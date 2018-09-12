Natural Resource Partners: 50% Gain Possible On A Strong Turnaround Story And 6% Yield

Overview of Investment Thesis

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) is a limited partnership that owns mineral rights, including met coal, thermal coal, soda ash, and construction aggregates, throughout the U.S. The company's units are undervalued relative to its improving operating environment as prices for thermal and in particular met coal have rebounded from their 2015-2017 lows. The company's investors incurred heavy losses during that period and continue to apply a penalty to its units. Investor bearishness has further increased over the last several months as trade wars between the U.S. and its major trade partners have threatened the coal exports that underpinned its recent operating environment.

NRP has staged an impressive turnaround over the last year, however, by substantially reducing its debt load and leverage at the expense of distribution growth. This balance sheet discipline has resulted in a company that is in a much stronger financial position now than it was in late 2014 when energy prices began to collapse. Investor concerns over the exposure of U.S. coal exports to trade and climate policy are overblown given that several countries are responsible for rising exports and met coal has been a major contributor to export growth. Likewise, while dilution will eventually be a constraint on unit price appreciation, large gains are capable first. I calculate unit price appreciation of 50% over the next six quarters as investor fears about exports abate and NRP completes its multi-year turnaround effort. Risks to this thesis include a further deterioration of U.S. trade relations with those countries that are major destinations for its coal exports, stricter-than-expected climate policies in those destinations that reduce demand for met as well as thermal coal, and a return to the low energy prices that prevailed between late 2014 and early 2017.

Background

Rather than operate its own extraction operations, NRP's business model is one of a lessor, and it receives royalty payments on the minerals that are extracted from its land. As with MLPs, however, NRP uses the royalty payments to support a distribution that is paid out to its unitholders. (Investors should be aware that unitholders receive an annual K-1 form.) NRP's business model has the advantage of limiting the exposure of its earnings to moderate commodity (and especially coal) price volatility since it does not take ownership of the minerals that are extracted from its land.

NRP also benefits from working with a diversified group of lessees that mitigates the risk that comes from over-reliance on a small number of counterparties. According to NRP's latest 10-K, only one lessee, Foresight Energy (FELP), is responsible for more than 10% of NRP's coal royalty revenues (18.6% in 2017). That lessee struggled during 2016's low energy prices but has seen its trailing earnings rebound strongly over the subsequent two years (see figure). The rest of its coal royalty revenues come from nine other lessees, most of which are in the Appalachian Basin and benefiting from that region's rebounding coal prices.

FELP EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Of the other publicly-traded lessees (see figure), most have undergone a similar recovery over the same period. Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE) saw its share price recently hit an all-time high (going back to mid-2016) after reporting a string of strong quarterly earnings that brought its TTM EBITDA up to $281 million. This number will likely increase further after Contura merges with Alpha Natural Resources (OTCPK:ANRZQ) in Q4 of this year, at which point Contura will likely become one of NRP's largest lessees. One of the weaker lessees is Westmoreland Coal, which is in the process of restructuring its debt, although in May it secured $110 million in additional financing to allow it to avoid bankruptcy in the interim. More importantly, Westmoreland's leases are all in the Powder River Basin, and that region's coal price has risen by 40% over the last two years to a four-year high, increasing the likelihood that the mines will remain active even if Westmoreland files for Chapter 11.

Major lessees and coal production volumes (Source: NRP 2017 10-K).

Lessee 2017 Production (MM tons) Murray Energy Corp. 1.3 Metinvest 0.3 Contura Energy 3.3 Blackjewel 2.6 Alpha Natural Resources 2.3 Seneca Resources 2.4 CM Energy Properties 0.7 Xinergy Corp. 0.3 Westmoreland Coal Co. (WLB) 4.4 Foresight Energy (FELP) 3.8

That said, NRP is exposed to severe price swings that affect the amount of total production achieved by its lessees. This exposure nearly wiped NRP's unitholders out as crashing energy prices in 2014 and 2015 caused many of its lessees to cease production, greatly reducing both the royalty revenue per ton and royalty volumes. The price of the company's units collapsed by more than 90% between early 2014 and early 2016 as its distribution declined by a similar amount (see figure).

NRP data by YCharts

Early 2016 marked the NRP's low point, however, and its management has spent the last two years limiting the company's exposure to the energy markets while steadily reducing its debt load. At the same time, NRP has benefited from a rebounding coal price that has caused production to recover across its operating regions. The price of natural gas, the collapse of which in late 2014 contributed to the coal mining sector's financial woes, has recovered in the U.S. (see figure), causing growth of 50-100% to coal prices in Northern Appalachia, Central Appalachia, and the Power River Basin, all three of which NRP has mineral rights within. The Appalachian Basin, from which 62% of NRP's revenues originated in 2017, has recorded coal price gains of 50% or more over the last year alone. Coal prices have risen on the global market as well, doubling in Australia over the same period, for example, driving international demand for U.S. coal in the process (see second figure).

Australia Coal Price data by YCharts US Coal Exports data by YCharts

NRP entered the energy price downturn with a relatively high leverage ratio of over 5x in 2015, at which time management established the then-quixotic goal of reducing this ratio to under 3x. It has maintained that goal even as its operating environment has finally recovered, resulting in sharp reductions to its long-term debt, interest expense, and financial leverage since January 2016 (see figure). Indeed, the company's balance sheet is stronger now than it was before energy prices collapsed in the sense that it has substantially less debt and a reported leverage ratio of 3.5x (using the company's formula of the outstanding principal value of debt divided by TTM adj. EBITDA); its interest expenses remain higher than they were five years ago due to the high borrowing costs that it incurred as its operating environment deteriorated, but even these are steadily declining.

NRP Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Recent Financial Results

NRP released an earnings report for Q2 last month that showed just how much progress it has made over the last year, let alone the last three. In addition to recording strong revenue and diluted earnings per common unit growth on the back of higher royalty revenues per unit and total production, the quarterly report also managed to top the consensus analyst estimates by large amounts on both lines. (Investors should note, though, that the consensus estimates are based on only two analysts, although quarterly results have been underestimated more often than overestimated in recent years.)

Revenue came in at $111.1 million, up 17% YoY while beating the consensus by $15.5 million. The strengthening coal market was the primary cause of the higher revenues as maintained domestic coal demand and rising U.S. coal exports resulted in approximately 8% higher YoY production volumes and royalty revenues per unit for NRP's coal segment. Met coal in particular is becoming a major contributor to the company's royalties, with 67% of its total coal royalty revenue and 54% of its coal royalty production in the first half of 2018 being attributed to that one commodity. The construction aggregates segment also recorded revenue growth as a drop-off in Q1 demand that resulted from abnormally cold North American weather was offset in the latest quarter.

Operating income improved by 13% YoY to $56.9 million as the higher revenues at it segments offset increased O&M expenses. Net income rose by 50% to $39.1 million and diluted earnings per common unit improved from $1.13 to $1.75 over the same period, beating the consensus by $0.37. Adjusted EBITDA declined slightly YoY from $62.7 million to $60.3 million, although it should be noted that the unfavorable comparison was due to NRP's improved situation in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017. Its interest expenses had been higher in the prior-year quarter and, when added back into the EBITDA calculation, this had the effect of ignoring the positive impact that the reduced interest payments had on NRP's earnings.

More importantly, for investors, however, NRP's operating cash flow rose to $54.3 million in the latest quarter from $34.9 million in Q2 2017 on a large improvement to the coal segment's result over the same period. The company's consolidated distributable cash flow improved from $38.3 million to $52.8 million YoY. Management did opt to keep the distribution steady at $0.45/common unit, however, despite the distributable cash flow growth. This reflects both that its forward yield is, at 5.9%, comparable to the distribution yield that existed in the first decade of the 21st century, and that the TTM leverage ratio at the end of Q2 of 3.5x is still higher than management's target of <3.0x. Increases to the distribution per common unit are unlikely to occur until that target is reached as management opts to instead use its operating cash flow to pay down its more expensive debt, such as the 9.125% senior notes that were fully repaid in Q4 2017. Management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it opted to retain $68 million of earnings in the latest quarter compared to $22 million of distributions made to holders of common units, for example. NRP is quickly approaching the point at which future distribution increases become feasible, if not assured, and its TTM distribution coverage ratio (excluding preferred units) of 5.3x leaves quite a bit of room for distribution growth in that event.

Analyst Earnings Estimates

Only two analyst estimates are available for its diluted earnings per common unit results in FY 2018, FY 2019, and FY 2020. The consensus estimates for both expect FY 2018 to be a high point for the company as recent strength in the coal export market moderates (see first figure below). Even then, however, NRP's units look quite cheap according to its P/E valuations. At a TTM P/E ratio of 5.8x and forward FY 2018 ratio of 5.6x, the company's units are undervalued relative to just about any other point in the last several years (see second figure). Prior to the 2014-2017 energy price crash, for example, TTM P/E ratios ranged from 9x to 13x, and these have not been at current levels since the earlier energy price collapse of late 2008.

NRP EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts NRP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Understanding Why the Market is Mispricing NRP

There are three main reasons for this investor pessimism. The first is NRP's recent history. The company's survival between 2015 and 2017 came at great expense to its unitholders through the combination of a sharply lower distribution and steep common unit dilution (see figure), the latter being due to high-yield convertible preferred units that it issued in Q1 2017. While any additional dilution under the preferred units was ended by NRP's repurchase of so-called "PIK Units" in Q1 2018 (note that $250m of preferred units are still outstanding with a $51 common unit conversion strike price after March 2, 2022), the yield on the preferred units reduces the net income available to common unitholders by almost $8 million per quarter. NRP also issued warrants to purchase common units along with the preferred units, as described in the latest 10-K:

NRP also issued two tranches of warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase common units to the Preferred Purchasers (Warrants to purchase 1.75 million common units with a strike price of $22.81 and Warrants to purchase 2.25 million common units with a strike price of $34.00). The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof at any time before the eighth anniversary of the closing date. Upon exercise of the Warrants, NRP may, at its option, elect to settle the Warrants in common units or cash, each on a net basis.

Holders of the preferred units may elect to convert 33% of the preferred units held to common units per year after March 2, 2022, if the volume weighted average trading price for the common units over 30 days exceeds $51. In that situation, however, NRP has the option to "redeem the Preferred Units proposed to be converted for cash at a price equal to Per Unit Purchase Price plus the value of any accrued and unpaid distributions." A contributing factor to the penalty that the market has applied to NRP's valuation is the increasing potential for dilution as the unit price moves higher, although this penalty has also been overstated for the reasons outlined in the next two sections.

NRP Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Second, the near-term outlook for the thermal and met coal markets continues to be roiled by the Trump administration's decision to launch trade wars with major U.S. coal export destinations such as Canada, Mexico, and China. This has resulted in retaliatory tariffs being imposed on U.S. coal by China, leading to fears that other major importers might follow suit. Given the positive earnings impact that NRP's management attributed to strong coal demand in 2018 to date, it is also unsurprising that the company's valuation has declined over the course of the year as trade tensions have risen.

Finally, the longer-term outlook for the thermal coal market in particular has been greatly complicated by the signing of the Paris Climate Accord in late 2015 and subsequent ratification by every single major export destination of U.S. coal. The Accord's signatories have pledged to take substantial and escalating steps to reduce the carbon intensity of their electricity generation sectors, and the phase-out of coal-fired power plants represents one of the most effective and low-cost means most countries have of achieving this goal. The high recent levels of U.S. coal exports to European Union member nations in particular would seem to be at the most risk given that those countries have adopted some of the most stringent cuts to their carbon emissions under the Accord.

Investors must be wary of attributing too much of a penalty to NRP's units because of the above factors, however, for several reasons. First, the company's balance sheet in terms of cash reserves and leverage is rapidly approaching the level of strength that was last seen prior to the 2015 downturn (see figure), which represents a defensive strength. (While its cash position was frequently superior in 2017, this was due to common unit dilution rather than operating cash flows.) Management's refusal to take its focus off of its leverage goal of <3.0x, even at the expense of immediate distribution growth, means that its balance sheet will soon be substantially more secure than it was even before the downturn set in. While there is no denying the financial pain that was imposed on common unitholders between 2015 and 2017, the company's management is clearly focused on ensuring that a repeat does not occur. This includes further changes to its capital structure, such as still further deleveraging after the 3.0x target is reached, depending on the market uncertainties that exist at that time. While such a decision would be disappointing to those investors looking for distribution growth, it would have the major benefit of making the current 5.9% yield more sustainable during market downturns. Unlike in 2015, when the company found itself with a distribution and interest expenses that greatly exceeded its operating cash flow, NRP currently has reduced both outlays to a combined level that is substantially lower than even its 2016 low point for operating cash flow (see next section for more details).

NRP Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Second, the benefits that will accrue to NRP from the prominent position of met coal in its coal lease mix should not be ignored. While global coal prices have enjoyed recent support in part because of underinvestment in mining capacity after energy prices collapsed in 2015, logistics problems in Australia and slow lead times for the start-up of new capacity have caused thermal and met coal price expectations for upcoming years to move higher in 2018. Citibank's commodity research team, for example, earlier this year revised its thermal and met coal forecasts through 2020 higher by 23% and 8%, respectively, due to demand outstripping supply. Citibank now expects the prices of thermal and met coal to remain near their H2 2018 levels until 2020 and 2019, respectively, compared to earlier predictions for both to quickly lose ground by the end of this year.

Furthermore, whereas thermal coal will lose favor with developed country industries as new regulations are imposed under the Paris Accord, both the incentive and ability to replace met coal even in major U.S. export destinations such as South Korea and the Netherlands, let alone India, will be comparatively small. Replacing a coke furnace for steelmaking with an electric arc furnace is not nearly as simple as replacing an aging coal-fired power plant with natural gas and/or a combination of renewables, for example; whereas the latter transition often results in cost-savings, total costs for electric arc furnaces are roughly twice those of blast furnaces.

My Earnings Estimates

As presented in the following table, I use NRP's FY 2017 and H1 2018 earnings results as a baseline to estimate FY 2018, FY 2019, and FY 2020 net income and diluted earnings per common unit attributable to common units results based on the EIA forecasts (see table). I assume continued stability in the Soda Ash and Construction Aggregates segments earnings. My estimates also reflect higher Corporate segment earnings in 2018 due to NRP's reduced interest expenses and the one-time vesting of performance-based awards in early 2017. I assume that the Coal Royalty segment's future net income declines by roughly 2.5% annually based on the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, which forecasts coal production and prices to slowly decline in 2018 and 2019.

My estimates assume that NRP's earnings will shrink at a slower rate in FY 2019 compared to the analyst consensus, although the FY 2020 estimate is very similar to the analyst consensus on a net income basis. The reason that my FY 2019 and FY 2020 estimates of $5.96 and $5.67 are higher than the analyst consensus estimates of $4.88 and $4.98, respectively, is attributable to two factors:

I assume based on EIA projected coal prices and production volumes that NRP's coal royalty revenues do not decline as rapidly as analysts assume; and

My calculation only accounts for warrant dilution, whereas the consensus analyst estimates accounts for both warrant and preferred unit dilution. I believe that distinguishing between dilution from the warrants and the preferred units is appropriate given that the latter occurs at a much higher common unit price than the former.

Segment Net Income1 2017 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) 2020 (est.) Coal Royalty $161.8M $155.0M $149.2M $145.4M Soda Ash $40.1M $40.1M $40.1M $40.1M Const. Aggregates $4.4M $4.4M $4.4M $4.4M Corporate -$112.6M -$86.6M -$86.6M -$86.6M Attributable to preferred and GP -$26.7M -$26.7M -$26.7M -$26.7M Total attributable to common units $62.0M $86.2M $80.4M $76.6M Assumed unit count (warrants dilution)2 12.75M 13.5M 13.5M 13.5M Diluted earnings per common unit (warrants dilution) $4.96 $6.38 $5.96 $5.67

1 2018-2020 results are my calculations based on historical data from NRP's 10-K filings and quarterly earnings reports, estimated data based on 2018 baseline production and price data adjusted according to EIA price and production estimates.

2 2017 results exclude dilutive effect of $34 strike price warrants but estimates for 2018-2020 include this dilutive effect, as described in the next section.

My Price Target

NRP's units are undervalued even after accounting for the dilutive effect of the warrants. When accounting for this dilution investors should note that only the warrants with the $22.81 strike price are currently accounted for in the company's historical and analysts estimated diluted earnings per common unit results. To determine the impact that the $34 strike price warrants would have, it is first necessary to determine how the unit price is likely to respond as stabilizing earnings and continued deleveraging cause investor sentiment to rebound from its current lows.

My valuation analysis utilizes earnings per common unit rather than EV/EBITDA. While EV/EBITDA is more common for analyzing partnership structures, it is less appropriate in this specific case due to the large changes in both debt load and interest expenses that NRP has undergone over the last two years as part of its turnaround, the latter in particular being a factor that EBITDA does not account for. I expect the company's diluted earnings per common unit results to moderate in FY 2019 and FY 2020 as met coal prices stabilize, as discussed above. Before calculating a price target as a function of my earnings estimates, however, it is necessary to understand how this target will be affected by dilution as the unit price rises.

Dilution from the preferred units does not result until a 70% price increase from the current unit price of $30 has occurred, and then only after March 2, 2022. A more accurate price target can therefore be obtained by accounting for dilution from warrants but not preferred units. To determine what this is, it is first necessary to calculate the additional dilution from the $34 strike price warrants moving in-the-money. NRP uses the Treasury Stock Method to quantify the impact of warrant dilution in its 10-K filings and the same can be used to estimate the impact of this additional dilution on the valuation calculation. The warrants would generate $76.5 million in cash for the company (2.25 million warrants at a $34 strike price), which this method assumes is used to repurchase 1.5 million common units at up to $50 (below the preferred units' strike price), resulting in net dilution of 2.25 million - 1.5 million = 750,000 common units. Adding this to the company's Q2 12.25 million basic units outstanding and 0.52 million units outstanding from the $22.81 strike price warrants being converted (as calculated in the latest 10-K) results in 13.5 million units outstanding after accounting for full dilution from the warrants.

The average of my diluted (from warrants) earnings per common unit estimates for FY 2019 and FY 2020 is $5.82; which translates to average net income attributable to common units of $78.5 million based on 13.5 million common units outstanding in future years. At a P/E ratio of 10x, this results in a unit price of $58.20. Of course, the dilution from the preferred units would occur before this price target could be reached, meaning that the actual appreciation would be lower, albeit still representing a unit price increase of more than 50% in advance of any preferred units' dilution. Meanwhile, investors will earn a 5.9% distribution yield while waiting for investor sentiment to recover.

The general catalyst for such an increase will be the same as the catalyst that has prompted the unit price to improve by 30% over the last year: steady earnings and a strengthening balance sheet. The latter has a cumulative effect, moreover, and the specific catalyst is likely to be management's announcement at some point in the next few quarters that it has reached its aforementioned leverage target and is either increasing the distribution or allocating future cash flows in way that further limits cash flow volatility (further deleveraging, for example, or asset diversification that further reduces exposure to the thermal coal market).

The primary downside risk to NRP's units is in the event that coal prices return to the lows recorded as energy prices hit bottom in early 2016. The poor earnings that the company recorded in 2015 was primarily due to a large asset impairment resulting from the sharp decline that coal prices experienced during that year, however. Operating cash flow for that year actually remained rather resilient at $203 million on 47 million tons of coal produced. 2016 marked the low point with operating cash flow at $108 million on only 30 million tons produced after more than a year of low prices as Appalachian and Illinois Basin coal remained below $50/ton and $35/ton, respectively, causing mine closures and a rapid decline in U.S. coal production. 2016's low operating cash flow was especially problematic given that NRP had expended a combined $162 million on interest expenses and distributions in the prior year, necessitating large and rapid reductions to both.

2018's distributions and interest expenses, by contrast, are on track to be $53 million and $36 million, respectively, meaning that NRP would be able to easily cover the combination even if its operating cash flow were to return to its worst result of the 2015-2017 period. A major reason for the rapidly declining unit price in late 2014 and 2015 was the sharp cuts that management imposed on its distribution, but this also left the company better able to cover its outlays with the lower operating cash flows of subsequent years. (Distributable cash flow was substantially higher than operating cash flow in 2016 and 2017 because of one-time asset sales, making operating cash flow from those years a better measure of its ability to cover its distribution and interest expenses in a sustainable manner.)

2016 also saw NRP report a low free cash flow of $103 million. Since its balance sheet has been cleaned up, the company's units have not traded below a price to FCF ratio of 3x (see figure). A return to this ratio and 2016's poor free cash flow result would yield a market capitalization of $309 million, or a decline of 18% from the current market capitalization. While not insubstantial, this assumes a return to 2016's very bearish operating conditions. Such a development is unlikely, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasting the price of Henry Hub natural gas, which is a major driver of the price of coal, to be 23% higher in 2019 than it was in 2016.

NRP Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Natural Resource Partners has staged an impressive turnaround following the drastic actions that it took in Q1 2017 to restore the company's fortunes. Management has maintained a disciplined, multi-year focus on strengthening its balance sheet despite operating in an improving environment that has caused its distribution coverage ratio to jump to 5.3x (including preferred unit distributions). Investors continue to be wary of the company's units because of past dilution, a unit price that has yet to reach the last warrant tranche's strike price, and uncertainty in the thermal and met coal markets due to regulatory and trade concerns, respectively. While these worries cannot be ignored, they are currently overblown and do not justify NRP's current unit price valuation. Investors can expect unit price appreciation of more than 50% over the next several quarters, along with a very secure 5.9% distribution yield, as the firm's turnaround is completed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.