Today, Union Pacific has more than 32,000 miles of track throughout the western two-thirds of the U.S. Union Pacific produced $21.25 billion in sales in 2017 and has a current market cap of more than $114 billion. It is the largest railroad in terms of both track mileage and revenues in the United States.

Second Quarter Earnings Results

Union Pacific released results for the second quarter on July 19th.

Source: Union Pacific’s Second Quarter Earnings Results, page 2.

Union Pacific earned $1.98 per share in the second quarter. This was a company record and was $0.03 above the average analyst estimate. EPS grew more than 36% from the second quarter of 2017. Even without the benefit of a lower tax rate (22.1% for the quarter), earnings were still a record for Union Pacific. Revenues grew 8% to $5.7 billion, topping expectations by $20 million.

Union Pacific’s operating ratio, the percentage of revenues used to maintain operations, climbed 1.1% to 63%. Higher fuel costs, a 3% drop in average train speed and a 4% increase in terminal dwell contributed to this increase. A tunnel collapse in Oregon was also part of the reason for the OR climbing year over year. Trains that normally run through this tunnel had to be rerouted as crews worked to fix the collapse. Repairs were completed in June, making the tunnel passable again.

The image below is a breakdown of Union Pacific’s volume growth for the quarter.

Source: Union Pacific’s Second Quarter Earnings Results, page 4.

Agricultural products continue to show volume declines due to lower exports. Foreign tariffs and lower quality crops were the given reasons. Union Pacific’s management expects grain exports to continue to be a drag on volumes for the remainder of the year. Still, revenue per unit, or RPU, for agricultural products was up 6%. Coal volumes declined 10%, causing energy shipments as a whole to drop from the second quarter of 2017. Natural gas prices were down 10% during the quarter, slowing demand for coal. RPU did grew 5% overall thanks to a 24% increase in frack sand car loads.

On the plus side, industrial and premium volumes were both up 6%. Higher demand for construction carloads helped grow industrial revenues 8%. Metals were up 18% as demand for pipe drilling in West Texas and Oklahoma grew. Premium RPUs were up 8%, thanks to 7% growth in volumes for both domestic and international intermodal shipments. Finished vehicles shipments ticked up 1%.

Union Pacific showed a fairly strong quarter. Earnings were at a record, even with a lower than expected tax rate. While coal and agriculture shipments continue to decline in volume, RPUs for these products had solid growth. Industrial and Premium had very strong volume and revenue growth. Union Pacific is expected to earn $7.59 per share in 2018, which would be a 31% increase from the prior year.

Dividend History

For industrial companies, whose earnings are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors, I like to see ten-year and five-year dividend growth rates of at least 10%. Higher dividend growth often means that the management of the company sees solid earnings growth going forward. While not perfect, it does give me a window into the company’s thinking.

Union Pacific has paid a dividend for the last 12 years, making the railroad a Dividend Contender. Over the last 10 and five-year periods, the company has increased its dividend at a rate of 22.1% and 14.8%, respectively. These average dividend growth rates are above my 10% benchmark that I am looking for in industrial companies.

Union Pacific last increased its dividend on July 26 th, resulting in an increase of 9.9% for the September payment. This is the third increase in less than a year. The company had previously raised the dividend by 9.9% for the December 2017 payment and then hiked it 9.8% for the March 2018 payment. Since the September 2017 payment, Union Pacific has increased its dividend by almost a third. 2018 dividends are expected to be $3.06, 23.4% higher than 2017’s total. These are some impressive growth totals.

Based off of projected EPS and dividends per share for the year, Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 40.3%. This low payout ratio is not uncommon for the rail. Over the last ten years, Union Pacific has an average payout ratio of 32.6%. This leaves the company plenty of room to continue to offer double digit dividend growth in the future while also having a cushion in case EPS were to drop suddenly.

In addition to dividend growth, Union Pacific has been a very shareholder friendly company.

Source: Union Pacific’s Second Quarter Earnings Results, page 23.

Through the end of the second quarter, Union Pacific has returned $7.8 billion to shareholders through dividend and share repurchases. This first half capital return is greater than the total yearly returns for 2015, 2016 and 2017. Union Pacific retired 33.2 million shares during the quarter, including 19.9 million as part of an accelerated repurchase program.

My Valuation for Union Pacific

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by at least a decade, which Union Pacific has done, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value, because I can be fairly confident that the dividend is likely to continue due to the company navigating the last recession while increasing its dividend.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 1.88% 12 14.8% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $148 $221.71* $140 Forward P/E F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg P/E Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 20.4 18.6 $162.30 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $15.82 1 / A++ Under $157

Value Line gives Union Pacific a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the top scores for both metrics. Shares have a price to earnings ratio of 20.4, 9% above the stock’s five-year average P/E of 18.6. CFRA places a one-year price target of $148 on Union Pacific’s stock, which is 4.6% below the September 7 th closing price of $155.09. CFRA’s fair value is $221.71, which is 43% above the most recent close. Morningstar sets fair value at $140, 9.7% lower than the current price. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $162.30, offering upside potential of 4.7%. Value Engine’s fair value is $152.82, meaning shares are currently 1.5% overvalued.

I should note that CFRA’s fair value for all of the railroad stocks implies that they are deeply undervalued. Because none of my other metrics show this, I feel that they are an outlier and have chosen to remove them from my valuation assessment. After doing that, I find shares of Union Pacific to be 4% overvalued presently. As Union Pacific is a Dividend Contender, I am willing to 5% above what I find to be fair value. Any price under $157 qualifies shares of Union Pacific for purchase.

Conclusion

Union Pacific had a strong second quarter. Revenue per units were up among all of the products it ships. The company also has raised its dividend very aggressively over the last year. At the same time Union Pacific’s stock is up 15.7% year to date and up nearly 50% since the start of 2017. The current share price is very close to the upper end of what I am willing to pay for the stock. While I am not advocating shareholders sell, I will pass on Union Pacific for now. If the stock experiences a pullback, I’d be much more willing to add the railroad to our portfolio.

What are your thoughts on Union Pacific? Is there another rail you prefer? If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “follow” button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.